Zongshen Reveals the Norton-Powered Prototype

So It Is True

A while back I reported on the possibility of a Zongshen motorcycle that would use Norton’s engine design. It was just speculation at the time, but now it looks like this is a reality.

The company just revealed a prototype that is based on the Cyclone RX6 adventure bike. This bike has the engine in question. The engine is a 650cc parallel-twin engine that Norton was going to use for its Atlas model. Norton entered into a deal with Zongshen to share the engine design. The Atlas never made it to market, and Zongshen still has the engine design, and it looks like the company will move forward with it.

The engine should make about 70 hp and 46 lb-ft of torque. The motorcycle, according to Bennetts, will weigh around 473 pounds and have KYB suspension and Nissan brakes with ABS. There will also be a 5.8-gallon fuel tank.

It’s unclear where beyond the Chinese market this new bike would sell if it were put into production. However, according to the specifications, it could be on par with some of the other adventure bikes in the mid-range segment, though likely not as good as bikes like the Yamaha Tenere 700 or the KTM 790 Adventure. It will be interesting to see what happens with this bike.