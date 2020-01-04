The Kawasaki Motorcycle Lineup Just Keeps Getting Better

Supercharged motorcycles, dual sport machines, wicked-fast sport bikes and more. That is the Kawasaki lineup for 2020. The company has always made fantastic motorcycles, but 2020 looks like it’s one of the better lineups in the last several years for the company.

The lineup is diverse and there’s something for everyone. Kawasaki’s supercharged bikes are a unique offering in the industry, and its non-supercharged bikes will still keep you interested. From the venerable Ninja line of sportbikes to the Z line of naked motorcycles and on to the dual sport and Versys adventure bikes, there’s a bike that can handle what you’re hoping to do.

This post has the entire on-road lineup for 2020. See more about Kawasaki motorcycles.

2020 Kawasaki Sportbikes

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ABS

The Ninja 400 ABS is Kawasaki’s entry-level sportbike, and as far as entry-level sportbikes go, this is one heck of a machine. The bike offers good power, ABS brakes, a track-inspired chassis and a whole lot more.

The Ninja 400 features a liquid-cooled two-cylinder 399cc engine that’s mated to a six-speed gearbox. The bike is quick, sporty, and a bike that you’re not going to grow out of too quickly. You’ll be exploiting all that it has to offer before you’ll need to upgrade.

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 400 ABS KRT Edition

The Ninja 400 ABS KRT Edition is a special edition of the standard Ninja 400 ABS. The bike features the Kawasaki Racing Team livery to give it that extra visual flair. The bike is otherwise mostly the same.

The motorcycle features the same two-cylinder liquid-cooled 399cc engine that I discussed with the Ninja 400 above. This is the bike to get if you want to look the part as well as feel like your on a racing team.

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 ABS

Kawasaki made notable updates to the Ninja 650 ABS model this year, making it the sportiest and most competent on the road and track as it has ever been. The bike is a true sportbike and one of the best middleweight rides out there.

The motorcycle features a liquid-cooled two-cylinder engine that has a displacement of 649cc. That engine is mated to a six speed manual transmission giving you full control over the bike’s power.

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 650 ABS KRT Edition

The Ninja 650 line wouldn’t be complete without a Kawasaki Racing Team edition. This KRT Edition bike takes the team’s racing livery and adds it to the motorcycle. It looks even better here than on the 400.

Again, the engine has not changed for this bike. It is still a 649cc, twin-cylinder liquid-cooled engine that is then mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. This should be plenty for you to pretend your on the racing team.

2020 Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX

If you’re looking for a refined sport touring machine, the new Ninja 1000SX is an excellention option to consider. It seamlessly combines sport riding and touring capability. Are there better sportbikes? Yes. Are there better touring bikes? Of course. However, few do so well at both.

The bike features a liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine with a displacement of 1,043cc. That engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission with a slipper clutch. This bike is made to cover long distances quickly.

2020 Kawasaki Supersport Models

2020 Kawasaki ZX-6R ABS

The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R ABS is a sportbike that’s loaded with technology. The bike features a super-aggressive stance. It’s the sportbike for the real racers out there. If you want a hardcore middleweight bike, this is it.

The motorcycle features a liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine that has a displacement of 636cc. The engine is then mated to a six-speed manual transmission with a slipper clutch. giving you all the control you want over the powerful engine.

Company Website

Model Overview

2020 Kawasaki ZX-6R ABS KRT Edition

The 2020 Kawasaki ZX-6R ABS KRT Edition is a race-born supersport machine. While the bike is essentially the same as the standard ZX-6R, the KRT Edition brings with it the racing livery, giving you some extra visual panache.

The bike features the same liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine that offers up 636cc of displacement. That sweet engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission with a slipper clutch.

2020 Kawasaki ZX-10R ABS

The 2020 Kawasaki ZX-10R ABS is an even sharper ZX sportbike. It takes the ninja sportbike design to all new levels. The ZX-10R has always chased the best track performance by offering better control than other Kawasaki bikes, and the 2020 model is no exception.

The bike features a liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine that offers a displacement of 998cc for true sport bike power. The bike has a six-speed manual transmission that’s a quick shifter unit, allowing for faster gear changes.

2020 Kawasaki ZX-10R ABS KRT Edition

As with the regular version of the ZX-10R, the ZX-10R KRT Edition takes the Ninja sportbike to all new heights. These are essentially the same motorcycle and the KRT edition gets the sweet KRT Edition livery.

The bike has the same mechanical parts and this means you get a liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine with a displacement of 998cc. That engine is mated to a six-speed quick-shifter manual transmission.

2020 Kawasaki ZX-14R ABS

The 2020 Kawasaki ZX-14R ABS is the kind of bike that can appeal to a wide variety of riders. It’s high horsepower engine, comfortable proportions, and long list of technologies make it a true force to be reckoned with.

The bike features a liquid-cooled four-cylinder 1,441cc engine that’s mated to a six-speed manual transmission. Pair that with all of the electronics like power modes and traction control and you have a heck of a motorcycle for a wide variety of applications.

2020 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE+

The 2020 Kawasaki Ninja H2 SX SE+ is the company’s supercharged sport-touring machine. The bike offers the amazing experience of a supercharged motorcycle, but in a bit more balanced package.

The H2 SX SE+ features a 988cc liquid-cooled four-cylinder supercharged engine that’s mated to a 6-speed quickshifter manual transmission that also has a slipper clutch. This is a true beast of a sport touring machine and the bike you should get if you want something unique and insanely fun.

2020 Kawasaki Ninja H2

For 2020, the Kawasaki Ninja H2 is even better. It puts out even more power than before and that makes this a serious rocket of a supercharged sport bike. The H2 and H2 Carbon are some extreme machines and if that’s what you’re after then you should have everything you want.

The Ninja H2 gets a 998cc liquid-cooled four-cylinder engine with a fancy supercharger attached to it. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission with a quickshifter. The bike also comes with Kawasaki engine brake control and a launch mode. It’s a real beast.

2020 Kawasaki Ninja H2R

If the regular H2 isn’t rad enough for you, then the H2R is the bike you need to get. It is the ultimate performance motorcycle. Supercharged and totally badass. It’s also very expensive, but what did you expect from something so extreme?

The bike features a 998cc liquid-cooled four-cylinder supercharged engine that is mated to a six-speed manual transmission with a quickshifter. The bike also gets Kawasaki Cornering Management Function, launch control, traction control, and more. This is the most extreme Kawasaki sportbike.

2020 Kawasaki Standard Models

2020 Kawasaki Z125 Pro

On the opposite end of the spectrum from the H2R is the Z125 Pro. This pint-sized naked sportbike is all the fun you didn’t know you could have. It’s small, agile, flickable, and peppy. The bike is perfect for urban environments and easy to pull some fun stunts on.

The motorcycle comes with a air-cooled single-cylinder fuel-injected engine with a displacement of 125cc. It’s nothing fancy but it scoots this bike around pretty well. If you’re looking for Kawasaki’s answer to the Grom, this is it.

2020 Kawasaki Z400 ABS

The 2020 Kawasaki Z400 ABS is the small-displacement naked sportbike you buy if you want to get noticed. The bike has sexy styling and bright colors. It’s also a quick bike with flickable handling.

The motorcycle features a liquid-cooled two-cylinder engine with a displacement of 399cc. The engine is mated to a 6-speed manual transmission with a slipper clutch. The bike is basically the nake version of the Ninja, and that makes it really cool.

2020 Kawasaki Z650 ABS

Like the idea of the Z400 ABS, but want something with some more grunt? Then you should just go with the Z650 ABS. This bike offers a similar design but with simply more features, more displacement and everything else.

The motorcycle features a 649cc engine that is liquid-cooled and as two cylinders. The bike’s engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission with a slipper clutch. This makes it easy to drive and access the engine’s power.

Company Website

Model Overview

2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS

The first thing you’ll notice about the 2020 Kawasaki Z900 ABS is the distinctive Sugomi-inspired styling. The bike is a real looker. But it doesn’t end there. The motorcycle has a trellis frame and nimble handling, making it a fantastic street bike.

The motorcycle features a 948cc engine that is liquid-cooled and has an inline four-cylinder layout. That engine is mated to a six speed manual transmission that has a slipper clutch making it easy to control the power from the engine.

2020 Kawasaki Z900RS ABS

The 2020 Kawasaki Z900RS ABS is the bike you get if you like the idea of the Z900 ABS but you want something with some retro styling. This bike offers modern performance in a classic-looking package and that makes it a special motorcycle.

The bike features a liquid-cooled, inline four-cylinder engine with a displacement of 948cc. That strong engine is then mated to a six-speed manual transmission that comes with a slipper clutch letting you easily control the bike.

2020 Kawasaki Z900RS Cafe

The 2020 Kawasaki Z900RS Cafe is the bike you get if you want retro styling and a bike in a cafe racer form but don’t want to put the time into building one yourself. It’s a seriously killer looking bike, and one that’s sure to turn some heads.

The motorcycle features a liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine with a displacement of 948cc. The bike also features a six-speed manual transmission that has a slipper clutch. Despite its old-school looks, the bike also gets a lot of rider aids and features.

2020 Kawasaki W800

The 2020 Kawasaki W800 is a new model for the brand. The company made a classic-looking, retro standard street motorcycle that is about as handsome as a Triumph Bonneville. It is, of course, cheaper than the Bonneville, though.

The W800 features a 773cc air-cooled vertical twin engine. Yep, it has an old school look to it, but it offers modern power. Pair that with a five-speed manual transmission and a slipper clutch and you have a good-looking machine.

2020 Kawasaki W800 Cafe

The Kawasaki W800 Cafe is a motorcycle that you get if you want to ride a cafe racer and are a Kawasaki fan. The bike is essentially the same as the standard W800 but with some work to the styling, including a little fairing and a fancy cafe seat.

The W800 Cafe features the same 773cc air-cooled vertical twin engine. The old-school engine really just looks that way. The engine features a five-speed manual transmission and a slipper clutch.

2020 Kawasaki Z H2

The Z H2 is the big news for Kawasaki in 2020. The bike is the first of the supercharged naked motorcycles from the company. It’ll be cool to see how this model changes in the future. For now, you can just revel in pure supercharged power in a nake bike.

The motorcycle features a 998cc supercharged liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine that puts out more power than most people will know what to do with. The monster engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission that has a slipper clutch. The bike also gets all the goodies that come with the Ninja H2 models.

2020 Kawasaki Adventure Touring Models

2020 Kawasaki Versys-X300 ABS

Are you looking for a smaller-displacement ADV bike that you can still take adventuring to places you might not expect to be able to get to on a motorcycle? That’s what the 2020 Kawasaki Versys-X300 ABS was built to be.

The motorcycle features a small but powerful liquid-cooled two-cylinder engine that offers a 296cc displacement. The motorcycle also comes with a six-speed manual transmission with a slipper clutch. This is a great little adventure machine.

2020 Kawasaki Versys 650 ABS

Are you a fan of the 2020 Kawasaki Versys-X300 but want something with more power and capabilities? Then the Versys 650 ABS if the bike you’re looking for. It’s the company’s middleweight ADV answer.

The bike features a liquid-cooled two-cylinder 649cc engine that is a perfect size for doing just about anything from commuting to some touring to some off-road adventuring. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission.

2020 Kawasaki Versys 650 LT

The 2020 Kawasaki Versys 650 LT is a special bike that takes the regular version of the Versys 650 to new levels in terms of its touring capabilities. The motorcycle is ready for any adventure, no matter where that road leads.

The bike features the same exact engine as is in the regular 650. The Versys 650 LT doesn’t toss in any surprises in the powertrain category, but the extra equipment help make it an important bike for the Versys lineup.

2020 Kawasaki Versys 1000 SE LT+

Need a Versys built for the long, long haul? That’s what the Versys 1000 SE LT+ is. This motorcycle will take you to the ends of the earth and back. It’s the pinnacle of the Versys line and everything you need for those really long adventures.

The motorcycle features a liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine that has a displacement of 1,043cc. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission that also has a slipper clutch. This bike also offers a lot of features and rider aids to make life more fun and easier.

2020 Kawasaki Cruisers & Sport Touring Motorcycles

2020 Kawasaki Concours 14 ABS

The Concours 14 ABS is a sport touring machine and one of the best out there. The bike is built to take on any road, whether it be straight, twisty, wide, or narrow. The motorcycle has all of the tech you’d expect a modern sport touring machine to have, too.

The bike features a 1,352cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder engine that puts out plenty of power. The bike features six-speed manual transmission that filters power to the back wheel through a shaft drive.

2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic

If you’re looking for the classic cruiser style with a Kawasaki badge, the Vulcan 900 Classic is the bike you wanted. The bike has the classic lines of an American cruiser and is bound to turn some heads.

The bike features a liquid-cooled V-twin engine with a displacement of 903cc. The engine mates to a five-speed manual transmission. This isn’t the most advanced motorcycle but some riders don’t want the most advanced technology out there.

2020 Kawasaki Vulcan S ABS

If the Vulcan 900 Classic is too old school for you but you still want to have a cruiser motorcycle, the Vulcan S ABS is a smart choice. The motorcycle features aggressive styling and blacked-out accents.

The motorcycle comes with a liquid-cooled two-cylinder engine that has a displacement of 649cc. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. It’s the non-traditional look of this cruiser that sets this model apart.

2020 Kawasaki Vulcan ABS Cafe

If you’re a cafe racer fan, but you also love a good cruiser motorcycle, then the Vulcan ABS Cafe is what you’re looking for. The bike takes the Vulcan S’s non-conventional styling and adds some cafe racer styling elements to it.

The bike features the liquid-cooled two-cylinder engine with a displacement of 649cc. The engine is then mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The bike is kind of an odd duck, but some folks out there like that sort of thing.

2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Classic LT

The 2020 Vulcan 900 Classic LT takes the regular Vulcan 900 Classic to all new levels in terms of touring equipment. It offers more comfy seating, luggage, and a large windscreen. All of this turns the Vulcan 900 LT into a serious touring machine.

The Vulcan 900 Classic LT has the same liquid-cooled V-twin engine that is in the regular 900 Classic. The LT version doesn’t change it’s already competent powertrain. The bike already comes equipped to gobble up the miles.

2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 900 Custom

The Vulcan 900 Custom takes the classic cruiser to all-new heights due to the fact that it transforms the bike into a unique and artfully crafted motorcycle. The motorcycle is blacked out, and sinister looking.

The motorcycle features the same 903cc liquid-cooled V-twin engine that’s in the rest of the 900 Custom. The 900 Custom features unique styling that’s different than the rest of the Vulcan range.

2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS

The Vulcan 1700 Vaquero ABS is the Vulcan machine you get if you really actually want to do some serious touring. The motorcycle features a large fairing, saddlebags, cruise control, and more.

The engine in the Vaquero is a liquid-cooled V-twin engine with a displacement of 1,700cc. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission with overdrive and a positive neutral indicator.

2020 Kawasaki Vulcan 1700 Voyager ABS

The Vulcan 1700 Voyager ABS is the ultimate touring machine. It features a large fairing, more luggage space than the Vaquero, and more features than the Vaquero, too. The bike is ready to take you cross country at a moment’s notice.

The Vulcan 1700 Voyager ABS has a liquid-cooled V-twin engine with a displacement of 1,700cc. The engine is mated to a six-speed transmission with overdrive and a positive neutral finder. The model is the pinnacle touring line for Kawasaki.

2020 Kawasaki Dual-Sport Models

2020 Kawasaki KLX230 ABS

Kawasaki’s KLX230 ABS is new for the 2020 model year. The bike is built for serious off-roading but it’s also a very good on-road motorcycle. The bike features dirt-bike styling and dirt-bike capabilities, but it’s small size and agile handling make it a great option for commuting.

The motorcycle features an air-cooled single-cylinder 233cc engine. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission. The engine provides low-end torque and plenty of power at the higher end of the rev range for on-road riding.

2020 Kawasaki KLX250

The 2020 Kawasaki KLX250 is another good dual purpose option. The KLX250 is another great option for riders who like to spend time both on the road and off. The KLX230 is the newer bike and I’m honestly surprised Kawasaki sells both models.

The KLX250 features a liquid-cooled single-cylinder engine with a displacement of 249cc. The bike also features a six-speed manual transmission. If you’re not interested in an air-cooled engine like is in the KLX230, then the KLX250 is a smart choice.