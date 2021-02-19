The 2021 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT: A Weekend Escape Bike For The Masses

The 2021 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT is an all-new bike from the engineering wizards in Japan. It is the third generation of the Tracer lineup, and replaces the Tracer 900 and 900GT as the sole offering globally.

For the 2021 model year, the Tracer 9 GT improves in almost every department regarding a comfortable and durable sport tourer. Standard equipment now includes semi-adjustable suspension, hard pannier lockers, LED lights all around, heated grips, a quickshifter lifted straight out of an MT-09, and all-new, all-aluminum frame. Twin bright TFT screens feed you all the information you need to plan, execute, and enjoy your weekend getaway.

Powering the Tracer 9 GT is a brand-new 889cc inline triple that shares 95% of its Yamaha DNA with the new 2021 MT-09. It produces the same 115 HP and 69 lb-ft of torque, but is tuned to provide much more of its grunt in the common low- to mid-range used when long distance touring. As well, as the motorcycle is primarily aimed at local touring, it is fully Euro5 compliant, meaning it’s perfect for riding up and down California’s coastline as it’s CARB compliant as well by default.

The 2021 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT starts at $14,899 USD / $16,999 CAD.

Model Overview

$14,899 USD / $16,999 CAD Key Features:

All-new aluminum frame for rigidity and handling All-new 889cc inline-triple LED lighting all around

Main Specs Engine Type: 889cc inline-three, liquid cooled, DOHC; 12 valves

889cc inline-three, liquid cooled, DOHC; 12 valves Horsepower: 115 HP

115 HP Torque: 69 lb-ft

69 lb-ft Wet Weight : 485 lbs (220 kg)

: 485 lbs (220 kg) Seat Height: 31.9 to 32.5 inches (810 to 825 mm) Competitors Kawasaki Versys 1000 LT

Ducati Multistrada 950

Suzuki V-STROM 1050A

2021 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT Specifications

From Yamaha

ENGINE Engine 889cc inline-three, liquid cooled, DOHC; 12 valves Power 115 HP Bore x Stroke 78.0mm x 62.1mm Compression Ratio 11.5:1 Fuel System Fuel injection with YCC-T Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Multiplate assist and slipper clutch Transmission 6-speed Final Drive Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front KYB 41mm inverted fork, electronically adjustable with preload adjustability; 5.1-in travel Suspension Rear KYB single shock, electronically adjustable with remote preload adjustability; 5.4-in travel Brakes Front Dual 298mm hydraulic disc; ABS Brakes Rear 245mm hydraulic disc; ABS Tires Front 120/70ZR17 Tires Rear 180/55ZR17 Fuel Tank Capacity 5.0 gal Color Liquid Metal, Redline ELECTRICAL Ignition TCI: Transistor Controlled Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 85.6 in Overall Width 34.8 in Overall Height 56.3 in – 57.9 in Wheelbase 59.1 in Ground Clearance 5.3 in Seat Height 31.9 in or 32.5 in Wet Weight 485 lb WARRANTY Warranty 1 Year (Limited Factory Warranty) Extension

2021 Yamaha Tracer 9 GT Features

TOP FEATURES All-New 890cc Liquid-Cooled 3-Cylinder DOHC Fuel-Injected Engine

The 2021 Tracer 9 GT features a newly developed 890cc liquid-cooled 3-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve-per-cylinder fuel-injected (YCC-T) engine with a downdraft intake. The bore × stroke of 78 mm × 62.1 mm and 11.5:1 compression ratio provide outstanding torque with strong power delivery characteristics. Almost all of the fundamental parts of the engine, from the pistons and connecting rods to the crankshaft, camshafts and crankcase, have all been redesigned. The combustion efficiency results in an impressive 9% improvement as well as an increased fuel efficiency to 49 MPG.

New Lightweight Aluminum Frame

To achieve both sporty performance and excellent riding comfort, the new Tracer 9 GT adopts a newly developed lightweight aluminum frame with model-specific tuning. Using the latest Controlled Filling (CF) aluminum die-casting technology, this frame features the thinnest sections ever on a Yamaha die-cast frame at just 1.7 mm (thinnest section on the 2020 Tracer 900’s frame is 3.5 mm).

KYB Electronically Controlled Suspension

Jointly developed with KYB to deliver both sporty performance and a comfortable ride, the Tracer 9 GT features an electronically controlled suspension. The suspension provides optimum damping force that is based on real-time running conditions for great riding comfort and feel from the road. Based on input from the 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), the Engine Control Unit (ECU) and the Hydraulic Unit (HU), the Suspension Control Unit (SCU) calculates the optimum settings for suspension damping. The damping adjustment mechanism is solenoid-driven which enables changes to the damping force to be reflected quickly, and big damping force changes are possible. This suspension system generates steady damping force even when the suspension piston is moving slower, which contributes to stabilizing the motorcycle’s attitude when starting from a stop as well as stabilizing the chassis attitude when accelerating, braking and cornering. The electronically controlled system controls the rebound and compression damping for the front fork and rebound damping for the rear shock.

6-Axis IMU

The 2021 Tracer 9 GT features a newly developed 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that retains the base performance of proven IMU in the YZF-R1 but is 50% smaller and 40% lighter due to a thorough review of the sensor layout. The engine control unit (ECU) that receives and reflects the data from the IMU is equipped with three rider aids: a Traction Control System (TCS), Slide Control System (SCS) and the front-wheel LIFt control system (LIF). The Brake Control System is controlled by the Hydraulic Control Unit (separate unit from ECU) which modulates front and rear brake pressure based on data from the IMU as well as the front and rear wheel speed sensors. All three systems work together to help the rider concentrate on better extracting the machine’s potential. Each of the systems can also be turned on or off and have their levels of intervention adjusted to preference.

Full LED Lighting With Cornering Lights

The compact mono-focus (separate high and low beam units) LED headlights in a twin-eye arrangement provide excellent beam spread for the 2021 Tracer 9 GT. The edges of the beam have a softer contrast to be easy on the eyes while emitting a soft and even spread of illumination. Since the Tracer 9 GT uses not one but multiple LEDs to produce light, it can project a complex distribution of illumination across a broad field. The position lights also use LEDs for a wider field of illumination while the redesigned rear lights give off a smoother plane of light. New for 2021, the cornering lights help improve rider’s confidence at night as the light strength grows as the lean angle increases. Following the FJR1300ES, this is the second Yamaha model to feature a cornering light system but the only one with a single LED unit per side that emits increasingly stronger source of light in a high-quality, highly functional design.

Standard side cases

Standard side cases allow the ability and convenience to carry your gear with you.



ENGINE All-New 890cc Liquid-Cooled 3-Cylinder DOHC Fuel-Injected Engine

The 2021 Tracer 9 GT features a newly developed 890cc liquid-cooled 3-cylinder, DOHC, 4-valve-per-cylinder fuel-injected (YCC-T) engine with a downdraft intake. The bore × stroke of 78 mm × 62.1 mm and 11.5:1 compression ratio provide outstanding torque with strong power delivery characteristics. Almost all of the fundamental parts of the engine, from the pistons and connecting rods to the crankshaft, camshafts and crankcase, have all been redesigned. The combustion efficiency results in an impressive 9% improvement as well as an increased fuel efficiency to 49 MPG.

Redesigned Fuel Delivery System

The fuel delivery system has been completely redesigned. On former Tracer 9 GTs, the fuel injectors were attached directly to the cylinder head, but the fuel injectors of the 2021 Tracer 9 GT are now attached to the throttle valve side of the throttle bodies. The injectors now spray at the back of the intake valve heads to promote atomization of the fuel and reduce adhesion of fuel particles to the port walls, producing outstanding combustion efficiency. The throttle valve is operated using the Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) electronic system which has been widely proven on YZF series models as well as the earlier Tracer 9 GT models.

Lightweight Forged Pistons

The lightweight forged pistons allow for smooth, high-revving power.

Fracture-Split Connecting Rods

The forged connecting rods are made using the fracture-split method—where the big-end ring of the connecting rod is purposefully fractured and then reassembled—to ensure an unparalleled degree of manufacturing accuracy. This creates a pair of perfectly matching halves that produce a much more precise mating surface when the rods are bolted together again around the crankshaft.

Offset and Direct-Plated Cylinders

The CP3 engine mounts its three cylinder bores forward, towards the exhaust side. This offset reduces the piston to cylinder wall friction, creating more power and improved fuel economy while the direct-plated ceramic-composite cylinder bores provide excellent heat dissipation and reduced friction.

New Symmetrical Muffler with Dual Outlets

The new muffler on the 2021 Tracer 9 GT contributes to a lower mass centralization and also produces a low-frequency exhaust note at low speeds. The exhaust tailpipes are left-right symmetrical which directs sound pressure to both sides of the machine, creating an exhaust note that delivers a sense of torque to the rider. The newly designed stainless steel header pipes are each given a different curvature and length for an excellent pulse effect.

New Intake System

The new intake system has been designed to suit the new engine and provides linear response when the rider opens and closes the throttle. The three intake ducts also contribute to the excellent engine sound at midrange and high rpm. These ducts are designed with different cross sections and lengths so that the intake sounds they produce individually resonate harmoniously at varying wavelength ranges. At the same time, the sound pressure has also been tuned to create a pleasing sound in the mid- and high-rpm range. The result is an air cleaner box that achieves both good intake efficiency and an enjoyable sound.

Assist and Slipper Clutch

The 2021 Tracer 9 GT features an Assist and Slipper (A&S) clutch that has specifications selected to best match the new engine for a lighter clutch lever pull and smoother chassis behavior during downshifts.

Optimized Transmission Ratios

The transmission ratios have been optimized, with the gear ratios for 1st and 2nd gear slightly higher than on previous models (1st gear: from 2.666 to 2.571; 2nd gear: from 2.000 to 1.947). Working in combination with the increased momentum of inertia of the crankshaft and the fuel injection settings, the transmission provides the right balance of a powerful torque feeling and ease of use, from acceleration to stopping.



CHASSIS/SUSPENSION New Lightweight Aluminum Frame

To achieve both sporty performance and excellent riding comfort, the new Tracer 9 GT adopts a newly developed lightweight aluminum frame with model-specific tuning. Using the latest Controlled Filling (CF) aluminum die-casting technology, this frame features the thinnest sections ever on a Yamaha die-cast frame at just 1.7 mm (thinnest section on the 2020 Tracer 900’s frame is 3.5 mm).

Strong Steel Subframe

The 2021 Tracer 9 GT’s steel subframe ensures excellent straight-line stability and cornering ability, even when outfitted with a large fuel tank and three hard rear luggage cases.

Redesigned Lightweight, High-Rigidity Swingarm

The Tracer 9 GT features a new, longer swingarm that is now located inside of the frame. It has a boxed construction formed by welding together aluminum plates. The new swingarm helps achieve both high rigidity and lighter weight, conveying the feeling of drive force to the rider and aiding with excellent traction at high speeds and when cornering.

Lightweight Spin Forged Aluminum Wheels

The 2021 Tracer 9 GT employs lightweight wheels. Manufactured using Yamaha-exclusive spinforging technology, these wheels contribute to outstanding handling. With a notable 11% decrease in the momentum of inertia at the rear, these wheels make for a big contribution to the Tracer 9 GT’s agile handling character.

Nissin Radial Front Brake Master Cylinder

To provide excellent controllability, Tracer 9 GT features a new radial Nissin master cylinder for the front brake. The piston in the master cylinder moves in a direction parallel to brake lever travel, contributing to a more linear supply of hydraulic pressure for excellent controllability.

Adjustable Riding Position

The riding position was designed to accommodate riders of varying physiques and includes a two-level adjustable main seat. The handlebars and footpegs can also be adjusted to two different positions, allowing riders to set a position that gives them a secure feeling the moment they get on the bike. The handlebar clamps can be rotated 10mm forward changing the bar position 9mm forward and 4mm up, and the footpeg mounts can be raised 14mm higher as well as 4mm rearward.

KYB Electronically Controlled Suspension

Jointly developed with KYB to deliver both sporty performance and a comfortable ride, the Tracer 9 GT features an electronically controlled suspension. The suspension provides optimum damping force that is based on real-time running conditions for great riding comfort and feel from the road. Based on input from the 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU), the Engine Control Unit (ECU) and the Hydraulic Unit (HU), the Suspension Control Unit (SCU) calculates the optimum settings for suspension damping. The damping adjustment mechanism is solenoid-driven which enables changes to the damping force to be reflected quickly, and big damping force changes are possible. This suspension system generates steady damping force even when the suspension piston is moving slower, which contributes to stabilizing the motorcycle’s attitude when starting from a stop as well as stabilizing the chassis attitude when accelerating, braking and cornering. The electronically controlled system controls the rebound and compression damping for the front fork and rebound damping for the rear shock.

Sport and Comfort Mode

The 2021 Tracer 9 GT suspension has two modes: Sport (A-1) and Comfort (A-2). Sport mode is geared toward sporty riding on dry roads but can also accommodate wet conditions. Comfort mode is aimed at providing a comfortable ride on rough asphalt roads or roads with potholes.



ADDITIONAL FEATURES All-New Design

The Tracer 9 GT’s next-generation style expresses not only its sporty ride but its refined mobility and functionality. The aerodynamic front fairing creates a silhouette that showcases the bike’s tightly packed chassis and powerful forward drive while perfectly integrating the functions and elements needed for a comfortable and convenient ride.

Full LED Lighting With Cornering Lights

The compact mono-focus (separate high and low beam units) LED headlights in a twin-eye arrangement provide excellent beam spread for the 2021 Tracer 9 GT. The edges of the beam have a softer contrast to be easy on the eyes while emitting a soft and even spread of illumination. Since the Tracer 9 GT uses not one but multiple LEDs to produce light, it can project a complex distribution of illumination across a broad field. The position lights also use LEDs for a wider field of illumination while the redesigned rear lights give off a smoother plane of light. New for 2021, the cornering lights help improve rider’s confidence at night as the light strength grows as the lean angle increases. Following the FJR1300ES, this is the second Yamaha model to feature a cornering light system but the only one with a single LED unit per side that emits increasingly stronger source of light in a high-quality, highly functional design.

Reduced Rider Fatigue

Designed to keep you on the road longer, the large windscreen that can be adjusted across ten 5mm increments and the handlebar brush guards protect the rider from the wind to help reduce fatigue.

Grip Heaters

The newly developed grip heaters that can be controlled using the handlebar scroll wheel for a temperature adjustment range of ten levels make sure you stay warm during those cooler rides.



Electronics 6-Axis IMU

The 2021 Tracer 9 GT features a newly developed 6-axis Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU) that retains the base performance of proven IMU in the YZF-R1 but is 50% smaller and 40% lighter due to a thorough review of the sensor layout. The engine control unit (ECU) that receives and reflects the data from the IMU is equipped with three rider aids: a Traction Control System (TCS), Slide Control System (SCS) and the front-wheel LIFt control system (LIF). The Brake Control System is controlled by the Hydraulic Control Unit (separate unit from ECU) which modulates front and rear brake pressure based on data from the IMU as well as the front and rear wheel speed sensors. All three systems work together to help the rider concentrate on better extracting the machine’s potential. Each of the systems can also be turned on or off and have their levels of intervention adjusted to preference.

Lean Angle-Sensitive Traction Control System

The Traction Control System (TCS) detects the difference in speed between the front and rear wheels and helps to efficiently extract drive force from the rear tire during acceleration. The new TCS on the 2021 Tracer 9 GT uses this data for the lean angle, estimated by the IMU to adjust the degree of intervention by the TCS. As the lean angle increases, so does the amount of TCS intervention (1 = little intervention; 2 = moderate intervention; 3 = strong intervention).

Lift Control System (LIF)

The LIFt Control System (LIF) intervenes when the IMU predicts front-wheel lift to adjust the engine’s output to compensate and assist the rider. On the 2021 Tracer 9 GT, the system settings are focused on providing smooth behavior once the intervention ceases. The LIFt system’s intervention is set up to work together with the other rider aids, and with Mode M, the level of intervention can be chosen manually by the rider.

MotoGP®-Developed Slide Control System (SCS)

The 2021 Tracer 9 GT features the Slide Control System (SCS), just like the one on the acclaimed YZF-R1. When the IMU predicts that a sideward slide is occurring at the rear tire, the SCS responds by adjusting the power output to help the rider focus on riding. The degree of intervention is pre-set for the TCS with Mode 1 and Mode 2, but Mode M allows for the level of intervention to be selected or for the system to be turned off.

Brake Control System with ABS

With the Brake Control (BC) system, data for the front and rear wheel speed as well as data from the IMU is compiled and calculated in real-time in the hydraulic unit assembly (including the ABS control unit) to independently control and modulate the front and rear brake pressure. The rider can select between two intervention modes: BC1 and BC2. BC1 is a standard ABS-active mode that accommodates hard emergency braking in upright, straight-line braking conditions while BC2 controls the brake pressure in addition to ABS and operates in situations where machine behavior is likely to become unsettled, such as unavoidable panic braking mid-corner.

Quick Shift System for Clutchless Upshifts and Downshifts

The QSS on the Tracer 9 GT provides both clutchless upshifts and downshifts. When the sensor on the shift rod detects movement in the gearshift pedal, adjustments are made in the engine output according to ECU calculations to instantly cancel out the drive torque of the engaged gear to promote swifter shifting of gears.

Ride-by-Wire YCC-T Throttle System with New APSG

The Tracer 9 GT’s Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle (YCC-T) electronically governs the throttle valves, but unlike the system on former models that use a cable to relay throttle inputs via a pulley, the 2021 Tracer 9 GT features the new Accelerator Position Sensor Grip (ASPG) ride-by-wire unit that provides excellent throttle feel. With the APSG, the degree of throttle opening is detected by a sensor and magnet and reflected with signals to the throttle valve motor. For good operational feel, the APSG is comprised of a spring, slider and gear and produces varying degrees of friction (resistance) to recreate a natural throttle feel during use. The construction of the APSG for the 2021 Tracer 9 GT is the same as the one on the 2020 YZF-R1/R1M but has model-specific settings for the degree of friction and throttle opening.

Twin 3.5-inch Full-Color TFT Instrument Displays

The Tracer 9 GT features twin 3.5-inch full-color TFT displays. The left-hand display includes a bar-type tachometer that changes colors as rpm rises or falls, the fuel gauge, average mileage indicator, water temperature, air temperature and a gearshift indicator while the right-hand screen enables the selection of four different types of information or indicators to allow more information to be displayed at once. Switching between displays and information can be performed with the handlebar switches.

Yamaha D-Mode

The running modes available on the D-Mode system have been increased from the three on the current model to four. Riders can select between Mode 1 for enjoying direct, sharper response, Mode 2 to accommodate a variety of conditions, Mode 3 for a gentler character and Mode 4 that moderates maximum power for a milder riding experience.

Cruise Control

The Tracer 9 GT features a cruise control system for easy riding. Cruise control can be set when going at least 31 mph (or 50 kmh) and in 4th gear or higher. After the cruise speed is set, the speed can be increased or decreased in increments of 1 mph (or 2 kmh) with single pushes of the switch or by continuously holding down the switch. Cancel the cruise control by braking or by using the clutch or the throttle. The “Resume” function reengages the system and returns the bike to its previous set speed.



