2022 MV Agusta Brutale Rosso [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 MV Agusta Brutale Rosso: Brawniness Never Looked So Red
The new KTM 890 Duke R Brutale Rosso is one novelty in naked motorcycles by the Italian manufacturer. Its new three-cylinder engine now produces 110 hp at 11,500 rpm, while the torque is 83 Nm at 7,600 rpm, 25% higher than the previous version. This increment for 2022 favors top speed and acceleration.
To help the rider control all this power, MV Agusta has equipped this naked bike with an MVICS system, Full Ride by Wire multimap, coupled with 8-level adjustable traction control. In addition, the Brutale Rosso comes equipped with an EAS 2.0 electronic gear change, both uphill and downhill, associated with a hydraulically controlled anti-rebound clutch.
In the cycle part, we must highlight the increase of 20 mm, while the steering advance increased from 95 to 103.5 mm. This bike mounts a Marzocchi fork in the front and a Sachs monoshock in the rear.
The braking system includes two floating discs at the front and a 4-piston Brembo caliper, while the rear wheel mounts a 220 mm disc with a double piston caliper. All this, together with the Bosch 9 PLUS ABS with RLM (Rear wheel Lift-up Mitigation), prevents the rear wheel from lifting during demanding braking.
The hallmark of this Brutale is its characteristic “rosso” color (Italian for red), the definitive color of competitions, providing the final design touch.
The 2022 MV Agusta Brutale Rosso starts at $15,398 USD / $17,152 CAD
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $15,398 USD / $17,152 CAD
- Key Features:
- 110 hp 798 cc three-cylinder engine
- RaBosch 9 PLUS ABS with RLM (Rear wheel Lift-up Mitigation)
- MVICS system
- Marzocchi telescopic hydraulic fork and progressive Sachs, single shock absorber
Main Specs
- Engine: 798 cc, 4-stroke, 3-cylinder, liquid-cooled, 12 valve DOHC
- Power: 110 hp (82 kW) at 11,000 rpm
- Torque: 63 lb-ft (85 Nm) at 8,500 rpm
- Wet Weight: 425 lbs (193 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.6 in. (830 mm)
2022 MV Agusta Brutale Rosso Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|798 cm3 (48.68 cu. in.), Three cylinder, 4 stroke, 12 valve
|Power
|110 horsepower
|Bore x Stroke
|79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|12.3:1
|Timing system
|“D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner and DLC tappet
|Starter
|Electric
|Color
|Ago Red
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Multi-disc wet clutch with hydraulic actuation and back torque limiting device
|Transmission
|Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
|Final Drive Ratio
|16/41
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment
|Brakes Front
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange
|Brakes Rear
|Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.
|Tires Front
|120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W)
|Tires Rear
|180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16.5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.)
|ABS System
|Continental MK100 with RLM (Rear Wheel Lift-up Mitigation) and with cornering function
ELECTRICAL
|Battery
|12 V – 8.5 Ah
|Voltage
|12 V
|Alternator
|350 W at 5000 r.p.m.
|Headlight
|Tail Light
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2045 mm (80.51 in.)
|Overall Width
|875 mm (34.45 in.)
|Trail
|103,5 mm (4.07 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1400 mm (55,12 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|Seat Height
|830 mm (32.68 in.)
|Dry Weight
|175 kg (385,8 lbs.)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
2022 MV Agusta Brutale Rosso Features
