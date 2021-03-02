The 2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS: The Highest Tech Sport Tourer From Italy

The 2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS is a sub-model of the Tursimo Veloce 800 Lusso. As with the entire Turismo Veloce 800 line, it is powered by the same 798cc inline-three, with 110 HP and just about 60 lb-ft of torque.

The big difference between the regular Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso and the Lusso SCS is the addition of the Italian manufacturer’s latest technology innovation. The SCS in the name stands for Smart Clutch System, which works beside MV Agusta’s EAS 2.1 quickshift system to allow for the most enjoyable riding experience with the least amount of jerkiness or missed clutch points.

How the SCS works is that it automatically detects when the bike is coming to a full stop and disengages the clutch as you come to a full stop. You don’t need to clutch in and find neutral, as it will automatically do that for you with the quickshifter. And when you start to move again, the system will automatically feather the clutch as you add power, ensuring you have a smooth pull-away and don’t stall.

The 2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS starts at approximately $25,440 USD / $32,290 CAD, as it is listed in Euros (€20,990).

Model Overview

8 level traction control system Brembo and Bosch dual-zone ABS with rear-wheel lift mitigation MV Agusta Smart Clutch System

Main Specs Engine Type: 798cc liquid and oil cooled, four stroke, DOHC, 12 valve triple

798cc liquid and oil cooled, four stroke, DOHC, 12 valve triple Horsepower: 110 HP

110 HP Torque: 60 lb-ft

60 lb-ft Wet Weight : Approx 450 lbs (Approx 204 kg)

2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS Specifications

From MV Agusta

ENGINE Engine 798cc liquid and oil cooled, four stroke, DOHC, 12 valve triple Power 110 horsepower Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.) Compression Ratio 13.3:1 Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner Starter Electric Color Fire Red, Dark Metallic Matt Grey, Pearl White, Dark Metallic Matt Grey DRIVETRAIN Clutch S.C.S. 2.0 (Smart Clutch System) Radius CX automatic clutch with hydraulic clutch actuation, wet multi-disc Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Final Drive Ratio 16/41 CHASSIS Suspension Front Sachs “UPSIDE DOWN” semi-active telescopic hydraulic fork MVCSC (MV Agusta Chassis Stability Control) Suspension Rear Progressive Sachs, semi-active single shock absorber with hydraulic spring preload adjustment MVCSC (MV Agusta Chassis Stability Control) Brakes Front Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia. Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Tires Rear 190/55 – ZR 17 M/C (75 W) Fuel Tank Capacity 21.5 l (5.68 U.S. gal.) ABS System Bosch 9 Plus with RLM (Rear wheel Lift-up Mitigation) ELECTRICAL Battery 12 V – 8.6 Ah Voltage 12 V Alternator 350 W at 5000 r.p.m. Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2125 mm (83.66 in.) Overall Width 910 mm (35.83 in.) Trail 108 mm (4.25 in.) Wheelbase 1445 mm (56.89 in.) Ground Clearance 140 mm (5.51 in.) Seat Height 850 mm (33.46 in.) Dry Weight 199 kg (438.72 lbs) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS Features

THE PERFECT RIDE Latest evolution of Ride by Wire; four engine maps of which one is customizable; an even more effective and less invasive 8-level traction control: in addition to the many improvements of the electronic management of the bike, the Turismo Veloce Lusso SCS features the perfect integration of the automatic clutch with the other electronic devices. The result is a flawless performance, whatever the riding conditions.



PROPRIETARY TECHNOLOGY The SCS (Smart Clutch System) technology is exclusive to MV Agusta, and this is the first time it is used on a production motorbike. Its development took over 3 years and required the production of specific technical components, in addition to hundreds of thousands of kilometers of testing. The transparent clutch cover is a tribute to this unique technology.



PEACE OF MIND Just like the EAS 2.0 “up and down” assisted shifting, the SCS technology was introduced for the first time on a production motorcycle by MV Agusta. It contributes to safety, working with the automatic clutch, avoiding the engine to switch off. The parking brake, operated with the right foot, further contributes to safety even when the surface in not perfectly level.



