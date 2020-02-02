Post-War Design For The Modern Age: 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500
The 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500 range takes the very best of early- to mid-20th century motorcycling and updates it for the modern age. For years, Royal Enfield hasn’t drastically changed the powertrains of their core models, but slowly modified them and brought them up to date, without compromising their heritage. The 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500 is the perfect example of the brand’s success: the marriage of post-war design with modern practicalities, resulting in a timeless motorcycle for riders young and old.
The stripped down, simplistic nature of the Royal-Enfield Classic 500 is what has made it so appealing to riders. It champions uncomplicated, bare-essentials riding with absolutely no frills.
Each member of the Classic 500 range is equipped with Royal Enfield’s signature and time-tested 499cc single-cylinder, twin-spark, four-stroke engine that offers a modest 27.2 horsepower and 30.5 lb-ft of peak torque. Other important features include both an electric and kick starter, Keihin fuel-injection, disc brakes with dual channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and gas-charged rear shocks.
In the US market, there are five different models in the 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500 range available: Stealth Black, Chrome, Battle Green, Gunmetal Grey, and Classic. Prices start from $5,599, depending on which model you choose. All Royal Enfield Classic models come with a 2-year unlimited mile warranty.
Model Overview
General Info
- Price: $ 5,599
- Key Features:
- Fuel injection
- Riding Comfort
- ABS
Key Specs
- Engine type: 499cc, Single cylinder, 4 stroke
- Power: 27.2 Hp
- Curb weight: 429 lbs
- Seat Height: 31 in
Key Competitors
- Royal Enfield Bullet 500
- Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 500
- Moto-Guzzi V7 III
2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500 Specifications
|
ENGINE
|Engine
|499cc, Single cylinder, 4 stroke, twinspark
|Engine Power
|27.2 Hp
|Bore x Stroke
|84 mm x 90 mm
|Compression Ratio
|8.5 : 1
|Fuel System
|Starter
|Electric/kick
|Lubrication
|Wet sump
|
DRIVETRAIN
|Clutch
|Wet, multi-plate
|Transmission
|5 Speed constant mesh
|Final Drive
|
CHASSIS
|Suspension Front
|Telescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel
|Suspension Rear
|Twin gas charged shock absorbers with 5-Step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel
|Brakes Front
|240mm Floating Disk, Single Piston Caliper
|Brakes Rear
|Hydraulic Disc Brakes Front & Back
|Tires Front
|90/90-19” – 52V
|Tires Rear
|110/80 – 18” – 58V
|Fuel Tank Capacity
|3.5 Gallon
|Color
|Black, Lagon, Tan
|
ELECTRICAL
|Ignition
|Digital electronic ignition
|Spark Plugs
|Headlight
|60W/55W, Halogen
|Tail Light
|
DIMENSIONS
|Overall Length
|2140 mm
|Overall Width
|800 mm
|Overall Height
|1080 mm
|Wheelbase
|1358 mm
|Ground Clearance
|139 mm
|Seat Height
|31.5 in
|Curb Weight
|429Lbs
|
WARRANTY
|Warranty
|* 2-year unlimited mile warranty.
|Extension
