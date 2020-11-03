2021 Zero FXS: Modern EV Technology in a Supermoto Formfactor

Supermoto style motorcycles have been the go-to for stunt riding and overall hoon-ing since they first gained popularity. They have characteristics of being light, ‘flickable’ and easily maneuverable due to their riding position and wide handlebars; making them perfect for beginners just learning and even more advanced riders looking for a daily wheelie-machine.

What would happen if you took an already wheelie-prone platform and placed a torquey EV engine inside it with a low center of gravity due to heavy battery placement? The Zero FXS is what happens. This EV motorcycle brings some fun to the Zero 2021 lineup by taking the already successful and highly capable dual-sport oriented ‘Zero DS’ model and updating it for a ride more suitable for street riding and urban commuting.

Due to its 7.2 kWh or 3.6 kWh battery configurations (your choice), this won’t be the model you will be looking for when it comes to any form of long-distance riding. But if you’re faced with a boring commute to-and-from work and are looking for a way to spice it up, the American-built Zero FXS is your match made in heaven.

The 3.6 kWh version will give you a 50 mile (80km) total city riding distance with a top speed of 85 mph (137 km/h) from the electric motor producing 27 horsepower and 78 lb-ft of torque. The 7.2 kWh version will double your distance while maintaining the same top speed and power figures. If you buy the 3.6 kWh model and find the range too short for your use; don’t worry, Zero made the batteries modular and you can simply drop in another battery for double the riding distance (or keep one as a back-up and hot swap a new one in when you get home).

The 2021 Zero FXS starts at $9295 USD / $12,363 CAD.

2021 Zero FXS Specifications

Engine Peak torque 78 ft-lb (106 Nm) Peak power 27 hp (20 kW) @ 4,300 rpm Top speed (max) 85 mph (137 km/h) Type Z-Force® 75-5 passively air-cooled, high efficiency, radial flux, interior permanent magnet, brushless motor Controller High efficiency, 550 amp, 3-phase brushless controller with regenerative deceleration Lubrication Drivetrain Transmission Clutchless direct drive Clutch Final Drive 90T / 18T, Poly Chain® HTD® Carbon™ belt Chassis Suspension Front Showa 41 mm inverted cartridge forks, with adjustable spring preload, compression and rebound damping Suspension Rear Showa 40 mm piston, piggy-back reservoir shock with adjustable spring preload, compression and rebound damping Brakes Front Bosch Gen 9 ABS, J-Juan asymmetric dual piston floating caliper, 320 x 5 mm disc Brakes Rear Bosch Gen 9 ABS, J-Juan single piston floating caliper, 240 x 4.5 mm disc Tires Front Pirelli Diablo Rosso II 110/70-17 Tires Rear Pirelli Diablo Rosso II 140/70-17 Fuel Tank Capacity N/A Color Power system Power pack Z-Force® Li-Ion intelligent modula Charger type 650 W, integrated Charge time (standard) 5.1 hours (100% charged) / 4.6 hours (95% charged) Dimensions Wheelbase 56.0 in (1,422 mm) Overall Width Trail 2.8 in (71 mm) Rake 24.4° Seat Height 32.9 in (836 mm) Curb Weight 251 lb (114 kg) Warranty Warranty 2 years Extension

2021 Zero FXS Features

Performance Profile Transform performance profiles with the press of a button to perfectly conquer city streets or your local supermoto track. The Zero FXS is pre-programmed with Eco or Sport modes. Connect using your mobile device to customize performance or get stats on your ride.



Charge. No station needed. Standard outlet. Done. No special charging equipment required. Your household outlets just became “fueling” stations that deliver daily rides at a fraction of the cost of gasoline. Ride up to 100 miles a day in the city and plug in overnight to start the next day with a full “tank.” Need a faster charging solution? Use accessory Quick Chargers to cut charge times by over 60%.



Powerful. Minimalist. The Zero FXS delivers unfiltered thrill by combining our most compact Z-Force® powertrain with Pirelli Diablo Rosso II tires and the off-road DNA of the Zero FX. No shifting or clunkiness. Directly connect your desire for speed with instant, massive, silent, and seamless acceleration.



Instant “full tank” Ride. Swap batteries. Continue. The Zero FXS’s optional hot-swappable tech allows you to go from empty to full in seconds. Depleted additional batteries can be easily charged while you ride using off-board charging accessories.



Pass on service. Imagine savage performance delivered without tedious and greasy servicing regimes. Forget oil changes, spark plugs, clutches, filters, chain adjustments or expensive tune-ups. Instead, a carbon fiber belt cleanly connects the rear wheel to an air-cooled Z-Force® motor that uses a single moving part. Swap threadbare tires. Replace used-up brake pads. Ride. Always advancing. Code for the Z-Force® powertrain is constantly refined to deliver improved performance. The Zero App easily delivers the upgrades using your mobile device.



Go the distance. The Zero FXS travels up to 100 mi when traversing city streets. At its core is Zero’s most compact and lightweight Z-Force® battery that, like rest of the lineup, boasts the highest power and energy density in the EV industry. Don’t need the range and looking for Zero’s most economical model? Drop some weight. The Zero FXS ZF3.6 cuts the battery’s weight and size by roughly 50 percent. Add a second battery module at any time to match the range and performance of the ZF7.2.

2021 Zero FXS Photos

2021 Zero FXS Videos

