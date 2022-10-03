Yamaha: Ténéré 700 Could Go Rally Raid with GYTR Bolt-On Extras

When Yamaha released the Ténéré World Raid Supertanker, we saw a boost in fuel capacity increase and suspension, with fresh-off-the-belt livery to boot.

Now, Yamaha EU’s product management lead for racing has been questioned on the possibility of factory bolt-on rally-raiding extras for the Ténéré 700 following the success of Yamaha’s all-new R1 GYTR/GYTR Pro; and mates, there’s a possibility we might have her for the future seasons.

Yamaha’s 2021 Ténéré 700. Media sourced from the Honda NC forum.

“It could be interesting. We are looking into if that could be an option,” admits Yamaha’s Leon Oosterhof (via MCN).

“[Last year’s Ténéré 700 World Raid concept] had a lot of interest, so that was very motivational for us…sometimes you make a concept and then show it and see how the market reacts and if there’s enough curiosity and interest.”

“We are looking into whether that could be an option.”

Yamaha herself is quite active in the off-roading sector; her motocross series sports nearly as much coverage as the iconic full-fairinged ‘R’ range, and both efforts supply the production lines for hooners worldwide.

With Yamaha’s YZF-R1 GYTR being debuted recently – and more riders getting into the off-roading world, thanks to the blooming ADV sector – we look forward to the possibility of seeing a Ténéré 700 GYTR.

Yamaha’s YZF-R1 GYTR/GYTR Pro. Media sourced from Roadracing World.

