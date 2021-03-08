Small In Size, Big In Power: The 2021 KTM 350 XCF-W
The KTM 350 XCF-W is known as one of the most versatile off-road machines on the market, and certainly one of the most formidable enduro bikes in the 2021 KTM line-up. In a category where size isn’t everything, the 350 XCF-W packs a surprisingly powerful punch, with enough engine performance to give serious competition to larger displacement machines, but with enough lightweight agility to give smaller bikes a run for their money too.
This European-made motorcycle rolls off of the production line with a compact but powerful 349.7cc DOHC fuel-injected single-cylinder four-stroke engine. The engine’s compact nature keeps it nice and lightweight, similar in size and dimension to a smaller 250 engine, but with a power output more in line with that of a 450cc. In terms of actual horsepower, the 350 XCF-W has an approximate output of 36.9 horsepower.
That compact engine is cradled by a new chromoly frame, which is complemented by a whole host of other lightweight goodies for the new year. Chief among these include a new exhaust and header pipe, a new airbox, and more. Like all KTM motorcycles, the 350 XCF-W uses WP suspension—XPLOR units in this case—and Brembo brakes. Other cool features include GIANT rims, a NEKEN handlebar, and the addition of advanced traction control.
For 2021, the 350 XCF-W is available exclusively in KTM Orange.
The 2021 KTM 350 XCF-W starts from $10,699 USD / $11,799 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $10,699 USD / $11,799 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- High-strength aluminum tapered NEKEN handlebar
- Advanced KTM traction control
- WP EXPLOR front and rear suspension
Main Specs
- Engine: 349.7cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine
- Power: 36.9 HP
- Dry Weight: 231.9 lbs (105.2 kg)
- Seat Height: 37.4 in (950 mm)
2021 KTM 350 XCF-W Specifications
ENGINE
|Engine
|349.7cc single-cylinder four-stroke engine
|Power
|36.9 Horsepower
|Bore x Stroke
|88 mm x 57.5mm
|EMS
|Keihin EMS
|Electric starter
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, DDS multi-disc clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Transmission
|6-Speed
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Suspension Rear
|WP Xplor PDS shock absorber
|Brakes Front
|260 mm, Disc brake
|Brakes Rear
|220 mm
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|9.5 l
|Color
|Black, Orange
ELECTRICAL
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
DIMENSIONS
|370 mm
|Seat Height
|950 mm
|Wet Weight
|105.2 kg
WARRANTY
|Warranty
