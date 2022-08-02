2022 Indian Challenger [Specs, Features, Photos]

The 2022 Indian Challenger Is a Hardcore Power Cruiser

Shortly after its introduction in 2020, the Indian Challenger became one of the most popular options in the power cruiser niche. It’s one of the most capable motorcycles in the 2022 Indian Motorcycle line-up, and the American manufacturer has equipped it with the best it has to offer.

With its sights set on rivals like the Harley-Davidson Road Glide, the 2022 Indian Challenger features a powerful engine, saddlebags, and an aggressive front fairing.

Powering the Challenger is Indian Motorcycle’s new PowerPlus 108 engine — a 1,770 cc liquid-cooled V-twin that produces an impressive 122 hp and 128 lb-ft of torque. The engine comes paired to a six-speed transmission that works alongside an assist clutch to reduce clutch effort.

The Indian Challenger features a comprehensive list of rider aids and features, including a 7-inch touchscreen powered by the company’s Ride Command system, three selectable ride modes, hard saddlebags with over 18 gallons of storage, adjustable fairing airflow vents, and a power windshield.

It also has excellent hardware, like radially mounted Brembo calipers and grippy Metzeler Cruisetec tires.

For 2022, the Challenger is available in two color schemes — Black Metallic and Titanium Smoke.

The 2022 Indian Challenger starts at $24,499 USD / $29,849 CAD

Motorcycle Overview

General Info Price: $24,499 USD / $29,849 CAD Key Features: PowerPlus 108 liquid-cooled V-twin engine 100-watt speaker system with a dynamic equalizer High-performance Brembo brakes

Main Specs Engine: 1,768cc V-twin

1,768cc V-twin Power: 122 hp

122 hp Torque: 128 lb-ft

128 lb-ft Wet Weight: 831 lbs (377 kg)

831 lbs (377 kg) Seat Height: 26.5 in (672 mm) Competitors Harley-Davidson Road Glide

Harley-Davidson Street Glide

BMW R18

2022 Indian Challenger Specifications

ENGINE Engine 1768 cc, Liquid-cooled PowerPlus Engine Power 128 ft-lbs Bore x Stroke 4.251 in x 3.799 in (108 mm x 96.5 mm) Compression Ratio 11.0:1 Fuel System Closed loop fuel Injection / 52mm dual bore Starter Electric Exhaust Split Dual Exhaust w/ Resonator DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, Multi-Plate, Assist Transmission 6 Speed Final Drive 2.379:1 CHASSIS Suspension Front 43mm, Inverted Telescopic Cartridge Fork Suspension Rear Fox Single Shock w/Hyd adjust Brakes Front Dual / 320mm Semi-Floating Rotor / 4 Piston Radial Caliper Brakes Rear Single / 298mm Floating Rotor / 2 Piston Caliper Tires Front Metzeler Cruisetec 130/60B19 66H Tires Rear Metzeler Cruisetec 180/60R16 80H Fuel Tank Capacity 6.0 gal (22.7 L Color / Graphics Black Metallic, Titanium Smoke ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Headlamp Tail Light LED Taillight DIMENSIONS Overall Length 98.5 in (2501 mm) Overall Width 39 in (990 mm) Overall Height 53 in (134.6 cm) Wheelbase 65.7 in (1668 mm) Ground Clearance 5.4 in (137.3 mm) Seat Height 26.5 in (672 mm) Weight (Empty Tank / Full of Fuel) 796 lbs (361 kg) / 831 lbs (377 kg) WARRANTY Warranty 2 Years, Unlimited Miles Extension

2022 Indian Challenger Features

FREE REIN TO DOMINATE Our PowerPlus liquid-cooled engine is a fully-modern design and redefines American V-twin performance. Class-leading 128 ft-lbs of torque and 122 hp dominate straight from the factory.



CARVE CORNERS. ALL OF THEM. Chassis mounted fairing for incredibly stable handling also provides class-leading wind protection. Inverted front suspension, lightweight cast-aluminum frame, and hydraulically adjustable Fox



STYLE THAT STANDS ALONE Aggressive fairing design with full LED lighting and menacingly styled running lights provide a signature face that leads the way in both style and function.



SUPREME TRACTION. SUPERIOR STOPPING POWER. Race-spec, radially-mounted Brembo brakes provide superior stopping power, and performance touring Metzeler



BEATS FOR THE STREETS Hear every note with high-output speakers in the fairing that deliver 100-watts of crystal-clear audio. And the dynamic equalizer automatically adjusts for road, wind, and engine noise.



RIDE IN COMFORT, YOUR WAY Choose between three ride modes, Rain, Standard, and Sport, for an experience that’s customized to your riding style. Rear Cylinder Deactivation automatically shuts off the rear cylinder when the bike is stopped for enhanced comfort in slow-moving traffic.



FEATURES FOR GOING THE DISTANCE Ride in comfort for longer with keyless ignition, locking hard saddlebags, cruise control and USB charging port.



2022 Indian Challenger Photos

2022 Indian Challenger Videos

Indian Challenger 5,000km Review by 7th Generation Now:

2022 Indian Challenger Review by ridewithtwoindians: