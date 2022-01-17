Why British Bike Brands Are Coming Back

The Chinese Zodiac may have given us the Year of the Ox for 2021, but MCN thinks it should be rebranded as the Year of the British bike – and no wonder. With bigwigs like Norton, Triumph, Royal Enfield, BSA, and others bouncing back for the second millennium’s new decade, we’re more than a little excited for the masses of machines that have been – and are about to be – reintroduced to the mass market.

But how have all these brands been able to come back to life?

We’re told a few juicy details from MCN.

Firstly, we’re told that “the tempting combination of world-leading engineering expertise and evocative brand names” is in part to blame for the resurgence. Leading-edge schools such as Coventry and Warwick pose a tantalizing treat for the automotive industry by supplying “a steady stream of new talent,” which in turn lures companies in to lay development facilities in the area.

Local facilities that breed local, solid, British-made bike brands.

Secondly, Triumph has played a massive role in “single-handedly [keeping] the lights on for the British bike industry.” The report emphasizes that this is since the ownership of John Bloor, a brilliant billionaire businessman who owns Bloor Holdings, the parent company for Triumph.

Also, what better way to ensure a bike brand is able to stay steady than to have that bike brand be one of multiple businesses thriving along the chain of financial support that is Bloor Holdings?

Lastly, we recount the thriving motorcycle R&D industry Britain’s motorcycle community has. It’s purportedly “packed with skilled personnel who (interestingly enough) learnt the ropes at Triumph.”

It stands to reason, then, that the companies of old are at a greater advantage than they were a scant 50 years ago – and you can thank Triumph’s clever handling for the hand-up.

Drop a comment below letting us know what you think – you know we love hearing from you, and as always, stay safe on the twisties.