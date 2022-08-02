Vishal Venugopal·
2022 Motorcycle Models
··4 min read

2022 Indian Challenger [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Indian Challenger

The 2022 Indian Challenger Is a Hardcore Power Cruiser

Contents

Shortly after its introduction in 2020, the Indian Challenger became one of the most popular options in the power cruiser niche. It’s one of the most capable motorcycles in the 2022 Indian Motorcycle line-up, and the American manufacturer has equipped it with the best it has to offer.

With its sights set on rivals like the Harley-Davidson Road Glide, the 2022 Indian Challenger features a powerful engine, saddlebags, and an aggressive front fairing.

Powering the Challenger is Indian Motorcycle’s new PowerPlus 108 engine — a 1,770 cc liquid-cooled V-twin that produces an impressive 122 hp and 128 lb-ft of torque. The engine comes paired to a six-speed transmission that works alongside an assist clutch to reduce clutch effort.

The Indian Challenger features a comprehensive list of rider aids and features, including a 7-inch touchscreen powered by the company’s Ride Command system, three selectable ride modes, hard saddlebags with over 18 gallons of storage, adjustable fairing airflow vents, and a power windshield.

It also has excellent hardware, like radially mounted Brembo calipers and grippy Metzeler Cruisetec tires.

For 2022, the Challenger is available in two color schemes — Black Metallic and Titanium Smoke.

The 2022 Indian Challenger starts at $24,499 USD / $29,849 CAD

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 Indian Challenger in one place.

2022 Indian Challenger

Motorcycle Overview

General Info

  • Price: $24,499 USD / $29,849 CAD
  • Key Features:
    • PowerPlus 108 liquid-cooled V-twin engine
    • 100-watt speaker system with a dynamic equalizer
    • High-performance Brembo brakes

Main Specs

  • Engine: 1,768cc V-twin
  • Power: 122 hp
  • Torque: 128 lb-ft
  • Wet Weight: 831 lbs (377 kg)
  • Seat Height: 26.5 in (672 mm)

Competitors

2022 Indian Challenger

2022 Indian Challenger Specifications

From Indian

ENGINE
Engine 1768 cc, Liquid-cooled PowerPlus
Engine Power 128 ft-lbs
Bore x Stroke 4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm)
Compression Ratio 11.0:1
Fuel System Closed loop fuel Injection / 52mm dual bore
Starter Electric
Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist
Transmission 6 Speed
Final Drive 2.379:1

CHASSIS
Suspension Front 43mm, Inverted Telescopic Cartridge Fork
Suspension Rear Fox Single Shock w/Hyd adjust
Brakes Front Dual / 320mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper
Brakes Rear Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper
Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H
Tires Rear
Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H
Fuel Tank Capacity 6.0 gal (22.7 L
Color / Graphics Black Metallic, Titanium Smoke

ELECTRICAL
Ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight LED Headlamp
Tail Light LED Taillight

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 98.5 in (2501 mm)
Overall Width 39 in (990 mm)
Overall Height 53 in (134.6 cm)
Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm)
Ground Clearance 5.4 in (137.3 mm)
Seat Height 26.5 in (672 mm)
Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel)
796 lbs (361 kg) / 831 lbs (377 kg)

WARRANTY
Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles
Extension

2022 Indian Challenger

2022 Indian Challenger Features

FREE REIN TO DOMINATE

Our PowerPlus liquid-cooled engine is a fully-modern design and redefines American V-twin performance. Class-leading 128 ft-lbs of torque and 122 hp dominate straight from the factory.

CARVE CORNERS. ALL OF THEM.

Chassis mounted fairing for incredibly stable handling also provides class-leading wind protection. Inverted front suspension, lightweight cast-aluminum frame, and hydraulically adjustable Fox

STYLE THAT STANDS ALONE

Aggressive fairing design with full LED lighting and menacingly styled running lights provide a signature face that leads the way in both style and function.

SUPREME TRACTION. SUPERIOR STOPPING POWER.

Race-spec, radially-mounted Brembo brakes provide superior stopping power, and performance touring Metzeler

BEATS FOR THE STREETS

Hear every note with high-output speakers in the fairing that deliver 100-watts of crystal-clear audio. And the dynamic equalizer automatically adjusts for road, wind, and engine noise.

RIDE IN COMFORT, YOUR WAY

Choose between three ride modes, Rain, Standard, and Sport, for an experience that’s customized to your riding style. Rear Cylinder Deactivation automatically shuts off the rear cylinder when the bike is stopped for enhanced comfort in slow-moving traffic.

FEATURES FOR GOING THE DISTANCE

Ride in comfort for longer with keyless ignition, locking hard saddlebags, cruise control and USB charging port.

2022 Indian Challenger Photos

2022 Indian Challenger Videos

Indian Challenger 5,000km Review by 7th Generation Now:

2022 Indian Challenger Review by ridewithtwoindians:

Indian Motorcycle Official Websites

Social Media Links