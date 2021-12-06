All-New BSA Gold Star 650 Revealed Ahead of Schedule

A few days ago, we received word that BSA had officially revealed their all-new Gold Star 650 ahead of schedule. Set to grace the stage of Motorcycle Live this week, the pre-debut was officially presented to the masses this past Friday – and she’s a classic beauty.
According to NewAtlas, the 2022 Gold Star 650 will run somewhere around 213 kg (470 lb) and “couples traditional looks with contemporary technology, running on a single-cylinder 652-cc engine that was developed by BSA with the assistance of the Austrian Technical University of Graz, producing 45 hp and 55 Nm (40.6 lb-ft) via a slipper clutch and a five-speed gearbox.”
We’re also told that the machine will feature Brembo brakes, Continental’s dual-channel ABS, and runs on a steel double-cradle frame with 18-inch spoked wheels featuring Pirelli Phantom Sportscomp rubbers.
Other than that, the 2022 Gold Star 650 keeps things sweet and simple when it comes to electronics – apart from the ABS, an engine immobilizer system, and a handlebar-mounted USB socket, the bike runs free and clean with an LCD screen squeezed between two “pods with needles rotating clockwise,” similar to the original beastie.
Expect the Gold Star to be capable of the European A2 driving license class, with four color schemes – Insignia Red, Dawn Silver, Midnight Black, and Highland Green (my favorite).
Pricing is TBA, so stay tuned, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.
