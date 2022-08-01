2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 [Specs, Features, Photos]

2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401: Rugged and Timeless for Urban Adventure
The Svartpilen 401 from Husqvarna’s 2022 lineup unashamedly sports a brutal style. But, by definition, this bike feels at home on the metropolitan fringe, where the asphalt has more imperfections.
Harnessing its light and hard-hitting engine to navigate suburban streets, it is a master of its domain. The 2022 colors and graphics enhance the stunning appearance and reflect the progressive blend of modern thinking and classic design in keeping with the brand’s Swedish heritage.
The Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 is one of the market’s most outstanding and ‘pure’ European A2 bikes. Its progressive and robust style, developed by KISKA, is one of its hallmarks and a benchmark for its segment. Moreover, this bike knows how to mix inspiration from the scrambler world with more avant-garde lines, resulting in a spectacular neo-retro look.
The upright and dominant position, mixed wheels, and spoked rims are reminiscent of the off-road world. Its versatility allows it to go out on different surfaces but truly shines in the city. Its 373 cc single-cylinder engine and 44 hp give it great dynamism and capabilities, making it compatible with the A2 license.
This bike has WP APEX suspensions, Pirelli tires, ByBre brakes, and Bosch ABS. It also features Easy Shift, allowing clutchless changes up and down the six-speed gearbox.
The 2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401starts at $5,799 USD / $6,899 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $5,399 USD / $6,299 CAD
- Key Features:
- 44 hp 373 cc single-cylinder engine
- ByBre brake callipers & Two-channel Bosch ABS
- WP suspensions
- Easy Shift
Main Specs
- Engine: 373 cc, single-cylinder, 4-stroke, liquid cooled, SOHC
- Power: 44 hp (32 kW) at 9,000 rpm
- Torque: 27 lb-ft (37 Nm) at 7,000 rpm
- Wet Weight: 340 lbs (154 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.9 in. (835 mm)
Competitors
- KTM 390 Duke
- Honda CB300R
- Kawasaki Z400
2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Specifications
|
Engine
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Cooling
|Liquid cooled
|Power in KW
|32 kW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Bore and Stroke
|89 mm X 60 mm
|Clutch
|PASC™ antihopping clutch, mechanically operated
|CO2 emissions
|77 g/km
|Displacement
|373 cm³
|EMS
|Bosch EMS
|Design
|1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
|Fuel consumption
|3.6 l/100 km
|Lubrication
|Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps
|
Chassis
|Weight (without fuel)
|152 kg
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|9.5 l
|ABS
|two channel Bosch 10.1MB
|Front brake disc diameter
|320 mm
|Rear brake disc diameter
|230 mm
|Front brake
|ByBre, opposed four-piston caliper, brake disc
|Rear brake
|ByBre, single-piston, floating caliper, brake disc
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″
|Frame design
|Chrome-moly tubular space frame, powder-coated
|Front suspension
|WP APEX 43
|Ground clearance
|145 mm
|Rear suspension
|WP APEX – Monoshock
|Seat height
|835 mm
|Steering head angle
|65 °
|Suspension travel (front)
|142 mm
|Suspension travel (rear)
|142 mm
2022 Husqvarna Svartpilen 401 Features
