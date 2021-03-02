The 2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Rosso: The Ultimate Urban Sports Tourer

The 2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Rosso is the entry level into the company’s sports touring range. Designed with Italian streets in mind, the bike is both lightweight and extremely agile, to help dodge around all the tight corners and side streets of a busy city. Powered by a 798cc inline-three, it develops 110 HP and a hair under 60 lb-ft of torque.

As one would expect from an Italian manufacturer, the bike is absolutely a statement of design and technology. It is also painted in the classic Rosso Corse, or racing red, that many race teams around the country use. In terms of technology, the Turismo Veloce 800 comes with the latest version of MV’s MVICS (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System), electronically controlled injectors, throttle-by-wire with adjustable valve timing, and a full 8 stage traction control system. Dual-zone ABS comes as standard.

The Turismo Veloce 800 Rosso also, for a base model, impressively includes MV Agusta’s MV-EAS 2.1 (Electronically Assisted Shift) quickshifter, which you can use without the clutch to instantly shift up and down as needed due to the riding conditions.

The 2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Rosso starts at approximately $16,955 USD / $21,520 CAD, as it is listed in Euros (€13,990).

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Rosso in one place.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $16,955 USD / $21,520 CAD

$16,955 USD / $21,520 CAD Key Features:

8 level traction control system Latest version of MV Agusta’s engine control system Dual-zone ABS standard

Main Specs Engine Type: 798cc liquid and oil cooled, four stroke, DOHC, 12 valve triple

798cc liquid and oil cooled, four stroke, DOHC, 12 valve triple Horsepower: 110 HP

110 HP Torque: 60 lb-ft

60 lb-ft Wet Weight : Approx 440 lbs (Approx 200 kg)

: Approx 440 lbs (Approx 200 kg) Seat Height: 33.46 inches (850 mm) Competitors Ducati Multistrada 950

Yamaha Tracer 9 GT

Triumph Tiger 900 GT

2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Rosso Specifications

From MV Agusta

ENGINE Engine 798cc liquid and oil cooled, four stroke, DOHC, 12 valve triple Power 110 horsepower Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.) Compression Ratio 12.3:1 Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner Starter Electric Color Ago Red, Metallic Carbon Black DRIVETRAIN Clutch Hydraulic, wet, multi-disc with slipper clutch Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Final Drive Ratio 16/41 CHASSIS Suspension Front Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment Suspension Rear Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment Brakes Front Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia. Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Tires Rear 190/55 – ZR 17 M/C (75 W) Fuel Tank Capacity 21.5 l (5.68 U.S. gal.) ABS System Bosch 9 Plus with RLM (Rear wheel Lift-up Mitigation) ELECTRICAL Battery 12 V – 8.6 Ah Voltage 12 V Alternator 350 W at 5000 r.p.m. Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2125 mm (83.66 in.) Overall Width 910 mm (35.83 in.) Trail 108 mm (4.25 in.) Wheelbase 1445 mm (56.89 in.) Ground Clearance 140 mm (5.51 in.) Seat Height 850 mm (33.46 in.) Dry Weight 191 kg (421.1 lbs.) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Rosso Features

Control and freedom of choice 8-level traction control and four riding modes: Sports, Race, Rain and Custom. Changing the engine’s character is quick and intuitive. The result? Four bikes in one, and pure enjoyment guaranteed in every driving situation.



High-tech for all The entire Rosso range features the same advanced technology as the other MV Agusta models, like the MotoGP-derived counter-rotating crankshaft and extractable gearbox.



Quality brake system Power and modularity describe the high-quality brake system featuring a couple of Brembo radial calipers on the front and advanced Bosch 9 Plus ABS with RLM (Rear wheel Lift Mitigation).



2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Rosso Photos

2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Rosso Videos