Zero Motorcycles Reveals the SR/S Officially

I reported not long ago about the leak of the Zero SR/S sportbike. That leak proved to be accurate. Zero just officially revealed the motorcycle and ahead of schedule. The bike is a sport-touring machine with a more relaxed riding position than the SR/F that came out last year.

The motorcycle features a 31-inch seat height and weighs about 505 pounds for the standard model and 516 for the Premium version. Zero claims the large fairing on the bike increases highway range by 13 percent. The passenger seat is also large, meaning you can comfortably ride two-up on this bike.

In terms of performance components, the motorcycle features the same kit as the SR/F. The bike gets the SF75-10 electric motor and a ZF14.4 kWh lithium-ion battery. Both versions of the bike (Standard and Premium) will get 161 miles of city range, 82 miles or so on the highway, and 109 miles combined. Add a Power Tank to that and you can do 201 miles in the city, 103 miles on the highway, and 136 miles combined.

In terms of power, the SR/S puts out 110 hp and 140 lb-ft of torque. It has a top speed of 124 mph. Charging time to 95 percent is one hour on a 6 kWh fast charger and four hours with the basic 3 kWh charger. Those charge times are actually better than the SR/F, which is interesting.

The motorcycle also gets Bosch stability control, cornering ABS, and 14 ride modes. I’m not sure who the heck needs 14 ride modes, but there are Street, Sport, Eco, Rain, and 10 programmable modes. The price for this motorcycle is $19,995 for the Standard and $21,995 for the Premium.