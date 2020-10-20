VIDEO: Why do Indian Motorcycles Make More Power Than Harleys?

The Harley-Davidson v.s. Indian Motorcycle Saga Continues

Ryan F9 makes the most polished motorcycle content you can find on the internet; the guy is an absolute savant when it comes to making videos and ensuring viewers are getting all the information they need regarding the tops he is presenting.

Today, he has the answers to a question some of us may not have even thought about asking: despite having the same displacement and price tag, why do the Indian competitor bikes make 43% more power than their Harley-Davidson counterparts?

If you do a quick google search for “Harley-Davidson VS Indian” you’ll stumble upon an overwhelmingly large amount of articles going back and forth with titles such as: ‘Indian Motorcycle Is Coming for Harley-Davidson’s Throne‘ and ‘8 Reasons Indian Motorcycle Is Beating Harley-Davidson‘

With such a long history of competition between the two brands, why would H-D let Indian get such a large advantage in horsepower and torque? The answer lies in the cylinder and piston design. I’m not going to get too far into details – that’s Ryan F9’s job with the video I’m sharing with you – but through watching the video I gained clarification and more evidence as to why I’m more of an Indian guy myself; to each their own!

I hope you enjoy the video, let us know your thoughts in the comments regarding the Indian vs H-D rivalry.