Watch the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-25R Four-Cylinder 250cc Scream on the Dyno

That’s an Angry-Sounding Motorcycle

Small 250cc motorcycles don’t usually have four-cylinders so, Kawasaki’s new Ninja ZX-25R is a unique machine. Unfortunately, at this time it is not going to be a North American model, but I hope that changes. Recently, the folks at Kawasaki Indonesia posted a video of the ZX-25R doing its thing on the dyno. The motorcycle sounds like an insane machine.

The little bike shrieks all the way up to its top gear’s redline and sounds like a banshee while doing it. It’s music to my ears, and you should listen to it in the video linked below. It sounds angry and absolutely ready-to-go, but I also wonder what the engine would sound like with a different exhaust on it.

Right now, with the stock exhaust, the bike sounds good, but I bet with the right aftermarket exhaust, this motorcycle would be a freaky sounding little bike. That’s all the more reason for me to want to buy one. It makes me a little sad to think that the riders in Indonesia get to enjoy this machine soon, and we’re stuck over here without it. Hopefully, Kawasaki will bring it here soon enough.