The 2021 KTM 250 SX-F: The Fastest In Its Class, Now With A Four-Stroke
Contents
The 2021 KTM 250 SX-F is a true competitor, from the rawness of its power to the lightness of its frame. It’s been so successful as a two-stroke, that the European manufacturer put in the time and engineering to make a four-stroke version of the engine and bike for the 2021 model year, known as the 250 SX-F. The 250cc engine, like its 250 SX counterpart, makes just around 50 HP.
KTM has definitely done their homework, however, in separating the bikes between classes. The 250 SX-F four-stroke is more for the longer courses of supercross, and is able to participate in endurance rallies without much trouble. It can also go faster overall than the SX version, although it won’t get to its top speed quite as fast. The last key difference is that the SX-F has an electric starter, while the SX is kickstart only.
KTM Motorcycles kept the same chassis but with a few tweaks so that the bike can compete in several different forms of bike sport with the word “cross” as part of its name, be it motocross, supercross, or cross country. As with almost all KTM motocross bikes, it comes with WP racing suspension, disc brakes, and a 5-speed manual transmission with hydraulics by Brembo.
The 2021 KTM 250 SX-F starts at $9,299 USD / $10,599 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 KTM 250 SX in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $9,299 USD / $10,599 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- 5-speed manual transmission
- WP XAct racing suspension with AER tech included
- Electric starter
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 250cc four-stroke single
- Horsepower: Approx 50 HP
- Torque: Not provided by manufacturer
- Wet Weight: 229 lbs (104 kg)
- Seat Height: Not provided by manufacturer
Competitors
- Kawasaki KX250
- Yamaha YZ250F
- Honda CRF250R
2021 KTM 250 SX-F Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|250cc, 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
|Power
|Approx 50 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|78 mm x 52.3 mm
|EMS
|Keihin EMS
|Power in KW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Transmission
|5-Speed
|Chain
|5/8 x 1/4″
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WP XACT-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Suspension Rear
|WP XACT Monoshock with linkage
|Brakes Front
|260 mm, Disc brake
|Brakes Rear
|220 mm, Disc brake
|Suspension travel (front)
|310 mm
|Suspension travel (rear)
|300 mm
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|7 l
|Color
|Black, Orange
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|370 mm
|Seat Height
|950 mm
|Wet Weight
|99 kg
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 KTM 250 SX-F Features
Engine
Cylinder head
Crankshaft
Crankcases and engine covers
Transmission
Frame
Swingarm
Seat
Battery
2021 KTM 250 SX-F Photos
2021 KTM 250 SX-F Videos
N/A
No Comment