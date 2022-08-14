2022 MV Agusta Brutale Rosso [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 MV Agusta Brutale Rosso: Brawniness Never Looked So Red

The new KTM 890 Duke R Brutale Rosso is one novelty in naked motorcycles by the Italian manufacturer. Its new three-cylinder engine now produces 110 hp at 11,500 rpm, while the torque is 83 Nm at 7,600 rpm, 25% higher than the previous version. This increment for 2022 favors top speed and acceleration.

To help the rider control all this power, MV Agusta has equipped this naked bike with an MVICS system, Full Ride by Wire multimap, coupled with 8-level adjustable traction control. In addition, the Brutale Rosso comes equipped with an EAS 2.0 electronic gear change, both uphill and downhill, associated with a hydraulically controlled anti-rebound clutch.

In the cycle part, we must highlight the increase of 20 mm, while the steering advance increased from 95 to 103.5 mm. This bike mounts a Marzocchi fork in the front and a Sachs monoshock in the rear.

The braking system includes two floating discs at the front and a 4-piston Brembo caliper, while the rear wheel mounts a 220 mm disc with a double piston caliper. All this, together with the Bosch 9 PLUS ABS with RLM (Rear wheel Lift-up Mitigation), prevents the rear wheel from lifting during demanding braking.

The hallmark of this Brutale is its characteristic “rosso” color (Italian for red), the definitive color of competitions, providing the final design touch.

The 2022 MV Agusta Brutale Rosso starts at $15,398 USD / $17,152 CAD

Model Overview

General Info Price: $15,398 USD / $17,152 CAD Key Features: 110 hp 798 cc three-cylinder engine RaBosch 9 PLUS ABS with RLM (Rear wheel Lift-up Mitigation) MVICS system Marzocchi telescopic hydraulic fork and progressive Sachs, single shock absorber

Main Specs Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC

798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC Power: 110 hp (82 kW) at 11,000 rpm

110 hp (82 kW) at 11,000 rpm Torque: 63 lb-ft (85 Nm) at 8,500 rpm

63 lb-ft (85 Nm) at 8,500 rpm Wet Weight: 425 lbs (193 kg)

425 lbs (193 kg) Seat Height: 32.6 in. (830 mm) Competitors Ducati Monster

Kawasaki Z900RS

Yamaha XSR900

2022 MV Agusta Brutale Rosso Specifications

From MV Agusta

ENGINE Engine 798 cm3 (48.68 cu. in.), Three cylinder, 4 stroke, 12 valve Power 110 horsepower Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.) Compression Ratio 12.3:1 Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet Starter Electric Color Ago Red DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multi-disc wet clutch with hydraulic actuation and back torque limiting device Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Final Drive Ratio 16/41 CHASSIS Suspension Front Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment Suspension Rear Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment Brakes Front Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia. Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Tires Rear 180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W) Fuel Tank Capacity 16.5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.) ABS System Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function ELECTRICAL Battery 12 V – 8.5 Ah Voltage 12 V Alternator 350 W at 5000 r.p.m. Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2045 mm (80.51 in.) Overall Width 875 mm (34.45 in.) Trail 103,5 mm (4.07 in.) Wheelbase 1400 mm (55,12 in.) Ground Clearance Seat Height 830 mm (32.68 in.) Dry Weight 175 kg (385,8 lbs.) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2022 MV Agusta Brutale Rosso Features

Electronics Eight levels of traction control and four riding modes: Sport, Race, Rain and Custom. The different sides of an engine bursting with confidence can be selected via joystick, for maximum enjoyment in every driving situation.



Technology The Rosso Range shares the same technical solutions as other MV models, such as the MotoGP-derived counter-rotating crankshaft and the removable gearbox. The structure has been revamped, thanks to a new progressive linkage rear as well as the new and improved-comfort saddle.



Safety Power and scalability. Mission accomplished, thanks to the high-performing system on the front end boasting a pair of four-piston Brembo radial calipers. The new Continental ABS with cornering function improves performance and safety, even around curves.



2022 MV Agusta Brutale Rosso Photos

2022 MV Agusta Brutale Rosso Videos

MV Agusta Brutale 800 Rosso 2022 – First Engine start ever

MV AGUSTA BRUTALE Rosso 2022