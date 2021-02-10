You Could Win A 2021 Road Glide From Harley-Davidson’s Giveaway

Harley-Davidson has announced their ‘Get Out and Ride’ sweepstakes for 2021 for US audiences. The Sword and Shield have 80 total prizes up for grabs ranging from merchandise to entire motorcycles.

“Following Harley-Davidson’s global celebration of riding at the virtual H-D 21 event, we’re excited to get riders rolling into a great year ahead,” Harley-Davidson’s MVP, Theo Keetall, said regarding the event.

I made an article last week regarding Daytona’s 80th-anniversary motorcycle meet continuing despite pandemic protocols, and this H-D giveaway is in celebration of the historic event and will have 80 prizes represent the 80 successful years of Daytona Bike Week.

H-D will have the event open from February 8th to April 16th, 2021. You won’t be spending money or buying tickets; this is an interactive event and your chances of winning will go up the more Harley-Davidson-related things that you do.

Some events will even have you visit a local H-D dealership to demo some sweet new bikes to enter into the prize draw.

The #1 prize crown jewel for the event will be a fully equipped 2021 Harley-Davidson Road Glide. The bike is fully loaded and even features a special “Daytona Beach” livery and colorway so you can’t forget where you won it from. If you don’t manage to sneak your way into being the #1 victor, there are a ton of other prizes available (79 of them to be exact) ranging from riding jackets to luggage packages for your personal H-D bikes.