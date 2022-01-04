World’s Fastest Bobber Sold for Sky-High Price of $51k

This bobber has apparently just been taken off the shelf for a stunning £38k ($51k USD).

The nitrous-infused diva in question?

Apparently, she’s a Triumph – and she’s straight from the customs shop of the Triumph specialists at Thornton Hundred.

The report from MCN states that the mod list of this particular Triumph Bonneville Bobber includes a supercharger from Rotrex (!), as well as “forged pistons and TTS engine cases, boost[ing] power from 76bhp to a whopping 160bhp.”

That’s to say nothing of the fact that the nitrous rams the yank up to 201bhp, making for some pretty punchy peak power (try saying that five times fast, we dare you).

“The result can do not only 170mph but also a 10.49 second standing quarter and is claimed to be usable every day,” comments the report.

“The buyer’s identity is unknown, but let’s hope they have very strong arms!”

We’re thinking maybe a windscreen as well so the wobble isn’t an unfortunate ‘weality’…I’ll see myself out.

“The idea was to build a bike for myself, something I could use for shows and ride-outs,” explains Millhouse in another article from MCN.

“However, things spiraled out of control, and I became obsessed with making it faster. A few months in, as Covid hit, I made a conscious decision to make it the fastest, most powerful bobber in the world.”

“The performance target was over 200bhp at the crank, we eventually achieved that at the wheel…”

“We’ve no plans to replicate the power figures as the costs involved would be astronomical,” finishes the Triumph specialist.

“customers can, however, purchase some parts such as the seat and number plate mounts..we plan for this one to stay in the family and evolve. It’s going to get used every weekend for ride-outs, shows, and drag racing events.”

We look forward to seeing this particular beastie in action, preferably sooner rather than later…

Wishing you all a happy 2022, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.