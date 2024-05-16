wBW Weekly News Round-Up: The May 12-18 Edition

It’s May, the landscape’s verdure has turned up an extra notch or two thanks to the sunshine, and per usual, brands around the world are stirring in preparation for the riding season.

By stirring, I mean patent hints, limited edition graphics, and Scramblers galore. We’re the fat kid in the candy store, and these Tootsies ain’t gonna unwrap themselves, so let’s take a sneak peek at what our good industry has got cooking for the coming months, yeah?

A side quarter view of a Yamaha R7. Media sourced from Motorcyclist.

Fast Filings: Yamaha’s Got an Updated R7 in the Works

How are we feeling about an updated R7?

According to Dennis Chung’s findings on Motorcycle.com, the Japanese company’s new circuit sweetheart has published two patent filings for coolant/tubing accoutrement side-mounted in a new radiator design. Both patents carry different realizations of fan covers for the radiator, with a fresh bit of bodywork showing off stretched side panels and larger vents for exiting airflow.

The end result is as breezy as it is smart; while both fan covers redirect airflow up and away from the bike’s cylinder head, the modified bodywork allows for a more aerodynamic equation.

If you’re wondering why Yammie would want to update radiator fan covers and vents and the like, Dennis makes a few on-point comments in his coverage:

“Improved cooling is always helpful, but the change may be needed to make up for a potential performance increase from the R7’s Parallel-Twin engine. The existing R7 technically meets the requirements for World Supersport racing’s next-generation rules, but it isn’t homologated to compete, and at its current level, it would be hard-pressed to match up against the R6, let alone bikes like the Ducati Panigale V2. The new R9 is expected to be slotted into Superbike classes (though that will still require a change to regulations), so it makes sense for Yamaha to want the R7 to be competitive in the Supersport ranks.” – Dennis Chung, Motorcycle.com

What do you think Yamaha has in store for their next R7 and – more importantly – that R9 we’ve been hearing more about?

A front view of a Triumph Scrambler. Media provided by Lopez’s Instagram.

DEBUNKED: Triumph Scrambler 400 “Tramontana” is the Personal Project of a Former Triumph Engineer

This will likely cause a wave or two, but we’re nothing if not above-table around here, so here goes nothing.

Remember that photo everybody thought was a new Scrambler 400 “Tramontana” variant? The bike in the photo is, in fact, a personal project belonging to a former Triumph lead chassis development engineer by the name of Felipe López.

Sorry to break hearts like that, but it’s the truth; thanks to the efforts of J Blond over at Soymontero.net, we can now confirm that, as of May 14th, there is zero chance of Triumph making López’s Scrambler 400 “Tramontana” being the next rev-happy 400 variant for the Hinckley manufacturer’s future lineup.

What we DO have, however, is the López Córdoba brothers – Felipe and David – putting hours into a “Triumph Tramontana” that pays homage to their first rev-happy creation.

Back in 2015, the brothers released their first custom bike based on a 2006 Triumph Scrambler with the following mod perks:

Öhlins double rear shock absorber

Takasago Excel aluminum spoke wheels

dual-disc front brake

Triumph Tiger 800 XC inverted fork with Öhlins interior

Custom-made 2-in-1 Arrow exhaust

Just like the original brainchild, Felipe imparts that the Scrambler 400 X in the photo is his new personal project and that it will, once again, carry the “Tramontana” title.

Expect an amped-up offroading bit of happiness as López revisits his project shop, and stay tuned for the final results.

A motorcycle caliber from Brembo. Media sourced from Brembo.

Brembo’s “Hypure” Calipers will Debut on an Unnamed Supersport Bike

This one’s a fun bit of mystery.

You guys remember the “Hypure” calipers that Brembo was showing off at EICMA 2023? Well, we’re told that the things will soon be debuting into our industry as an OE fitment on a new motorcycle.

There’s only one question: Which motorcycle will carry Brembo’s new calipers?

We already know that Brembo designed the “Hypure” for supersport offerings, with the term “high-end bikes” bandied about more than once. Per Dan Sutherland’s findings on MCN, there is great potential that up-and-coming silhouettes such as Yamaha’s long-awaited R9 or KTM’s back-to-the-streets 990RC R could house Brembo’s new tech.

While I have personally not known Yamaha to frequently carry Brembo parts as Original Equipment, Brembo is commonly supplied on other bikes from the lands of Ducati, BMW and KTM.

Just saying.

Here’s an excerpt from Brembo’s Head of Motorcycle Technical Development detailing to MCN the benefits of the “Hypure” over the competition:

“On high-end products (and especially on supersport bikes), the weight reduction is one of the main targets, the second is the engine power… this caliper is 10% lighter than the market reference, which is currently the Brembo Stylema at just below 900g.” “Thanks to the ‘magic mix’ of Brembo knowhow and new design tools, the aluminum has been distributed in the right position to guarantee the same stiffness as the current best-in-class caliper, improving the heat exchange and reducing the total weight.” – Cosimo Facibeni, Head of Motorcycle Technical Development, Brembo ( MCN

Do you think KTM’s 990 RC R will be the beast to bear Brembo’s new “Hypure” calipers?

A Royal Enfield Interceptor 650. Media sourced from Royal Enfield.

Royal Enfield Files Trademarks for “Interceptor 650 Bear,” “Classic 650”

Fancy some new RE middleweight beauties?

RE’s beefing out their middleweight platform like no tomorrow (recall the “28 bikes in seven years” statement), and we’ve just had confirmation from the incomparable Dennis Chung that the newest bikes on the block are officially confirmed to be an “Interceptor Bear” and a Classic.

We knew of the “Bear” title since last year, with registrations at the time pointing to a release in India, Australia, New Zealand; now, the registration filings apparently include the U.S. and Europe.

According to Chung’s coverage on Motorcycle.com, it seems likely that the Bear will be released first, with scrambler-type versatility vibes running similar to what Triumph currently offers in their “Classic” range.

Fun fact: Honda’s got f has full rein over the “Interceptor” name for motorcycles here in North America, hence the separate filings and additional assumption that RE’s Bear will likely be cinched to an “INT650 Bear.”

Are you excited to see what Royal Enfield’s got in store for their INT650 Bear?

Ducati Drops Limited Edition Van Orton Cover & Capsule kits

Of course, our weekly news round-up wouldn’t be complete without a dab of color for our Ducatisti following.

If you’re (still) down to talk Scramblers, Ducati’s got some saturated tones in a special edition Van Orton body kit that will soon be available to the masses with Ducati’s Scrambler Icon retro naked, limited to just 50 units worldwide.

MCN’s Dan Sutherland tells us that the hues are specially-made by Van Orton Design, an Italian duo known for working with Honda and Suzuki’s MotoGP team, as well as Disney, Foot Locker, a wine label and a Bon Jovi tour.

Talk about versatile.

If you’re into the color combo (or just keen on the exclusivity), we’re told that the Limited Edition Scrambler® Icon x Van Orton cover & capsule kits will be made available for an extra add-on price of €690 plus VAT (around $750 USD, before taxes).

Would you deck your Ducati Scrambler Icon with the Limited Edition Scrambler® Icon x Van Orton cover & capsule kits?

*Media provided by Motorcyclist, as well as Instagram, Brembo, Royal Enfield and Ducati*