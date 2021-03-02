The 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce 800: Cafe Racing Has Never Looked So Good
Contents
The 2021 Superveloce 800 is a look back to the 1970’s for MV Agusta. During that time in the company’s history, it was producing bikes that were often modified from their street versions into race bikes and cafe racers. By embracing that history, a true retro classic has come from Italy.
The Italian manufacturer has, of course, made the bike also extremely stylish. The headlight and tail light are from the classic style of the cafe racer, but are both full LED, with the headlight being dual element for normal and high beam. The leather tied down strap for the gas cap is fully functional, and is made of durable and classic Italian leather, the same kind used in many supercars that come from the country.
In terms of power, the Superveloce 800 borrows the power unit from the F3 800, a 798cc inline-triple that develops 148 HP and 65 lb-ft of torque. This ensures that not only does the bike look fast, when it is taken to the track it is fast. Unlike the F3, however, the Superveloce line has a full color TFT dash. This connects with the engine control system, ABS braking system, and stability/traction control system to provide a concise and easy-to-read area for tweaking and tuning all those systems to the rider’s preference.
The 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 starts at approximately $24,099 USD / $30,599 CAD, as it is listed in Euros (€20,000).
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $24,099 USD / $30,599 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- Standard ABS, traction/stability control, and engine mode management
- Classic cafe racers lines with modern technology
- Quickshifter equipped
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 798cc liquid and oil cooled, 4 stroke, 12 valve triple
- Horsepower: 148 HP
- Torque: 65 lb-ft
- Wet Weight: Approx 400 lbs (Approx 181.5 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.62 inches (830 mm)
Competitors
- Kawasaki W800 Cafe
- Triumph Thruxton 1200
- Honda CB650R
2021 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|798cc liquid and oil cooled, 4 stroke, 12 valve triple
|Power
|148 horsepower
|Bore x Stroke
|79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.)
|Compression Ratio
|13.3:1
|Timing system
|“D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner
|Starter
|Electric
|Color
|Ago Red, Ago Silver, Metallic Carbon Black, Metallic Dark Gray
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-disc slipper clutch
|Transmission
|Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh
|Final Drive Ratio
|16/41
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment
|Suspension Rear
|Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment
|Brakes Front
|
Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange
|Brakes Rear
|Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia.
|Tires Front
|120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II
|Tires Rear
|180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W) Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|16,5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.)
|ABS System
|Bosch 9 Plus with Race Mode and RLM (Rear wheel Lift-up Mitigation)
|
ELECTRICAL
|Battery
|12 V – 8.6 Ah
|Voltage
|12 V
|Alternator
|350 W at 5000 r.p.m.
|Headlight
|Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2030 mm (79.92 in.)
|Overall Width
|730 mm (28.74 in.)
|Trail
|99 mm (3.89 in.)
|Wheelbase
|1380 mm (54.33 in.)
|Ground Clearance
|120 mm (4.72 in.)
|Seat Height
|830 mm (32.68 in.)
|Dry Weight
|173 kg (381.4 lbs.)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
No Comment