The Rugged Road Rider: Husqvarna’s Svartpilen 701

The Svartpilen 701 is a rugged street scrambler from Swedish manufacturer Husqvarna. It has been a few years since the Svartpilen and Vitpilen models were first unveiled, but as the years roll by, they’re no less attractive. 2020 hasn’t brought any new updates to the Svartpilen 701, but it’s still one of the most exciting models in the 2021 Husqvarna line-up.

Thanks to KTM’s takeover of the Husqvarna name, the Svartpilen shares a lot of DNA with a number of other European-made motorcycles on the market. The engine, for example, is the same unit found on the now discontinued KTM 690. It’s a compact 692.7 cc single-cylinder four-stroke unit that boasts 75 horsepower and 52.4 lb-ft of peak torque. More than enough for spirited road riding.

The Svartpilen is designed predominantly for road riding, however, it does have a few off-road-focused advantages, such as trail-inspired handlebars, 18” front and 17” rear spoked wheels, and grippy Pirelli MT60RS tires. Still, despite its rugged, off-road look, it’s better suited to tearing along sealed roads, but it’s fine for the occasional light trail.

For 2021, the Svartpilen 701 is available in a black and bronze color scheme.

The 2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 701 is expected to start at $9,499 USD / $10,399 CAD.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $9,499 USD / $13,399 CAD

$9,499 USD / $13,399 CAD Key Features: Lightweight, narrow bodywork Advanced WP Apex suspension Brembo brakes

Main Specs Engine: 692.7 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine

692.7 cc liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine Power: 75 HP

75 HP Torque: 52.4 lbs-ft

52.4 lbs-ft Dry Weight: 355 lbs (161 kg)

355 lbs (161 kg) Seat Height: 32.9 in (835 mm) Competitors KTM 790 Duke

Ducati Scrambler Icon

Triumph Street Scrambler

2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 701 Specifications

From Husqvarna-Motorcycles

Engine Transmission 6-speed Cooling Liquid cooled Power in KW 32 kW Starter Electric starter Bore and Stroke 89 mm x 60 mm Clutch PASC™ antihopping clutch, mechanically operated CO 2 emissions 77 g/km Displacement 373 cm³ EMS Bosch EMS Design 1-cylinder, 4-stroke engine Fuel consumption 3.6 l/100 km Lubrication Forced oil lubrication with 2 oil pumps Chassis Weight (without fuel) 152 kg Tank capacity (approx.) 9.5 l ABS two channel Bosch 10.1MB Front brake disc diameter 300 mm Rear brake disc diameter 230 mm Front brake Four-piston radial fixed calliper Rear brake Single-piston floating calliper Chain X-Ring 5/8 x 1/4″ Frame design Chrome-moly tubular space frame, powder-coated Front suspension WP APEX 43 Ground clearance 145 mm Rear suspension WP APEX – Monoshock Seat height 835 mm Steering head angle 65 ° Suspension travel (front) 142 mm Suspension travel (rear) 142 mm

2021 Husqvarna Svartpilen 701 Features

Engine & Gearbox

Frame

