Yamaha, Honda, Suzuki, Royal Enfield, and Others Will All Shut Down In India

Addressing COVID-19

The Coronavirus has hit many industries hard. Several motorcycle manufacturers have shut down facilities in Europe, but now the outbreak will impact several manufacturers in India. Yamaha, Suzuki, Honda, and Royal Enfield will all be temporarily suspending production, according to RideApart.

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India announced it would shut down four plants until Marich 31. Suzuki Motorcycle India suspended activities until further notice. Yamaha will shut down its facilities until March 31. Royal Enfield and TVS Motor, as well as some other companies, have decided to shut down until March 31, too.

Royal Enfield said the following in a statement reported on by the Deccan Herald. “This has been done keeping in mind the safety and wellbeing of all employees and casual and temporary workers. During this time, the company employees will continue to work-from-home and there will be no salary deduction for any permanent or temporary employees or workforce, and no reduction of workforce.”

In the Deccan Herald report, it said automotive manufacturers will be shutting down operations as well, the report pointed to Hyundai, but I would suspect other manufacturers will be doing the same. Hopefully, India can handle its outbreak well and these shutdowns won’t need to be extended.