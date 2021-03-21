The Dual-Sport King Returns: The 2022 Kawasaki KLR 650

Despite being a part of the 2021 Kawasaki line-up, the famously green Japanese manufacturer has decided to badge up the new KLR 650 as a 2022 model. Don’t worry though, it’s very much available in 2021! The arrival of an updated KLR 650 is a welcome one since it was axed from the range in 2018, and fans of this dual-sport stalwart will be pleased to learn that it comes in three different forms: the base model KLR 650, as well as the KLR 650 Traveler, and KLR 650 Adventure.

We’re looking at the base model KLR from Kawasaki. It features an updated 652 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces a quoted 40 horsepower and 39 lb-ft of peak torque. The power output figures are roughly the same as the last generation, but that’s no bad thing. The KLR was well-known for its broad power spread, with enough grunt to tackle the trails and the open road in equal measure.

For 2022, or 2021 if you prefer, the KLR 650 receives striking new bodywork and adventure-focused styling, as well as new instrumentation, and a peppering of other impressive updates. ABS is now an optional feature, but you have to pay a little more for the pleasure. ABS or not, the KLR 650 is back, and diehard dual-sport delinquents should rejoice!

For 2021, the Kawasaki KLR 650 is available in two trims: with and without ABS. Both trims are available in two color options: Pearl Sand Khaki and Pearl Lava Orange.

The 2021 Kawasaki KLR 650 starts from $6,699 USD / $7,499 CAD.

2022 Kawasaki KLR 650 Specifications

ENGINE Engine 652 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine Power 40 HP Bore x Stroke 100.0 x 83.0mm Compression Ratio 9.8:1 Fuel System DFI w/40mm Throttle Body Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet multi-disc manual clutch Transmission 5-speed, return shift Final Drive Sealed Chain CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm telescopic fork/ 7.9 in Suspension Rear Uni-Trak®, single shock with adjustable rebound damping and adjustable spring preload / 7.3 in Brakes Front Single 300mm disc with 2-piston calipers, ABS Brakes Rear Single 240mm disc with single-piston caliper, ABS Tires Front 90/90-21 Tires Rear 130/80-17 Fuel Tank Capacity 6.1 gal Color Pearl Sand Khaki, Pearl Lava Orange ELECTRICAL Ignition Digital CDI with 3 Coupler Options Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length 89.8 in Overall Width 38.2 in Overall Height 57.7/56.3 in (screen hi/lo) Wheelbase 60.6 in Ground Clearance 8.3 in Seat Height 34.3 in Curb Weight 460.6 lb WARRANTY Warranty 12 Months Kawasaki Protection Plus 12, 24, or 36 months

2022 Kawasaki KLR 650 Features

ABS (Anti-lock Brake System) Kawasaki ABS systems use front and rear wheel sensors to constantly monitor wheel speed. Should information from either of the sensors indicate that wheel lock has occurred, the ABS ECU directs the pump in the ABS unit to modulate brake fluid pressure (releasing and reapplying pressure so that traction can be regained) until normal operation resumes. ABS offers rider reassurance that contributes to greater riding enjoyment.



