Zero Motorcycles Collaborates with BDR to Promote Electric Adventures

Electric motorcycle brand Zero Motorcycles has just partnered up with nonprofit organization Backcountry Discovery Routes (BDR) to make adventure time for EVs all the easier.

According to BDR’s press release, the collaboration is partially to raise awareness that, yes, BDR already has EV-charging ports stationed at many of our good country’s scenic haunts (such as the Northern California BDR (CABDR-North) and Black Hills South Dakota BDR-X routes).

A motorcyclist enjoying a Backcountry Discovery route. Media sourced from BDR.

As we know by now, the main deterrent currently deterring a traditional rider from making the leap to zero-emission hooning is range; with the average electric bike showing off around half the range of your typical fossil fuel counterpart, many motorcyclists inclined toward a long trip go with gas.

Now, electric ADV is all the more accessible – and who knows, with such a quiet ride, maybe you’ll get to name a few birdcalls while you’re at it.

Got a Zero model – perhaps a DSR/X – on the way? Whatever kind of electric motorcycle you’ve got, you’ve a new set of pins on the itinerary, thanks to these guys.

“We are excited to partner with Zero Motorcycles to help launch this new dimension to the adventure riding experience, and increase awareness of and access to EV charging infrastructure along outdoor recreation routes across the U.S.,” enthuses Inna Thorn, BDR’s Executive Director.

“The reality, as futuristic as it may seem, of electric-powered adventure motorcycles is now. Being at the forefront of the EV movement along with Zero Motorcycles presents major opportunities for the BDR and our community to help create an eco-system where EV ADV becomes the norm.”

What’s your favorite haunt for the great outdoors?

