The 2021 KTM 500 EXC-F is a Dual Sport Powerhouse
The KTM 500 EXC-F builds on the framework laid out by its little brother, the 350 EXC-F, which is also part of the new 2021 lineup. Namely, the bike is a dual-sport that is fully and truly dual sport. Powered by a 510cc four-stroke single, it develops approximately 58 HP, and more than enough torque for its relatively lightweight frame and body.
The Austrian company hasn’t skimped out on this model, either. A full set of WP XPLOR suspension front and rear give the 500 EXC-F enormous trail riding and off-road credibility. That same suspension is also supple and comfortable on the street, smoothing out bumps and allowing one to ride to the trail before riding the trail.
It’s a go-anywhere-do-anything dual-sport that will be at home either on or off the road. Add in the fact that it is compact and light, but not ridiculously so, and you can also park it in the garage next to your car or other KTM bikes!
The 2021 KTM 500 EXC-F starts at $11,599 USD / $13,299 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 KTM 500 EXC-F in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $11,599 USD / $13,299 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- 6-speed transmission by PANKL Racing
- Lightweight, super strong frame
- LED lighting all around
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 510cc four stroke, four valve single
- Horsepower: 58 HP
- Torque: Not provided by manufacturer
- Wet Weight: 250 lbs (113.5 kg)
- Seat Height: Not provided by manufacturer
Competitors
- Honda XR650L
- Suzuki DR650S
- Kawasaki KLR650 (will go on sale later into 2021)
2021 KTM 500 EXC-F Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|510cc, 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
|Power
|58 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|95 mm x 72 mm
|EMS
|Keihin EMS
|Power in KW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, DDS multi-disc clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Suspension Rear
|WP Xplor PDS shock absorber
|Brakes Front
|260 mm, Disc brake
|Brakes Rear
|220 mm, Disc brake
|ABS
|Suspension travel (rear)
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|Color
|Black, Orange
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|Seat Height
|Wet Weight
|464 lbs (210 kg). R: 435 lbs (197 kg)
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
