2022 Indian Challenger [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 Indian Challenger Is a Hardcore Power Cruiser
Contents
Shortly after its introduction in 2020, the Indian Challenger became one of the most popular options in the power cruiser niche. It’s one of the most capable motorcycles in the 2022 Indian Motorcycle line-up, and the American manufacturer has equipped it with the best it has to offer.
With its sights set on rivals like the Harley-Davidson Road Glide, the 2022 Indian Challenger features a powerful engine, saddlebags, and an aggressive front fairing.
Powering the Challenger is Indian Motorcycle’s new PowerPlus 108 engine — a 1,770 cc liquid-cooled V-twin that produces an impressive 122 hp and 128 lb-ft of torque. The engine comes paired to a six-speed transmission that works alongside an assist clutch to reduce clutch effort.
The Indian Challenger features a comprehensive list of rider aids and features, including a 7-inch touchscreen powered by the company’s Ride Command system, three selectable ride modes, hard saddlebags with over 18 gallons of storage, adjustable fairing airflow vents, and a power windshield.
It also has excellent hardware, like radially mounted Brembo calipers and grippy Metzeler Cruisetec tires.
For 2022, the Challenger is available in two color schemes — Black Metallic and Titanium Smoke.
The 2022 Indian Challenger starts at $24,499 USD / $29,849 CAD
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 Indian Challenger in one place.
Motorcycle Overview
General Info
Main Specs
2022 Indian Challenger Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|1768 cc, Liquid-cooled PowerPlus
|Engine Power
|128 ft-lbs
|Bore x Stroke
|4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm)
|Compression Ratio
|11.0:1
|Fuel System
|Closed loop fuel Injection / 52mm dual bore
|Starter
|Electric
|Exhaust
|Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
|Transmission
|6 Speed
|Final Drive
|2.379:1
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|43mm, Inverted Telescopic Cartridge Fork
|Suspension Rear
|Fox Single Shock w/Hyd adjust
|Brakes Front
|Dual / 320mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
|Tires Front
|Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H
|Tires Rear
|
Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|6.0 gal (22.7 L
|Color / Graphics
|Black Metallic, Titanium Smoke
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED Headlamp
|Tail Light
|LED Taillight
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|98.5 in (2501 mm)
|Overall Width
|39 in (990 mm)
|Overall Height
|53 in (134.6 cm)
|Wheelbase
|65.7 in (1668 mm)
|Ground Clearance
|5.4 in (137.3 mm)
|Seat Height
|26.5 in (672 mm)
|Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
|
796 lbs (361 kg) / 831 lbs (377 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|2 Years, Unlimited Miles
|Extension
2022 Indian Challenger Features
FREE REIN TO DOMINATE
CARVE CORNERS. ALL OF THEM.
STYLE THAT STANDS ALONE
SUPREME TRACTION. SUPERIOR STOPPING POWER.
BEATS FOR THE STREETS
RIDE IN COMFORT, YOUR WAY
FEATURES FOR GOING THE DISTANCE
2022 Indian Challenger Photos
2022 Indian Challenger Videos
Indian Challenger 5,000km Review by 7th Generation Now:
2022 Indian Challenger Review by ridewithtwoindians: