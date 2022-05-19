Zero’s Electric ADV Bike is Almost Here

Thanks to a set of recent VIN decoder filings, Zero’s electric adventure motorcycle seems that much closer to a debut – and a report from Motorcycle.com believes that we could be seeing the bike as early as late Q3/Q4 of this year.

A close-up of a concept ADV bike for Zero. Photo courtesy of Motorcycle.com.

“Zero originally intended to launch the DSR/X for the 2022 model year,” explains the report.

“For whatever reason (probably a combination of supply chain issues and the pandemic), Zero decided to push the DSR/X to 2023.”

the original VIN documents submitted by Zero to NHTSA. Photo courtesy of Motorcycle.com.

The report goes on to mention how late 2022 saw electric motorcycle brand Zero handing over a VIN decoder for 2023 models, ‘including information for a new DSR/X adventure model.’

The company was soon asked to revise the submission, since NHTSA noticed the invalid character for the 2023 model year – a headache, but one that came with some updated documents.

The updated VIN Filings submitted this year by Zero. Photo courtesy of Motorcycle.com.

“Zero complied and, with the DSR/X not yet ready to launch, took the opportunity to hide references to the adventure model.”

a view of the new VIN filings showing an ADV bike with an ‘FSTX’ descriptive. Photo courtesy of Motorcycle.com

As the cookie currently crumbles, these filings also show the addition of an ‘FSTX/Adventure Motorcycle’ entry.

This means the new adventure bike will have a new platform to join the current SDS (S, DS, and DSR), XMX (FX, FXE, and FXS) and FST (SR, SR/F, and SR/S) platforms.

