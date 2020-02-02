Post-War Design For The Modern Age: 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500

The 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500 range takes the very best of early- to mid-20th century motorcycling and updates it for the modern age. For years, Royal Enfield hasn’t drastically changed the powertrains of their core models, but slowly modified them and brought them up to date, without compromising their heritage. The 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500 is the perfect example of the brand’s success: the marriage of post-war design with modern practicalities, resulting in a timeless motorcycle for riders young and old.

The stripped down, simplistic nature of the Royal-Enfield Classic 500 is what has made it so appealing to riders. It champions uncomplicated, bare-essentials riding with absolutely no frills.

Each member of the Classic 500 range is equipped with Royal Enfield’s signature and time-tested 499cc single-cylinder, twin-spark, four-stroke engine that offers a modest 27.2 horsepower and 30.5 lb-ft of peak torque. Other important features include both an electric and kick starter, Keihin fuel-injection, disc brakes with dual channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and gas-charged rear shocks.

In the US market, there are five different models in the 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500 range available: Stealth Black, Chrome, Battle Green, Gunmetal Grey, and Classic. Prices start from $5,599, depending on which model you choose. All Royal Enfield Classic models come with a 2-year unlimited mile warranty.

On this page: we’ve curated specs, features, news, photos/videos, etc. so you can read up on the new Royal Enfield Classic 500 in one place.

2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500

Model Overview

General Info

  • Price: $ 5,599
  • Key Features:
    • Fuel injection
    • Riding Comfort
    • ABS

Key Specs

  • Engine type: 499cc, Single cylinder, 4 stroke
  • Power: 27.2 Hp
  • Curb weight: 429 lbs
  • Seat Height: 31 in

Key Competitors

2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500

2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500 Specifications

From Royal Enfield

ENGINE
Engine 499cc, Single cylinder, 4 stroke, twinspark
Engine Power 27.2 Hp
Bore x Stroke 84 mm x 90 mm
Compression Ratio 8.5 : 1
Fuel System
Starter Electric/kick
Lubrication Wet sump

DRIVETRAIN
Clutch Wet, multi-plate
Transmission 5 Speed constant mesh
Final Drive

CHASSIS
Suspension Front Telescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
Suspension Rear Twin gas charged shock absorbers with 5-Step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
Brakes Front 240mm Floating Disk, Single Piston Caliper
Brakes Rear Hydraulic Disc Brakes Front & Back
Tires Front  90/90-19” – 52V
Tires Rear 110/80 – 18” – 58V
Fuel Tank Capacity 3.5 Gallon
Color Black, Lagon, Tan

ELECTRICAL
Ignition Digital electronic ignition
Spark Plugs
Headlight 60W/55W, Halogen
Tail Light

DIMENSIONS
Overall Length 2140 mm
Overall Width 800 mm
Overall Height 1080 mm
Wheelbase 1358 mm
Ground Clearance 139 mm
Seat Height 31.5 in
Curb Weight 429Lbs

WARRANTY
Warranty * 2-year unlimited mile warranty.
Extension

2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500

2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500 Features

Timeless Styling

Authentic post-war detailing complete with die-cast headlight casing, vintage graphic on the fuel tank and a choice of old-world colours.

Riding Comfort

A single saddle seat with springs, and an optional pillion seat – comfort across any terrain.

Consistent Performance

High torque at low RPM for maximum pulling power. Makes a ride uphill or your daily commute effortless.

Unmatched Stability

The 18-inch wheels offer optimum stability on the road, keeping you in control.

Unquestioned Dependability

Whether on mountains or riding throughplains, with its legacy and time-tested performance, this is a machine you can count on.

2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500 Photos

2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500
2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500
2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500
2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500
2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500

2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500 Videos

