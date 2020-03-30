What Happens If You Run Your Motorcycle on Honey?

Further Tests of the Bike Bought on Amazon

Not long ago, I shared a video where the guys over at Bikes and Beards bought a sportbike on Amazon and put it through a 72-hour torture test to see just how good it really was. Surprisingly it stood up well to basically all tests. That wasn’t the end of the abuse for this motorcycle, though. The guys behind the channel got into an argument about whether or not you could use honey as engine oil. So, they thought they would test it out.

They drained the engine of oil and then filled it with honey and rode the bike for over 20 miles. The only thing that really happened was that it ran slightly louder than before. You might expect the clutch to slip, but it actually didn’t. The bike ran fine. There’s no telling what would have happened if they’d kept going, though.

With that test completed. They put conventional oil back in the bike and then decided to run the motorcycle only on octane booster instead of gasoline to see if they could increase the 0 to 60 mph time. On regular gasoline, before the bike sustained much of the abuse it has gone through it ran a 0-60 mph time of 14.23 seconds. The first time they try it, the bike hit 60 mph in 12.93 seconds. The second time, it hit 60 mph in 11.5 seconds. So, the octane booster definitely improved performance.

General Note: Don’t do either of these things to your bike.