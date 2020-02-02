Post-War Design For The Modern Age: 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500

The 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500 range takes the very best of early- to mid-20th century motorcycling and updates it for the modern age. For years, Royal Enfield hasn’t drastically changed the powertrains of their core models, but slowly modified them and brought them up to date, without compromising their heritage. The 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500 is the perfect example of the brand’s success: the marriage of post-war design with modern practicalities, resulting in a timeless motorcycle for riders young and old.

The stripped down, simplistic nature of the Royal-Enfield Classic 500 is what has made it so appealing to riders. It champions uncomplicated, bare-essentials riding with absolutely no frills.

Each member of the Classic 500 range is equipped with Royal Enfield’s signature and time-tested 499cc single-cylinder, twin-spark, four-stroke engine that offers a modest 27.2 horsepower and 30.5 lb-ft of peak torque. Other important features include both an electric and kick starter, Keihin fuel-injection, disc brakes with dual channel ABS, telescopic front forks, and gas-charged rear shocks.

In the US market, there are five different models in the 2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500 range available: Stealth Black, Chrome, Battle Green, Gunmetal Grey, and Classic. Prices start from $5,599, depending on which model you choose. All Royal Enfield Classic models come with a 2-year unlimited mile warranty.

Model Overview

General Info Price: $ 5,599

5,599 Key Features: Fuel injection Riding Comfort ABS

Key Specs Engine type : 499cc, Single cylinder, 4 stroke

: 499cc, Single cylinder, 4 stroke Power: 27.2 Hp

27.2 Hp Curb weight: 429 lbs

429 lbs Seat Height: 31 in Key Competitors Royal Enfield Bullet 500

Royal Enfield Bullet Trials 500

Moto-Guzzi V7 III

2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500 Specifications

From Royal Enfield

ENGINE Engine 499cc, Single cylinder, 4 stroke, twinspark Engine Power 27.2 Hp Bore x Stroke 84 mm x 90 mm Compression Ratio 8.5 : 1 Fuel System Starter Electric/kick Lubrication Wet sump DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet, multi-plate Transmission 5 Speed constant mesh Final Drive CHASSIS Suspension Front Telescopic, 35 mm forks, 130 mm travel Suspension Rear Twin gas charged shock absorbers with 5-Step adjustable preload, 80 mm travel Brakes Front 240mm Floating Disk, Single Piston Caliper Brakes Rear Hydraulic Disc Brakes Front & Back Tires Front 90/90-19” – 52V Tires Rear 110/80 – 18” – 58V Fuel Tank Capacity 3.5 Gallon Color Black, Lagon, Tan ELECTRICAL Ignition Digital electronic ignition Spark Plugs Headlight 60W/55W, Halogen Tail Light DIMENSIONS Overall Length 2140 mm Overall Width 800 mm Overall Height 1080 mm Wheelbase 1358 mm Ground Clearance 139 mm Seat Height 31.5 in Curb Weight 429Lbs WARRANTY Warranty * 2-year unlimited mile warranty. Extension

2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500 Features

Timeless Styling Authentic post-war detailing complete with die-cast headlight casing, vintage graphic on the fuel tank and a choice of old-world colours.

Riding Comfort A single saddle seat with springs, and an optional pillion seat – comfort across any terrain.

Consistent Performance High torque at low RPM for maximum pulling power. Makes a ride uphill or your daily commute effortless.

Unmatched Stability The 18-inch wheels offer optimum stability on the road, keeping you in control.

Unquestioned Dependability Whether on mountains or riding throughplains, with its legacy and time-tested performance, this is a machine you can count on.



2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500 Photos

2020 Royal Enfield Classic 500 Videos

