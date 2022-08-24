2022 MV Agusta F3 RC [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 MV Agusta F3 RC Is Pure Racing Tradition
Contents
The MV Agusta F3 RC is the maximum expression of motorbike sportiness in the Italian brand’s 2022 lineup. Of course, we can find other versions developed by the ‘Reparto Corse’ department, but the F3 is the pure sports version of the brand.
It’s no secret that all the details of this supersports bike focus on exclusivity and performance on the track. For instance, only 200 units of this model will be manufactured. These sport the brand’s official colors in competition, each engraved with the serial number on the stem and a certificate of authenticity.
The MV Agusta F3 RC supersport has a racing approach true to its Italian heritage. The first example is the fork with a titanium nitride treatment, a ceramic that reduces friction. In addition, the wheels reduce weight by 10%, which translates into a moment of inertia reduced by 7%. All this allows dynamic improvements that bring it closer to competition motorcycles.
Finally, it is worth mentioning the possibility of installing a racing kit for the circuit made up of special parts: Akrapovič full exhaust in titanium with carbon fiber temperature protector, a specific control unit with maps suitable for the track, and mechanized CNC competition footpegs and levers to turn the F3 into a true track beast.
The 2022 MV Agusta F3 RC starts at $28,498 USD / $31,500 CAD
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $28,498 USD / $31,500 CAD
- Key Features:
- 147 hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine
- Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
- Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) with six injectors
- Front Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with TIN treatment and rear progressive Sachs, single shock absorber. Both suspensions feature rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment.
Main Specs
- Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC
- Power: 147 hp (108 kW) at 13,000 rpm
- Torque: 65 lb-ft (88 Nm) at 10,100 rpm
- Wet Weight: 421 lbs (191 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.6 in. (830 mm)
Competitors
- Ducati Panigale V2 Bayliss 1st Championship 20th Anniversary
- Suzuki GSX-R750
- Yamaha XSR900
2022 MV Agusta F3 RC Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|798 cm3 (48.7 cu. in.), Three cylinders, 4 stroke, 12 valves
|Power
|147 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|13.3:1
|Timing system
|“D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet
|Starter
|Electric
|Color
|Matt Fired Red, Matt SV Ago Magnum Silver, Matt Ago Yellow
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-disc slipper clutch
|Transmission
|Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
|Final Drive Ratio
|17/43
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Öhlins Nix “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive Öhlins TTX, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment
|Brakes Front
|
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange
|Brakes Rear
|Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.
|Tires Front
|120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II
|Tires Rear
|180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W) Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16,5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.)
|ABS System
|Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
|
ELECTRICAL
|Battery
|12 V – 8.6 Ah
|Voltage
|12 V
|Alternator
|350 W at 5.000 r.p.m.
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2.015 mm (79.92 in.)
|Overall Width
|760 mm (28.74 in.)
|Trail
|99 mm (3.89 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1.380 mm (54.33 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm (4.72 in.)
|Seat Height
|830 mm (32.68 in.)
|Dry Weight
|173 kg (381.4 lbs.) – 165 kg (363,8 lbs.)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
