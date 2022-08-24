2022 MV Agusta F3 RC [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 MV Agusta F3 RC Is Pure Racing Tradition

The MV Agusta F3 RC is the maximum expression of motorbike sportiness in the Italian brand’s 2022 lineup. Of course, we can find other versions developed by the ‘Reparto Corse’ department, but the F3 is the pure sports version of the brand.

It’s no secret that all the details of this supersports bike focus on exclusivity and performance on the track. For instance, only 200 units of this model will be manufactured. These sport the brand’s official colors in competition, each engraved with the serial number on the stem and a certificate of authenticity.

The MV Agusta F3 RC supersport has a racing approach true to its Italian heritage. The first example is the fork with a titanium nitride treatment, a ceramic that reduces friction. In addition, the wheels reduce weight by 10%, which translates into a moment of inertia reduced by 7%. All this allows dynamic improvements that bring it closer to competition motorcycles.

Finally, it is worth mentioning the possibility of installing a racing kit for the circuit made up of special parts: Akrapovič full exhaust in titanium with carbon fiber temperature protector, a specific control unit with maps suitable for the track, and mechanized CNC competition footpegs and levers to turn the F3 into a true track beast.

The 2022 MV Agusta F3 RC starts at $28,498 USD / $31,500 CAD

Model Overview

General Info Price: $28,498 USD / $31,500 CAD

$28,498 USD / $31,500 CAD Key Features: 147 hp 798 cc 3-cylinder engine Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function Integrated ignition – injection system MVICS 2.1 (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System) with six injectors Front Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with TIN treatment and rear progressive Sachs, single shock absorber. Both suspensions feature rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment.

Main Specs Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC

798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC Power: 147 hp (108 kW) at 13,000 rpm

147 hp (108 kW) at 13,000 rpm Torque: 65 lb-ft (88 Nm) at 10,100 rpm

65 lb-ft (88 Nm) at 10,100 rpm Wet Weight: 421 lbs (191 kg)

2022 MV Agusta F3 RC Specifications

From MV Agusta

ENGINE Engine 798 cm3 (48.7 cu. in.), Three cylinders, 4 stroke, 12 valves Power 147 Hp Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.) Compression Ratio 13.3:1 Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet Starter Electric Color Matt Fired Red, Matt SV Ago Magnum Silver, Matt Ago Yellow DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-disc slipper clutch Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Final Drive Ratio 17/43 CHASSIS Suspension Front Öhlins Nix “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment Suspension Rear Progressive Öhlins TTX, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment Brakes Front Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia. Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II Tires Rear 180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W) Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II Fuel Tank Capacity 16,5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.) ABS System Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function ELECTRICAL Battery 12 V – 8.6 Ah Voltage 12 V Alternator 350 W at 5.000 r.p.m. Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2.015 mm (79.92 in.) Overall Width 760 mm (28.74 in.) Trail 99 mm (3.89 in.) Wheelbase 1.380 mm (54.33 in.) Ground Clearance 120 mm (4.72 in.) Seat Height 830 mm (32.68 in.) Dry Weight 173 kg (381.4 lbs.) – 165 kg (363,8 lbs.) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2022 MV Agusta F3 RC Features

2022 MV Agusta F3 RC Photos

2022 MV Agusta F3 RC Videos

