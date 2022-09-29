Zero Motorcycles: Successful $107 Million Financing Round to Fund New Bikes

In today’s industry, we see a lot of business deals conducted – both on and under the table.

From the merging of multiple brands (Energica and Ideanomics) in the pursuit of a cleaner future, to the flat-out acquiring of smaller brands to beef up the big picture (Brembo’s recent activities notwithstanding), it seems that, on the corporate side of things, money really does make the world go ’round – which is why Zero Motorcycles‘ successful investment round is so exciting.

Zero Motorcycles’ DSR/X. Media sourced from Live USA Today.

From its founding roots in a Santa Cruz garage to today’s popular lineup of zero-emission scoots, electric bike brand Zero Motorcycles has seen more than a few success stories.

As they say, more money means more opportunities; and the $107 million USD acquired (with participation from Polaris, Exor, Hero MotoCorp,’ etc.) will most definitely help to punt Zero further across our good earth into numerous markets…all while continuing to refresh and reinvent clean, green commutes.

“This financing will fund the global scaling of our operations and sales and the development of additional new models to continue driving our rapid growth,” enthuses Sam Paschel, Chief Executive Officer of Zero Motorcycles in a. report from Auto Channel.

“We welcome our strategic partners and new investors to our syndicate and are grateful to Invus for their steadfast support and commitment to Zero’s vision and mission.”

To date, Zero Motorcycles has raised more than $450 million of capital, with the expectations to have that number jacked up to $450 million in further investments by 2023; a hearty congrats to all involved, and we can’t wait to see what the next machines will be!

