The 2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS: The Highest Tech Sport Tourer From Italy
The 2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS is a sub-model of the Tursimo Veloce 800 Lusso. As with the entire Turismo Veloce 800 line, it is powered by the same 798cc inline-three, with 110 HP and just about 60 lb-ft of torque.
The big difference between the regular Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso and the Lusso SCS is the addition of the Italian manufacturer’s latest technology innovation. The SCS in the name stands for Smart Clutch System, which works beside MV Agusta’s EAS 2.1 quickshift system to allow for the most enjoyable riding experience with the least amount of jerkiness or missed clutch points.
How the SCS works is that it automatically detects when the bike is coming to a full stop and disengages the clutch as you come to a full stop. You don’t need to clutch in and find neutral, as it will automatically do that for you with the quickshifter. And when you start to move again, the system will automatically feather the clutch as you add power, ensuring you have a smooth pull-away and don’t stall.
The 2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS starts at approximately $25,440 USD / $32,290 CAD, as it is listed in Euros (€20,990).
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $25,440 USD / $32,290 CAD
- Key Features:
- 8 level traction control system
- Brembo and Bosch dual-zone ABS with rear-wheel lift mitigation
- MV Agusta Smart Clutch System
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 798cc liquid and oil cooled, four stroke, DOHC, 12 valve triple
- Horsepower: 110 HP
- Torque: 60 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: Approx 450 lbs (Approx 204 kg)
- Seat Height: 33.46 inches (850 mm)
Competitors
- Ducati Multistrada 950
- Yamaha Tracer 9 GT
- Triumph Tiger 900 GT
2021 MV Agusta Turismo Veloce 800 Lusso SCS Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|798cc liquid and oil cooled, four stroke, DOHC, 12 valve triple
|Power
|110 horsepower
|Bore x Stroke
|79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|13.3:1
|Timing system
|“D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner
|Starter
|Electric
|Color
|Fire Red, Dark Metallic Matt Grey, Pearl White, Dark Metallic Matt Grey
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|S.C.S. 2.0 (Smart Clutch System) Radius CX automatic clutch with hydraulic clutch actuation, wet multi-disc
|Transmission
|Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
|Final Drive Ratio
|16/41
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Sachs “UPSIDE DOWN” semi-active telescopic hydraulic fork MVCSC (MV Agusta Chassis Stability Control)
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive Sachs, semi-active single shock absorber with hydraulic spring preload adjustment MVCSC (MV Agusta Chassis Stability Control)
|Brakes Front
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange
|Brakes Rear
|Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.
|Tires Front
|120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W)
|Tires Rear
|190/55 – ZR 17 M/C (75 W)
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|21.5 l (5.68 U.S. gal.)
|ABS System
|Bosch 9 Plus with RLM (Rear wheel Lift-up Mitigation)
ELECTRICAL
|Battery
|12 V – 8.6 Ah
|Voltage
|12 V
|Alternator
|350 W at 5000 r.p.m.
|Headlight
|Tail Light
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2125 mm (83.66 in.)
|Overall Width
|910 mm (35.83 in.)
|Trail
|108 mm (4.25 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1445 mm (56.89 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|140 mm (5.51 in.)
|Seat Height
|850 mm (33.46 in.)
|Dry Weight
|199 kg (438.72 lbs)
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
