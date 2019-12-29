Fast, Fun, & Frugal: The 2020 Honda CBR500R

The Honda CBR500R is a famously versatile motorcycle which appeals to a broad cross-section of riders. It’s an ideal ride for riders graduating from smaller capacities, and it’s also appealing for riders who’ve done the liter-class and want to downsize to something that offers both practicality and performance.

While it lacks the immediate sex-appeal that larger CBR models command, the CBR500R offers more than enough performance to entertain thrill-seeking riders, but with excellent economy and running costs that also make it an attractive option for commuters.

Powered by a 471cc liquid-cooled parallel twin engine, the Honda CBR500R delivers a surprising 49.6 horsepower and 31.7 lb-ft of peak torque, which translates into lively mid-range power. With a sporty sounding exhaust note and the addition of an Assist/Slipper clutch, the CBR500R offers a performance-driven ride experience suitable for all skill levels.

The CBR500R is proof that you can be both fast and frugal, fun and affordable, in a package that’s not too big, and not too small.

For 2020, the Honda CBR500R is available with or without ABS, with both versions offering a choice of Grand Prix Red or Matte Gray Metallic color options.

Model Overview

2020 Honda CBR500R Specifications

ENGINE Engine 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin Power 49.9 Horsepower Bore x Stroke 67.0mm x 66.8mm Compression Ratio 10.7:1 Fuel System PGM-FI with 34mm throttle bodies Starter Electric Lubrication DRIVETRAIN Clutch Wet multiplate, A.S.clutch Transmission 6-Speed Final Drive O-ring-sealed chain; 15T/41T CHASSIS Suspension Front 41mm fork; 4.3 inches of travel Suspension Rear Pro-Link® single shock with nine-position spring preload adjustability; 4.7 inches of travel Brakes Front Twin-piston caliper with single 320mm disc Brakes Rear Single-caliper 240mm disc Tires Front 120/70R-17 Tires Rear 160/60-17 Fuel Tank Capacity 17.1 L (4.5 US gal.) Color Grand Prix Red, Matte Gray Metallic ELECTRICAL Ignition Full transisterized Spark Plugs Headlight LED Tail Light LED DIMENSIONS Overall Length Overall Width Overall Height Wheelbase 1409 mm (55.5 in.) Ground Clearance 130 mm (5.11 in.) Seat Height 784 mm (30.9 in.) Curb Weight 190 kg (419 lb.) WARRANTY Warranty 12-month Transferable, unlimited-mileage limited warranty Extension Extended coverage available with a HondaCare Protection Plan®

2020 Honda CBR500R Features

Dohc Twin-cylinder Engine Honda twins are famous for their versatility, and the CBR500R’s engine is one of our best ever. With good low-end horsepower and torque, the parallel-twin offers accessible performance across all RPM ranges. Programmed Fuel Injection (Pgm-fi) PGM-FI continuously monitors several variables to ensure the correct fuel mixture is delivered for the existing riding and atmospheric conditions, ensuring a crisp throttle response throughout a wide variety of riding. Programed fuel injectors increase power and torque in the midrange. Stainless Steel Exhaust With a dual-outlet muffler that you need to hear for yourself, this beautifully polished stainless-steel exhaust is integrated with the rear footpeg set for clean, functional design. The exhaust tucks in tight for better mass centralization (and consequently better handling). Supersport Styling The CBR500R’s aggressive styling comes with two great color options, that keeps it right at the front of the pack in terms of eye-appeal. The aerodynamic bodywork also provides significant advantages in air management for added rider comfort, along with a low drag coefficient and effective cooling. Anti-lock Braking System (Abs) Available ABS on the CBR500R helps you make confident stops under less-than-ideal conditions. Digital Instrumentation A LCD screen features a digital speedometer and tachometer and more, including a clock, odometer, trip meter, real-time and average fuel consumption meters, and illuminated engine diagnostic indicators. Disc Brakes The front 320mm disc brake and 240mm rear feature drilled, petal-style rotors that provide strong stopping power. The front-brake lever is also adjustable for a perfect fit. Led Headlights The CBR500R sports a pair of powerful LED headlights. They’re small and light, throw out an amazing amount of illumination, and feature a stylish shape. The design also increases the engine’s intake airflow. Slipper/assist Clutch The slipper/assist clutch lets us lighten up the clutch-lever effort by 45 percent, but automatically locks up tight when you release it. Smoother Transmission Our engineers profiled the shift dogs in the transmission to help you get smoother shifts every time. You’ll never see these parts, but you’ll feel their effects. Steel-tube Frame A motorcycle’s frame is the basis for its handling. Stronger and lighter, the CBR500R’s diamond-shaped 35mm steel-tube mainframe ties to the engine with four mounts, offering a rock-solid foundation for a superior ride and handling. Cast Wheels Strong and stylish, the CBR500R’s aluminum Y-spoke cast wheels are easy to keep clean, look great, and are another feature that just makes sense. Pro-link® Rear Suspension The CBR500R features special shock settings for improved ride comfort. Its sophisticated chassis uses Honda’s Pro-Link® rear suspension; the nine-stage preload and 4.7 inches of travel gives you a comfortable ride over small bumps, while capably absorbing bigger bumps to increase riding comfort and handling. Step Seat The CBR500R offers a stepped two-piece seat with a low height. Perfect for around-town riding or winding roads, it also offers room for a passenger and is specially designed to fit a wide range of riders.

2020 Honda CBR500R Photos

2020 Honda CBR500R Videos