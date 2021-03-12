The 2021 KTM 300 XC-W TPI: A Powerful Beginner Bike For The Aspiring Rider
Contents
The 2021 model of the KTM 150 XC-W TPI is nothing short of an amazing cross-country racer from the off-road design department. The Austrian manufacturer engineered it to be extremely lightweight, but to also leverage the power of a fuel-injected two stroke 143cc single, which sings out with over 20 HP.
The biggest thing about the bike, however, is the full-ratio gearbox. With very long first and second gears, slow speed control is superb. The other benefit is that it is quite beginner friendly, with many comments online and in videos stating that unless you actually try, and try hard, it is nearly impossible to loop the bike. This will allow newer riders to off-road competition to have some confidence while focusing on the navigation and objectives of their race.
In following KTM’s philosophy, they also give the bike the standard bevy of great racing parts, with WP suspension, NEKEN aluminum handlebars, a multi-plate clutch with Brembo hydraulics, and both electric and kick starters. While it won’t shock any experienced rider to the core, it is, as KTM themselves say, it is meant to raise rider and machine to “incredible new levels of competence.”
The 2021 KTM 150 XC-W TPI starts at $8,999 USD / $9,999 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $8,999 USD / $9,999 CAD
- Key Features:
-
- 6-speed manual transmission, full ratio gears
- WP XPLOR racing suspension included
- Electric and kickstarter
Main Specs
- Engine Type: 143cc two-stroke single with transfer port injection
- Horsepower: Over 20 HP
- Torque: Not provided by manufacturer
- Wet Weight: Approx 231 lbs (approx 105 kg)
- Seat Height: Not provided by manufacturer
Competitors
- Kawasaki KLX140R
- Yamaha YZ125X
- Honda CRF150R
2021 KTM 150 XC-W TPI Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|143cc , 1-cylinder, 2-stroke engine
|Power
|Over 20 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|58 mm x 54.5 mm
|EMS
|Continental EMS
|Power in KW
|Starter
|Kick and electric starter
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc clutch, Brembo hydraulics
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|WP XPLOR-USD, Ø 48 mm
|Suspension Rear
|WP Xplor PDS shock absorber
|Brakes Front
|260 mm, Disc brake
|Brakes Rear
|220 mm, Disc brake
|Suspension travel (front)
|300 mm
|Suspension travel (rear)
|310 mm
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|9 l
|Color
|Black, Orange
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|Overall Width
|Overall Height
|Wheelbase
|Ground Clearance
|370 mm
|Seat Height
|950 mm
|Wet Weight
|96.8 kg
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|Extension
2021 KTM 150 XC-W TPI Features
2021 KTM 150 XC-W TPI Photos
