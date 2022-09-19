2022 Moto Guzzi Days a Huge Success

And that’s a wrap, folks!

2022’s Moto Guzzi Days (which ran from September 8-11th) signalled the return of the single biggest Moto Guzzi event to the social calendar – and boy did they rock the numbers out the the park.

The report from RideApart states that the world’s oldest EU bike manufacturer in continuous production saw Guzzisti and actor/celebrity Ewan MacGregor in attendance, along with over 60,000 other Guzzi fans excited to experience the brand’s lineup, including the 800 V7, V85 TT, V9, and, most namely, the iconic V100 Mandello and brand new 2023 V7 Stone Special.

2022’s Moto Guzzi Days! Media sourced from Moto Guzzi.

“The company opened bookings directly after the unveiling while also delivering a sneak peek at the 2023 V7 Stone Special,” states the report.

“Well-known brand enthusiast and Hollywood film star Ewan McGregor not only attended the festivities but also took the V100 Mandello for a spin during the event.”

2022’s Moto Guzzi Days! Media sourced from Moto Guzzi.

Attendance was also logged at the Moto Guzzi museum at via Parodi 57, where over 20,000 visitors were registered to pay homage to the Mandello Del Lario brand’s 100th anniversary and continued successes.

2022’s Moto Guzzi Days! Media sourced from Moto Guzzi.

In short, we’re stoked Moto Guzzi’s World Days are back! Be sure to keep an eye out for registration for 2023, as the live entertainment, Moto Guzzi World Club, and first-hand information/experiences are second to none; drop a comment below letting us know what you think (especially of the new V7 Stone Special), and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.