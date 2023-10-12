Yamaha R1M Screams To 299 KM/H On A Top Speed Run

The 2016 Yamaha R1M, equipped with a potent 998cc engine generating around 200 horsepower, is built for high-speed. With advanced features like electronic suspension, quick-shifter, and ABS, it’s geared for top-tier performance. The Deltabox aluminum frame, carbon fiber bodywork, and limited production add to its exclusivity, making it an exceptional choice for those seeking a thrilling and exclusive top-speed experience.

Watch this top speed run of a 2016 Yamaha R1M with Akrapovic exhaust as it accelerates to 299 km/h!