Zero’s Electric ADV Bike is Almost Here

Thanks to a set of recent VIN decoder filings, Zero’s electric adventure motorcycle seems that much closer to a debut – and a report from Motorcycle.com believes that we could be seeing the bike as early as late Q3/Q4 of this year.
“Zero originally intended to launch the DSR/X for the 2022 model year,” explains the report.
“For whatever reason (probably a combination of supply chain issues and the pandemic), Zero decided to push the DSR/X to 2023.”
The report goes on to mention how late 2022 saw electric motorcycle brand Zero handing over a VIN decoder for 2023 models, ‘including information for a new DSR/X adventure model.’
The company was soon asked to revise the submission, since NHTSA noticed the invalid character for the 2023 model year – a headache, but one that came with some updated documents.
“Zero complied and, with the DSR/X not yet ready to launch, took the opportunity to hide references to the adventure model.”
As the cookie currently crumbles, these filings also show the addition of an ‘FSTX/Adventure Motorcycle’ entry.
This means the new adventure bike will have a new platform to join the current SDS (S, DS, and DSR), XMX (FX, FXE, and FXS) and FST (SR, SR/F, and SR/S) platforms.
We can’t wait to hear what the brand is up to next; subscribe to our newsletter for easy access to the best of the latest, drop a comment letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.