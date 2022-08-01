2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: Rugged and Timeless for Urban Adventure

The Svartpilen 401 from Husqvarna’s 2022 lineup unashamedly sports a brutal style. But, by definition, this bike feels at home on the metropolitan fringe, where the asphalt has more imperfections.

Harnessing its light and hard-hitting engine to navigate suburban streets, it is a master of its domain. The 2022 colors and graphics enhance the stunning appearance and reflect the progressive blend of modern thinking and classic design in keeping with the brand’s Swedish heritage.

The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is one of the market’s most outstanding and ‘pure’ European A2 bikes. Its progressive and robust style, developed by KISKA, is one of its hallmarks and a benchmark for its segment. Moreover, this bike knows how to mix inspiration from the scrambler world with more avant-garde lines, resulting in a spectacular neo-retro look.

The upright and dominant position, mixed wheels, and spoked rims are reminiscent of the off-road world. Its versatility allows it to go out on different surfaces but truly shines in the city. Its 373 cc single-cylinder engine and 44 hp give it great dynamism and capabilities, making it compatible with the A2 license.

This bike has WP APEX suspensions, Pirelli tires, ByBre brakes, and Bosch ABS. It also features Easy Shift, allowing clutchless changes up and down the six-speed gearbox.

The 2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401starts at $5,799 USD / $6,899 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $5,399 USD / $6,299 CAD Key Features: 44 hp 373 cc single-cylinder engine ByBre brake callipers & Two-channel Bosch ABS WP suspensions Easy Shift

Main Specs Engine: 373 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, SOHC

373 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, SOHC Power: 44 hp (32 kW) at 9,000 rpm

44 hp (32 kW) at 9,000 rpm Torque: 27 lb-ft (37 Nm) at 7,000 rpm

27 lb-ft (37 Nm) at 7,000 rpm Wet Weight: 340 lbs (154 kg)

340 lbs (154 kg) Seat Height: 32.9 in. (835 mm) Competitors KTM 390 Duke

Honda CB300R

Kawasaki Z400

2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Specifications

From Husqvarna-Motorcycles

Engine Transmission 6-speed Cooling Liquid cooled Power in KW 32 kW Starter Electric starter Bore and Stroke 89 mm X 60 mm Clutch PASC™ antihopping clutch, mechanically operated CO 2 emissions 77 g/km Displacement 373 cm³ EMS Bosch EMS Design 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine Fuel consumption 3.6 l/100 km Lubrication Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps Chassis Weight (without fuel) 152 kg Tank capacity (approx.) 9.5 l ABS two channel Bosch 10.1MB Front brake disc diameter 320 mm Rear brake disc diameter 230 mm Front brake ByBre, opposed four-piston caliper, brake disc Rear brake ByBre, single-piston, floating caliper, brake disc Chain X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″ Frame design Chrome-moly tubular space frame, powder-coated Front suspension WP APEX 43 Ground clearance 145 mm Rear suspension WP APEX – Monoshock Seat height 835 mm Steering head angle 65 ° Suspension travel (front) 142 mm Suspension travel (rear) 142 mm

2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Features

Engine The Svartpilen 401 is powered by a modern 373cc single-cylinder engine that is remarkably compact. With 37Nm of torque from low down in the RPM range and a 6-speed gearbox, it is perfect for urban riding. The electronic fuel injection is operated by a ride-by-wire system and delivers a controlled and refined power. With a peak horsepower of 32 kW (44 hp), the SVARTPILEN is accessible to a wide variety of riders, while its lightweight construction means the power-to-weight ratio will also excite more experienced riders. For added convenience, the gearbox is linked to an easy shift sensor which allows the rider to make seamless up and down shifts without the use of the clutch. The sensor works by relaying the moment the rider actuates the gear lever to the ECU which in turn matches engine parameters to allow a simple gear change at any RPM or engine load.



Frame The trellis frame is central to the Svartpilen 401 character and agility. Made from high strength chromium molybdenum steel using hydro formed tubes and robot welding, the frame is not only strong but also lightweight ensuring nimble handling and detailed feedback to the rider. Designed with specific flex characteristics, the frame works in harmony with the WP suspension to offer a comfortable and confident feel combined with a tight turning circle for ease of use in urban environments. The optimized subframe is extended by 40 mm for improved comfort when accompanied by a pillion rider.



Brakes The Svartpilen 401 is fitted with hydraulic ByBre brake callipers, which are manufactured to the highest standards, and in combination with 320mm front and 230mm rear perforated steel discs, deliver controllable and confident braking performance. Additionally, the Svartpilen 401 uses a state-of-the-art Bosch ABS system, ensuring the highest level of safety in varying braking conditions.



Suspension The WP suspension on the Svartpilen 401 is made to exacting standards, ensuring the highest level of quality and craftsmanship. The front suspension features 43 mm open cartridge forks, while the rear features a progressive damping system connected directly to the swingarm. The high-quality components offer dynamic handling ideal for busy urban environments.



Exterior Reduced to an authentic mix of classic thinking and modern design. This Svartpilen 401 is synonymous with the Swedish heritage of Husqvarna Motorcycles. The lightweight and narrow bodywork is shaped into the Svartpilen 401’s design and intelligently allows for seamless movement while riding. Its dark colour, rugged tyres and protective parts give the motorcycle a rigorous look to match its urban exploration intentions.



Wheels The 17″ wheels are a design highlight of the Svartpilen 401. The wheels offer a unique sense of style and are also very robust, offering premium reliability on unpredictable and challenging urban terrain.



Controlzone and triple clamp Offroad style handlebars and risers attach to stylishly forged aluminium triple clamps, central to the control zone of the Svartpilen 401. In keeping with the minimalistic look of the authentic design, the control zone is not obstructed by any fairings and simply features a digital display unit with the necessary information.



Lights The front and rear lights are distinct elements on the Svartpilen 401 and use the latest LED technology, the lights are more than just designer pieces and offer advanced lighting performance and visibility in urban environments.



Seat The seat of the Svartpilen 401 uses high-quality foam and leather fabric, which, despite its reduced appearance, remains comfortable for the rider. Extending from the main bodywork and seamlessly floating above the rear wheel, the seat adds to the timeless design and unique riding experience the Svartpilen 401 provides.



2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Photos

2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Videos

2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 | First Ride Review

My 2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401