Europe: Meet the Yamaha R1 GYTR/GYTRPro

Yamaha’s just shown off a new bird for the European market – and it’s a race-spec YZF-R1!

The report from Motorcycle.com states that this particular track-only machine will be offered without the typical road-going homologations – understandable, considering this thing is the closest you can get to a WSB-spec R1 sitting pretty in your garage…

…we get the feeling that she won’t be sitting for long.

Yamaha’s new machine: A track-only YZF-R1 GYTR and GYTRPro. Media sourced from MCN.

For those of you who don’t know, GYTR stands for Genuine Yamaha Technology Racing, and for years Yammie hooners have been able to get various bolt-on GYTR accoutrements to dress their unit of choice.

Now, this is the first time that Yamaha’s given us a race-ready package for the iconic YZF-R1, saving y’all a boatload of space in your parts bin by doing so.

“With our R series, combined with the GYTR Racing parts, we try to cater to two target groups,” enthuses Yamaha Europe’s racing product management lead, Leon Oosterhof to MCN (via Motorcycle.com).

“The first is what we call the track enthusiasts, who are basically trackday riders wanting to enjoy a few trackdays a year, but when they go, they really want to enjoy it…the technology and…cool machine.”

“And, of course, also racers on many, many different levels, from the amateur hobby racer, all the way to a national, or international level.”

For the coupon-clipping price of €25,000 – €30,000 (it’s an estimated range at the moment), you get 25 bonus performance-orientated parts, ‘bringing the bike in line with FIM Superstock 1000 rules.’

That includes an Akrapovič Race pipe, as well as full Öhlins suspension, underslung rear calipers, Brembo master cylinder, ‘a new ECU, wiring harness, stainless steel brake lines, race cowling (finished in white for you to add your own design), Brembo Z04 brake pads, Bridgestone R11 tyres.’

…and if you’re like me and prefer the used bike market for the track, Oosterhof has a minor apology he makes in advance:

“There is a part of that market, of course that will always prefer to choose a used machine as a base and that’s understandable, but that’s not something we as a manufacturer can tap into. What we are trying to do is to try and be very accessible in what we offer.”

Like what you see?

