The Dual-Sport King Returns: The 2022 Kawasaki KLR 650
Despite being a part of the 2021 Kawasaki line-up, the famously green Japanese manufacturer has decided to badge up the new KLR 650 as a 2022 model. Don’t worry though, it’s very much available in 2021! The arrival of an updated KLR 650 is a welcome one since it was axed from the range in 2018, and fans of this dual-sport stalwart will be pleased to learn that it comes in three different forms: the base model KLR 650, as well as the KLR 650 Traveler, and KLR 650 Adventure.
We’re looking at the base model KLR from Kawasaki. It features an updated 652 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine that produces a quoted 40 horsepower and 39 lb-ft of peak torque. The power output figures are roughly the same as the last generation, but that’s no bad thing. The KLR was well-known for its broad power spread, with enough grunt to tackle the trails and the open road in equal measure.
For 2022, or 2021 if you prefer, the KLR 650 receives striking new bodywork and adventure-focused styling, as well as new instrumentation, and a peppering of other impressive updates. ABS is now an optional feature, but you have to pay a little more for the pleasure. ABS or not, the KLR 650 is back, and diehard dual-sport delinquents should rejoice!
For 2021, the Kawasaki KLR 650 is available in two trims: with and without ABS. Both trims are available in two color options: Pearl Sand Khaki and Pearl Lava Orange.
The 2021 Kawasaki KLR 650 starts from $6,699 USD / $7,499 CAD.
On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new 2021 Kawasaki KLR 650 in one place.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $6,699 USD / $7,499 CAD
- Key Features:
- Updated 652 cc liquid-cooled engine
- New chassis management technology
- Sophisticated riding aids and optional ABS
Main Specs
- Engine: 652 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine
- Power: 40 HP
- Torque: 39 lb-ft
- Kerb Weight: 456 lbs (207 kg)
- Seat Height: 34.3 in (870 mm)
Competitors
2022 Kawasaki KLR 650 Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|652 cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine
|Power
|40 HP
|Bore x Stroke
|100.0 x 83.0mm
|Compression Ratio
|
9.8:1
|Fuel System
|DFI w/40mm Throttle Body
|Starter
|Electric
|Lubrication
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet multi-disc manual clutch
|Transmission
|5-speed, return shift
|Final Drive
|Sealed Chain
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|41mm telescopic fork/ 7.9 in
|Suspension Rear
|Uni-Trak®, single shock with adjustable rebound damping and adjustable spring preload / 7.3 in
|Brakes Front
|Single 300mm disc with 2-piston calipers, ABS
|Brakes Rear
|
Single 240mm disc with single-piston caliper, ABS
|Tires Front
|90/90-21
|Tires Rear
|130/80-17
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|6.1 gal
|Color
|
Pearl Sand Khaki, Pearl Lava Orange
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Digital CDI with 3 Coupler Options
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|LED
|Tail Light
|LED
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|89.8 in
|Overall Width
|38.2 in
|Overall Height
|57.7/56.3 in (screen hi/lo)
|Wheelbase
|60.6 in
|Ground Clearance
|8.3 in
|Seat Height
|34.3 in
|Curb Weight
|460.6 lb
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|12 Months
|Kawasaki Protection Plus
|12, 24, or 36 months
2022 Kawasaki KLR 650 Features
ABS (Anti-lock Brake System)
