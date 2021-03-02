The 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce 800: Cafe Racing Has Never Looked So Good

The 2021 Superveloce 800 is a look back to the 1970’s for MV Agusta. During that time in the company’s history, it was producing bikes that were often modified from their street versions into race bikes and cafe racers. By embracing that history, a true retro classic has come from Italy.

The Italian manufacturer has, of course, made the bike also extremely stylish. The headlight and tail light are from the classic style of the cafe racer, but are both full LED, with the headlight being dual element for normal and high beam. The leather tied down strap for the gas cap is fully functional, and is made of durable and classic Italian leather, the same kind used in many supercars that come from the country.

In terms of power, the Superveloce 800 borrows the power unit from the F3 800, a 798cc inline-triple that develops 148 HP and 65 lb-ft of torque. This ensures that not only does the bike look fast, when it is taken to the track it is fast. Unlike the F3, however, the Superveloce line has a full color TFT dash. This connects with the engine control system, ABS braking system, and stability/traction control system to provide a concise and easy-to-read area for tweaking and tuning all those systems to the rider’s preference.

The 2021 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 starts at approximately $24,099 USD / $30,599 CAD, as it is listed in Euros (€20,000).

Model Overview

Price: $24,099 USD / $30,599 CAD

Key Features:

Standard ABS, traction/stability control, and engine mode management Classic cafe racers lines with modern technology Quickshifter equipped

Engine Type: 798cc liquid and oil cooled, 4 stroke, 12 valve triple

Horsepower: 148 HP

Torque: 65 lb-ft

Wet Weight: Approx 400 lbs (Approx 181.5 kg)
Seat Height: 32.62 inches (830 mm)

Competitors
Kawasaki W800 Cafe

Triumph Thruxton 1200

Honda CB650R

2021 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Specifications

ENGINE Engine 798cc liquid and oil cooled, 4 stroke, 12 valve triple Power 148 horsepower Bore x Stroke 79 mm x 54.3 mm (3.1 in. x 2.1 in.) Compression Ratio 13.3:1 Timing system “D.O.H.C” with mechanical chain tensioner Starter Electric Color Ago Red, Ago Silver, Metallic Carbon Black, Metallic Dark Gray DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-disc slipper clutch Transmission Cassette style; six speed, constant mesh Final Drive Ratio 16/41 CHASSIS Suspension Front Marzocchi “UPSIDE DOWN” telescopic hydraulic fork with rebound-compression damping and spring preload external and separate adjustment Suspension Rear Progressive Sachs, single shock absorber with rebound and compression damping and spring preload adjustment Brakes Front Double floating disc with Ø 320 mm (Ø 12.6 in.) diameter, with steel braking disc and flange Brakes Rear Single steel disc with Ø 220 mm (Ø 8.66 in.) dia. Tires Front 120/70 – ZR 17 M/C (58 W) Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II Tires Rear 180/55 – ZR 17 M/C (73 W) Pirelli Diablo Rosso Corsa II Fuel Tank Capacity 16,5 l (4.36 U.S. gal.) ABS System Bosch 9 Plus with Race Mode and RLM (Rear wheel Lift-up Mitigation) ELECTRICAL Battery 12 V – 8.6 Ah Voltage 12 V Alternator 350 W at 5000 r.p.m. Headlight Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2030 mm (79.92 in.) Overall Width 730 mm (28.74 in.) Trail 99 mm (3.89 in.) Wheelbase 1380 mm (54.33 in.) Ground Clearance 120 mm (4.72 in.) Seat Height 830 mm (32.68 in.) Dry Weight 173 kg (381.4 lbs.) WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 MV Agusta Superveloce 800 Features

Control is in your hands Sport, Race, Rain, Custom: four engine maps dedicated to the Superveloce 800. Four electronic “souls” capable of changing the bike’s character to adapt it to the requirements of the rider, or those of the road. Three of the maps are pre-set, the fourth is fully customisable.



Into the future The history of MV Agusta permeates every single detail of the Superveloce 800. But beyond its timeless design inspired by the glorious past, it reveals the most modern technology, concentrated in its 173 kg, as well as leading-edge electronics to satisfy the most demanding riders.



Safety The brake system features radial four-piston calipers and large-diameter discs. The aim is to offer state-of-the-art brake power and, most of all, confidence-inspiring control, which is fundamental in all circumstances.



