The 2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Rosso: The Ultimate Urban Sports Tourer
The 2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Rosso is the entry level into the company’s sports touring range. Designed with Italian streets in mind, the bike is both lightweight and extremely agile, to help dodge around all the tight corners and side streets of a busy city. Powered by a 798cc inline-three, it develops 110 HP and a hair under 60 lb-ft of torque.
As one would expect from an Italian manufacturer, the bike is absolutely a statement of design and technology. It is also painted in the classic Rosso Corse, or racing red, that many race teams around the country use. In terms of technology, the Turismo Veloce 800 comes with the latest version of MV’s MVICS (Motor & Vehicle Integrated Control System), electronically controlled injectors, throttle-by-wire with adjustable valve timing, and a full 8 stage traction control system. Dual-zone ABS comes as standard.
The Turismo Veloce 800 Rosso also, for a base model, impressively includes MV Agusta’s MV-EAS 2.1 (Electronically Assisted Shift) quickshifter, which you can use without the clutch to instantly shift up and down as needed due to the riding conditions.
The 2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Rosso starts at approximately $16,955 USD / $21,520 CAD, as it is listed in Euros (€13,990).
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $16,955 USD / $21,520 CAD
- Key Features:
- 8 level traction control system
- Latest version of MV Agusta’s engine control system
- Dual-zone ABS standard
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 798cc liquid and oil cooled, four stroke, DOHC, 12 valve triple
- Horsepower: 110 HP
- Torque: 60 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: Approx 440 lbs (Approx 200 kg)
- Seat Height: 33.46 inches (850 mm)
Competitors
- Ducati Multistrada 950
- Yamaha Tracer 9 GT
- Triumph Tiger 900 GT
2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Rosso Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|798cc liquid and oil cooled, four stroke, DOHC, 12 valve triple
|Power
|110 horsepower
|Bore x Stroke
|79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|12.3:1
|Timing system
|“D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner
|Starter
|Electric
|Color
|Ago Red, Metallic Carbon Black
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Hydraulic, wet, multi-disc with slipper clutch
|Transmission
|Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
|Final Drive Ratio
|16/41
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment
|Brakes Front
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange
|Brakes Rear
|Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.
|Tires Front
|120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W)
|Tires Rear
|190/55 – ZR 17 M/C (75 W)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|21.5 l (5.68 U.S. gal.)
|ABS System
|Bosch 9 Plus with RLM (Rear wheel Lift-up Mitigation)
ELECTRICAL
|Battery
|12 V – 8.6 Ah
|Voltage
|12 V
|Alternator
|350 W at 5000 r.p.m.
|Headlight
|Tail Light
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2125 mm (83.66 in.)
|Overall Width
|910 mm (35.83 in.)
|Trail
|108 mm (4.25 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1445 mm (56.89 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm (5.51 in.)
|Seat Height
|850 mm (33.46 in.)
|Dry Weight
|191 kg (421.1 lbs.)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
