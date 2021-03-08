Small In Size, Big In Power: The 2021 KTM 350 XCF-W

The KTM 350 XCF-W is known as one of the most versatile off-road machines on the market, and certainly one of the most formidable enduro bikes in the 2021 KTM line-up. In a category where size isn’t everything, the 350 XCF-W packs a surprisingly powerful punch, with enough engine performance to give serious competition to larger displacement machines, but with enough lightweight agility to give smaller bikes a run for their money too.

This European-made motorcycle rolls off of the production line with a compact but powerful 349.7cc DOHC fuel-injected single-cylinder four-stroke engine. The engine’s compact nature keeps it nice and lightweight, similar in size and dimension to a smaller 250 engine, but with a power output more in line with that of a 450cc. In terms of actual horsepower, the 350 XCF-W has an approximate output of 36.9 horsepower.

That compact engine is cradled by a new chromoly frame, which is complemented by a whole host of other lightweight goodies for the new year. Chief among these include a new exhaust and header pipe, a new airbox, and more. Like all KTM motorcycles, the 350 XCF-W uses WP suspension—XPLOR units in this case—and Brembo brakes. Other cool features include GIANT rims, a NEKEN handlebar, and the addition of advanced traction control.

For 2021, the 350 XCF-W is available exclusively in KTM Orange.

The 2021 KTM 350 XCF-W starts from $10,699 USD / $11,799 CAD.

Model Overview

High-strength aluminum tapered NEKEN handlebar Advanced KTM traction control WP EXPLOR front and rear suspension

Husqvarna FE 350

KTM 350 EXC-F

2021 KTM 350 XCF-W Specifications

ENGINE Engine 349.7cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine Power 36.9 Horsepower Bore x Stroke 88 mm x 57.5 mm EMS Keihin EMS Power in KW Starter Electric starter Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, DDS multi-disc clutch, Brembo hydraulics Transmission 6-Speed Chain X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″ CHASSIS Suspension Front WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm

Suspension Rear WP Xplor PDS shock absorber

Brakes Front 260 mm, Disc brake

Brakes Rear 220 mm Tires Front Tires Rear Tank capacity (approx.) 9.5 l Color Black, Orange ELECTRICAL Ignition Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase Ground Clearance 370 mm Seat Height 950 mm Wet Weight 105.2 kg WARRANTY Warranty Extension

2021 KTM 350 XCF-W Features

Accordion Title Compact dimensions with an unbelievable power output, the KTM 350 XCF-W’s fuel-injected DOHC engine offers the best power-to-weight ratio on the market, thanks to newly developed camshafts, exhaust system and updated electronic fuel injection. Its class-leading power delivery is available throughout the entire rev range. The weight is reduced to 61.7 lbs (28 kg), making it almost as light as a 250, while offering power and torque closer to a 450 cc.



Cylinder Head The KTM 350 XCF-W has a reworked cylinder head design with a similar architecture as the 2019 KTM 350 EXC-F, but is now 200 gr lighter. The 2 new overhead camshafts and flow optimized ports guarantee outstanding, offroad-specific engine characteristics. The DLC coated finger followers, as well as the lightweight valves they actuate (intake 36.3 mm, exhaust 29.1 mm), allow for higher engine speeds, a crucial factor in the 350’s dynamic performance. The new head also features a new cylinder head cover and gasket, as well as a new spark plug and spark plug connector.



Crankshaft The KTM 350 XCF-W’s crankshaft is located in an ideal position close to the center of gravity, contributing to easier handling. It utilizes a short connecting rod, which makes for an overall compact and lightweight engine with a snappy power delivery. A plain big (bottom) end bearing with two force-fitted bearing shells runs directly on the crank pin. The engine’s pressurized lubrication system provides the necessary oil feed for this bearing. This design has a direct benefit for the crankshaft with extended service intervals, which are lengthened due to the plain bearing. So just pin it, all day long.



Engine cases and covers The XCF-W models feature reworked engine cases, reducing the weight by nearly 300 gr. The design allows for a very centralized shaft configuration, making the engine very short and compact, while contributing to an efficient centralization of mass. Additionally, the engine covers feature a smart surface structure which reduces wear caused by the rider’s boots, keeping them looking as fresh as the day you bought it.



Transmission The 350 XCF-W uses a new 6-speed transmission made by PANKL RACING SYSTEMS, that now features a stronger, forged raw material, ensuring the highest durability and reliability. There was no need to change the gear ratios that are perfectly matched to the power characteristics of the engine. All four-stroke engines are fitted with a gear sensor, giving the option of different engine characteristics for each gear.



Frame All XCF-W models feature new high-tech, lightweight chromoly steel frames. This includes hydro-formed elements produced by state-of-the-art robot welding. They retain their race-proven geometries, but by redesigning certain areas they now have a higher lateral, longitudinal and torsional stiffness, resulting in better feedback for the rider, playful handling and improved stability. The laterally attached engine head stays (the connection between cylinder, head and frame) are now made of aluminum, reducing vibration and further contributing to precise cornering. The bikes also feature newly designed lateral frame guards with a structured surface, improving grip, while also serving as a heat protector against the muffler on the right side. The subframe is made of extra-light and stable aluminum profiles, weighing less than 2 lbs (900 gr) and is 40 mm longer than before, providing better rear fender stability.



Handlebar All KTM XCF-W models are equipped with the same high-strength aluminum tapered NEKEN handlebar. The handlebar allows for four different positions. The handlebars come standard with an ODI vulcanized grip on the right side and a comfortable ODI lock-on grip, which does not require any wire or glue, on the left. All models can be fitted with an optional ignition curve selector switch on the handlebar for selecting alternative maps. The rider also has the option to activate TRACTION CONTROL from this optional switch; a unique feature which guarantees more efficient traction, especially in slippery conditions, and can be activated with the push of a button during riding.



Footpegs Sophisticated ´No-Dirt´ footpegs prevent clogging up the pegs, even when digging in deep ruts. The pegs on the Enduro models are 6 mm higher than the ones used on SX models, which benefits ground clearance. But you can swap them at will.



Battery & wiring harness All engines are fitted with the proven electric starter, which is a major benefit for any offroad activity. It is powered by a super lightweight 2 Ah lithium-ion starter battery, which provides safe, reliable starting. The wiring harness has most of the electrical components carefully positioned into a common area below the seat, making them easily accessible and reliable.



