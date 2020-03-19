Beating on a Bike Bought From Amazon for 72 Hours

Torture Test for Quality

I reported a while back on the YouTuber that bought the most expensive street-legal motorcycle he could find on Amazon. It was a sportbike of an unclear brand with a Lifan engine that he paid about $2,500 for. While the motorcycle seemed like not such a bad buy at first, he wanted to see what it was really made of, so he devised a torture test that was meant to replicate five or so years of heavy use.

The test consisted of the following:

Redline the motorcycle for 1 hour.

Keep the engine running for 72 hours.

Clutch test by towing a van half a mile.

Oil change while running (it ran without oil for 5 minutes).

Heat test with a space heater.

Off-roading the bike.

As you can see in the video below. The bike takes all of this abuse like a champ. Is it the toughest machine out there? Certainly not, but it’s surprisingly good for the money. The motorcycle actually comes with a two-year powertrain warranty and a one-year fender to fender warranty. All things considered, this is a pretty good bike for $2,500.