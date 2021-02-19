The 2021 Yamaha Star Venture TC is a Versatile Touring Top Dog

While a lot of motorcycles these days are meant either as in-city commuters, day-trip mile munchers, or on-road/off-road adventure and dual-sport bikes, there is the sector of the market that still wants to ride from New York to LA, then back again, just because it’s fun. For this type of rider, Yamaha has made the Star Venture TC. In fact, the TC in the name does not stand for Traction Control as many think. It stands for Trans-Continental. And with a 1,854cc (113 ci) V-Twin that chucks out just about 90 HP and 126 lb-ft of torque, it is ready to crush those miles.

For 2021, this Japanese manufacturer has made their top model tourer even more long-distance friendly. Options from previous years such as heated grips and both rider and pillion seat heaters are now standard. The newest Yamaha infotainment and GPS navigation, which were previously part of the Transcontinental Package in 2020, is now standard. This also adds full, all-around LED lighting.

New for 2021 is a very handy and welcome feature that Yamaha is calling “Sure-Park.” With a button press on the handlebars, a small electric hybrid motor kicks in for low speed forwards and reverse gears. This allows for the rider to be able to back up the bike or pull into a tricky parking spot on an incline without danger of over-revving and spinning up the rear wheel, leading to a drop. As well, if your smartphone is connected with Yamaha’s MyRide, it will also remember where you parked using coordinates from the GPS navigation system.

The 2021 Yamaha Star Venture TC starts at $26,999 USD / $32,299 CAD.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Yamaha Star Venture TC in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $26,999 USD / $32,299 CAD

$26,999 USD / $32,299 CAD Key Features:

Transcontinental Package (GPS nav, LED lighting, full infotainment) now standard Yamaha Sure-Park hybrid assist for low speed parking maneuvers Heated grips and heated seats now standard

Main Specs Engine Type: 1854 cc air-cooled OHV V-twin; 8 valves

1854 cc air-cooled OHV V-twin; 8 valves Horsepower: Estimated 90 HP

Estimated 90 HP Torque: 126 lb-ft

126 lb-ft Wet Weight : 963 lbs (437 kg)

: 963 lbs (437 kg) Seat Height: 27.4 inches (695 mm) Competitors Honda Gold Wing Tour DCT

Indian Challenger Limited

Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero

2021 Yamaha Star Venture TC Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 1854 cc air-cooled OHV V-twin; 8 valves Power Estimated 90 HP Bore x Stroke 100.0mm x 118.0mm Compression Ratio 9.5:1 Fuel System Yamaha Fuel Injection with YCC-T and D-Mode Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate assist and slipper wet clutch Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Belt CHASSIS Suspension Front 46mm telescopic fork; 5.1-in travel Suspension Rear Single shock with remote preload adjustment; 4.3-in travel Brakes Front Dual hydraulic disc, 298mm; Unified Brake System and ABS Brakes Rear Hydraulic disc, 320mm; Unified Brake System and ABS Tires Front 130/70R18 Bridgestone® Exedra® Tires Rear 200/55R16 Bridgestone® Exedra® Fuel Tank Capacity 6.6 gal Color Intensity White, Impact Blue ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 106.3 in Overall Width 40.0 in Overall Height 55.5 – 59.1 in Wheelbase 67.3 in Ground Clearance 4.9 in Seat Height 27.4 in Wet Weight 963 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2021 Yamaha Star Venture TC Features

TOP FEATURES High Torque Engine with Cutting-Edge Rider Aids

Featuring a torque-rich 1854cc air-cooled V-twin, Star Venture® produces smooth, effortless passing power even when fully loaded. And with ride-by-wire throttle control, traction control and selectable riding modes, the Star Venture brings class-leading technology to the luxury touring class.

Yamaha Sure-Park System

With Star Venture’s Sure-Park™ System, parking maneuvers are a breeze, even when fully loaded. Controlled from the handlebar, an electric motor provides forward and reverse drive to assist during tricky parking situations, especially on rough or poor traction surfaces.

Integrated Infotainment System

With a potent audio system and a large, high-mounted touch- and voice-controlled infotainment system, the Star Venture puts the rider in command. Music, navigation, communications and vehicle systems are integrated cleanly into a single system that sets new standards for two-wheeled technology.

Adjustable Ergonomics and Aerodynamics

Star Venture adapts to rider and passenger needs straight from the dealership floor with its adjustable ergonomics, wind protection and controls. Grip warmers and heated seats for both rider and passenger come standard, and the low seat height adds confidence at every stop.

Advanced Chassis

Designed around a rigid chassis and advanced suspension systems, the Star Venture is built to offer Yamaha’s renowned handling ability when the road turns twisty, without losing the comfort or straight-line confidence expected from a luxury tourer.

Standard Transcontinental Package

The Transcontinental Package now comes standard on the Star Venture. Enhanced infotainment features include GPS navigation, SiriusXM®, additional speakers and Yamaha’s exclusive Dual Zone audio control. Standard LED fog lights, additional onboard storage and a security alarm round out the package.



ENGINE High Tech Meets High Torque

A massive 1854cc air-cooled V-twin powers the Star Venture for effortless passing power even when fully loaded. Yamaha’s refined four-valve, twin-spark-plug, pent-roof engine design delivers exceptional power and drivability.

Smooth Running and Charismatic

The Star Venture engine delivers huge torque with a thrilling V-twin pulse, and thanks to lightweight forged alloy pistons, carefully-tuned counterbalancers and advanced engine mounts, the Star Venture creates a luxuriously smooth ride for days in the saddle without fatigue.

Six-Speed Transmission

Developed specifically for the needs of long-distance touring, the six-speed gearbox’s ratios make the most of the huge low-end torque available from the 1854cc engine, from brisk acceleration in lower gears to relaxed highway cruising.

Yamaha Sure-Park System

The Yamaha Sure-Park System brings a new level of rider confidence to the Luxury Touring class. Controlled from the handlebar, a small electric motor provides forward and reverse drive to handle tricky parking situations or poor traction conditions.

Integrated Oil Tank and Cooler

The Star Venture engine utilizes a semi-dry-sump design, lowering the effective center of gravity by allowing the engine to sit lower in the frame, with the external oil tank cleanly integrated into the aluminum subframe. And to maintain ideal engine temperatures, a compact oil cooler is hidden between the front down tubes.

Ride-by-Wire Engine Control

The Star Venture features Yamaha’s Chip Controlled Throttle – or YCC-T® – a ride-by-wire throttle control system that converts the rider’s grip input into precise throttle control for impeccable engine response and enhanced levels of refinement.

Advanced Rider Assisting Technology

Thanks to YCC-T, Star Venture is able to mount a variety of advanced rider-assisting technologies, including Yamaha D-Mode and traction control. D-Mode allows the rider to choose from two different throttle response settings: a smooth touring mode and a sport mode for sharper response. The traction control system helps prevent wheel spin when dealing with reduced traction road conditions.

Integrated Cruise Control

Yamaha’s refined cruise control system comes standard to ease long highway stints with less fatigue and improved fuel economy.

Assist and Slipper Clutch

Yamaha’s assist and slipper clutch provides additional clamping force under acceleration along with the proven advantages of a performance slipper-style clutch. This two-way design uses lighter clutch springs to reduce clutch lever effort and provides smoother deceleration, especially when downshifting aggressively.

Carefully Tuned Twin Exhaust

The Star Venture’s exhaust system features a twin-muffler design with the throaty V-twin exhaust note that custom touring fans seek. Yamaha carefully developed the exhaust tone throughout the entire rpm range for a thrilling soundtrack on every ride.

Electrical Power to Spare

The Star Venture features paired alternators to provide ample electrical power for the heated seats and grips, audio system and lighting. With 750 watts of total output, riders are free to add common electrical accessories or heated apparel without taxing the bike’s charging system.



CHASSIS/SUSPENSION Agile, High-Rigidity Frame

The optimal rigidity of the main steel frame is tuned for excellent handling and responsiveness while the rear subframe makes use of Yamaha’s advanced aluminum die-casting techniques to reduce weight and centralize mass even further. The balanced chassis gives the Star Venture a combination of solid straight-line stability with agility on the curviest of roads.

Centralized Mass

Thanks to the semi-dry-sump engine, advanced frame design and careful positioning of major components, direction changes require less effort, offering a more engaged ride with less fatigue.

Plush, Large-Diameter Fork

The 46mm telescopic fork features damping and spring rates that were specifically selected to offer an ideal balance of bump absorption and high speed handling, all without losing the light and responsive road feel. The Star Venture is a true rider’s machine, combining real-world road-holding performance with the plush comfort expected from a luxury touring motorcycle.

Linkage-Type Shock

The rear suspension features a linkage-type shock to create a compact design with a plush, controlled feel. As with the front fork, damping and spring rates were carefully considered to give the Star Venture an ideal balance of comfort and road feedback.

Powerful Linked Brakes with ABS

The Star Venture features high-performance, triple-disc brakes with advanced electronic control. Yamaha’s Unified Braking System dynamically adjusts front and rear brake force balance to ensure linear braking feel and power. And Yamaha’s refined anti-lock braking system (ABS) prevents wheel lock-ups when dealing with reduced traction road conditions.

Stylish Alloy Wheels with TPMS

The Star Venture rolls on light front and rear-machined aluminum alloy wheels. Up front, the 18-inch wheel features a 130/70 radial tire for light and neutral steering feel while the rear 16-inch rim mounts a huge 200/55 radial for stunning style and road holding. An advanced Tire Pressure Monitoring System features sensors in each wheel for confidence on long tours without the inconvenience of checking tire pressures before each ride.

Class Leading Fuel Capacity

The Star Venture features a huge 6.6-gallon fuel tank for generous range, easily reaching 200 miles between fuel stops. Riders now have the freedom to journey further than ever.

Adjustable Ergonomics

Both hand levers offer five-position span adjustments. A deeply padded seat – with an unladen height of only 27.4 inches – makes planting both feet on the pavement easy, and it features a rider backrest with three-position fore and aft adjustment. The passenger backrest is over 17 inches wide for plenty of room to move around, and passenger floorboards can be adjusted between two positions.

Stylish Full Coverage Fairing

Featuring a full-coverage fairing with just the right amount of classic American muscle car attitude, Star Venture provides both style and wind tunnel-developed weather protection. And thanks to the frame-mounted design, steering remains light and neutral compared to competitors’ fork-mounted designs.

Aerodynamic Excellence

The Star Venture offers extensive aerodynamic tuneability. An electrically adjustable windscreen offers over 3.5 inches of vertical range. External visors at the middle of the fairing can be adjusted to direct cold air away from the riders on chilly rides or to direct cooling airflow inwards for warmer weather. And ducted vents inside the lower fairing can be opened or closed to further customize airflow for changing conditions.

Heated Luxury Comes Standard

No matter if the ride calls for a chilly morning or a frozen mountain pass, Star Venture keeps both rider and passenger comfortable thanks to an array of heated contact points, including rider grips, rider seat, rider backrest, passenger seat and passenger backrest.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES LED Lighting

The Star Venture features all-LED lighting to maximize illumination. LED brake lights and turn signals boost visibility while the quad LED headlight assembly punches a huge hole in the darkness with crisp, bright light.

Generous Luggage System

Star Venture features a cavernous 37.3 gallons of volume across the saddlebags, Tour Trunk and upper and lower fairing storage compartments. Plus, the Transcontinental Option Package offers an additional pair of easily accessible passenger storage compartments, boosting storage capacity to over 38 gallons.

Electric Luggage Locks

To provide both convenience and security, the USB-equipped fairing storage compartment, saddlebags and Tour Trunk all feature electric locking lids.

Smart Key System

Simplify every ride thanks to Yamaha’s Smart Key system. The remote key fob only needs to be in the rider’s pocket in order to access the luggage system, start the bike and ride.

Huge Accessory Range

Thanks to a full range of Genuine Yamaha Accessories, personalizing a Star Venture is even easier. From the classic heel-and-tow shifter to additional luggage racks and stylish auxiliary driving lights, check out the full range of accessories on ShopYamaha.com.

Confidence-Inspiring Warranty

Star Venture riders can hit the road knowing that Yamaha is behind them for years to come, thanks to a full 5 Year Warranty Coverage* *1 year limited factory warranty + 4 years Yamaha Extended Service = 5 years coverage: Certain exclusions apply, see terms of each for details.

Transcontinental Package Special Features

The Transcontinental Package’s features now come standard and includes supplemental LED fog lamps, an additional pair of storage compartments for the passenger, and an alarmed security system to keep your investment safe.

Standard Charging Ports

Keep your devices charged up thanks to USB ports in the locking right side fairing compartment and the rear Tour Trunk.



INFOTAINMENT State-of-the-Art Infotainment System

Mounted high in the cockpit for improved visibility, the 7-inch full-color LCD display puts a huge array of information and control at the rider’s fingertips. Controlled via touchscreen, handlebar controls or voice commands, this infotainment package gives the rider access to vehicle control and data, a range of audio sources, and wireless Bluetooth® communications options.

Vehicle Control Center

By integrating vehicle systems into the infotainment console, running data such as trip computer functions and tire pressures can be easily confirmed on-screen, while elements such as the heated seats can be controlled by the rider.

Communications Suite

By linking a Bluetooth®-equipped smartphone, the Star Venture gives the rider complete control of communications with both the passenger and the wider world, directly through the infotainment display.

Audio Entertainment

Mounting high-performance speakers, the Star Venture audio package is ready to rock and roll. Pick up favorite local radio stations, bring your music with you, or stream Pandora® from your smart phone, all thanks to USB, AUX stereo, or Bluetooth® wireless connection options.

Transcontinental Package Special Features

Riders stepping up the Star Venture receive the Transcontinental Package and are provided with a range of infotainment upgrades. GPS navigation with points-of-interest and route logging makes it easy to plan, share and upload ride routes from the comfort of your home, and a CB radio system keeps you in touch with other road users. SiriusXM® keeps the tunes pumping across the state or across the country while SiriusXM Travel Link® provides weather and traffic updates. With an additional pair of high-output speakers and Yamaha’s exclusive Dual Zone audio control—which allows rider and passenger to select different audio sources, hold private phone calls, and more—the Star Venture Transcontinental Package offers one of the most advanced infotainment packages ever seen on two wheels.



2021 Yamaha Star Venture TC Photos

2021 Yamaha Star Venture TC Videos

N/A