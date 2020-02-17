The New Zero SR/S Leaked

Zero’s Latest Looks Pretty Good

The new Zero SR/S wasn’t supposed to come out until the 24th. A pretty detailed video of the bike leaked out on YouTube. The motorcycle looks pretty great, and the video showcases specs and performance stats, too. A pretty big whoops, but still a super cool look at the bike before you’re supposed to see it.

The SR/S is heavily based on the SR/F naked bike that came out last year. This bike is a fully faired motorcycle. It’s more of a sportbike or a sport-touring machine than anything else. The original video that popped up on YouTube was taken down, but another video appeared posted by MotorcycleDreams channel.

In the video, the company claims the SR/S is the most comfortable sportbike on the road. It has ergonomics optimized for comfort and it features a large and wide seat for both the rider and passenger. The bike uses essentially all the same electric and mechanical bits of the SR/F. According to the video the bike has 140 lb-ft of torque and 110 hp, which is pretty impressive.

The bike gets the ZF 75-10 electric motor and the ZF lithium-ion 14.4 kWh battery. The bike also comes with Bosch stability control, a touchscreen information screen. The video doesn’t say the range, but we’d expect it to be the same as the SR/F. I’ve included the video below. It may be taken down at some point, but for the time being, you can watch it.