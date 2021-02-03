The Rugged Road Rider: Husqvarna’s Svartpilen 701
The Svartpilen 701 is a rugged street scrambler from Swedish manufacturer Husqvarna. It has been a few years since the Svartpilen and Vitpilen models were first unveiled, but as the years roll by, they’re no less attractive. 2020 hasn’t brought any new updates to the Svartpilen 701, but it’s still one of the most exciting models in the 2021 Husqvarna line-up.
Thanks to KTM’s takeover of the Husqvarna name, the Svartpilen shares a lot of DNA with a number of other European-made motorcycles on the market. The engine, for example, is the same unit found on the now discontinued KTM 690. It’s a compact 692.7 cc single-cylinder four-stroke unit that boasts 75 horsepower and 52.4 lb-ft of peak torque. More than enough for spirited road riding.
The Svartpilen is designed predominantly for road riding, however, it does have a few off-road-focused advantages, such as trail-inspired handlebars, 18” front and 17” rear spoked wheels, and grippy Pirelli MT60RS tires. Still, despite its rugged, off-road look, it’s better suited to tearing along sealed roads, but it’s fine for the occasional light trail.
For 2021, the Svartpilen 701 is available in a black and bronze color scheme.
The 2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 701 is expected to start at $9,499 USD / $10,399 CAD.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $9,499 USD / $13,399 CAD
- Key Features:
- Lightweight, narrow bodywork
- Advanced WP Apex suspension
- Brembo brakes
Main Specs
- Engine: 692.7 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine
- Power: 75 HP
- Torque: 52.4 lbs-ft
- Dry Weight: 355 lbs (161 kg)
- Seat Height: 32.9 in (835 mm)
Competitors
- KTM 790 Duke
- Ducati Scrambler Icon
- Triumph Street Scrambler
2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 701 Specifications
Engine
|Transmission
|6-speed
|Cooling
|Liquid cooled
|Power in KW
|32 kW
|Starter
|Electric starter
|Bore and Stroke
|89 mm x 60 mm
|Clutch
|PASC™ antihopping clutch, mechanically operated
|CO2 emissions
|77 g/km
|Displacement
|373 cm³
|EMS
|Bosch EMS
|Design
|1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine
|Fuel consumption
|3.6 l/100 km
|Lubrication
|Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps
Chassis
|Weight (without fuel)
|152 kg
|Tank capacity (approx.)
|9.5 l
|ABS
|two channel Bosch 10.1MB
|Front brake disc diameter
|300 mm
|Rear brake disc diameter
|230 mm
|Front brake
|Four-piston radial fixed calliper
|Rear brake
|Single-piston floating calliper
|Chain
|X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″
|Frame design
|Chrome-moly tubular space frame, powder-coated
|Front suspension
|WP APEX 43
|Ground clearance
|145 mm
|Rear suspension
|WP APEX – Monoshock
|Seat height
|835 mm
|Steering head angle
|65 °
|Suspension travel (front)
|142 mm
|Suspension travel (rear)
|142 mm
