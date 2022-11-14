Yamaha Niken GT Gets a Bigger Heart for 2023

In line with the plethora of updates accumulating from motorcycle brands across the world comes Yamaha ‘s own offering in the form of an updated Niken GT

According to a report from MCN, the three-wheeler’s beloved 847cc liquid-cooled, DOHC inline-three will soon be upgraded to a 890cc, Euro5-compliant heart – an inspired unit from the likes of the Tracer 9 and MT-09 – capable of a 5% increased capacity, and showing off a more forward-leaning aesthetic (which Yamaha tweaked the steel frame to accomodate).

Yamaha’s updated Niken GT, which comes with an updated engine, as well as elevated functions, updated seat/frame, new electronics, and a bit of shed weight – all just in time for 2023. Media sourced from Motorcycle.com.

The new engine will also purportedly help with ground clearance, thanks to the new pipe, redesigned intake and fresh air cleaner.

Yamaha’s updated Niken GT, which comes with an updated engine, as well as elevated functions, updated seat/frame, new electronics, and a bit of shed weight – all just in time for 2023. Media sourced from Motorcycle.com.

Complementing all these changes will be a nifty new bi-directional quickshifter, as well as a slipper clutch and a switch from steel rear shock to aluminum (scrimping a further massive 236g in unsprung weight).

The end result?

A lighter, more powerful motorcycle with fly-by-wire tech, modified rider modes, sport, street and rain, and traction control aids, and a redesigned handlebar with so much techy stuff that Yamaha literally popped a joystick on there to do the honors to you can get trigger-happy on the 7” TFT screen’s options.

Yamaha’s updated Niken GT, which comes with an updated engine, as well as elevated functions, updated seat/frame, new electronics, and a bit of shed weight – all just in time for 2023. Media sourced from NewsBytes.

Expect the new Yamaha Niken GT to tout a new cushy seat, new luggage stays (capable of 30L), and a decently tweaked price, the latter of which will apparently be given before December of this year.

Only a few weeks left, guys.

Yamaha’s updated Niken GT, which comes with an updated engine, as well as elevated functions, updated seat/frame, new electronics, and a bit of shed weight – all just in time for 2023. Media sourced from RideApart.

For other related news, be sure to check back at our homepage; our main man Cameron Martled curates the best of the latest and sends the whole shebang to your inbox twice a week – something you won’t want to miss.

Stay tuned, drop a comment below letting us know what you think, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.