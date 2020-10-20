Motorcycle VideosMotorcycle NewsHarley DavidsonNewsIndian Motorcycle

VIDEO: Why do Indian Motorcycles Make More Power Than Harleys?

The Harley-Davidson v.s. Indian Motorcycle Saga Continues

Ryan F9 makes the most polished motorcycle content you can find on the internet; the guy is an absolute savant when it comes to making videos and ensuring viewers are getting all the information they need regarding the tops he is presenting.

Source: ultimatemotorcycling.com

Today, he has the answers to a question some of us may not have even thought about asking: despite having the same displacement and price tag, why do the Indian competitor bikes make 43% more power than their Harley-Davidson counterparts?

If you do a quick google search for “Harley-Davidson VS Indian” you’ll stumble upon an overwhelmingly large amount of articles going back and forth with titles such as:  ‘Indian Motorcycle Is Coming for Harley-Davidson’s Throne‘ and ‘8 Reasons Indian Motorcycle Is Beating Harley-Davidson

With such a long history of competition between the two brands, why would H-D let Indian get such a large advantage in horsepower and torque? The answer lies in the cylinder and piston design. I’m not going to get too far into details – that’s Ryan F9’s job with the video I’m sharing with you – but through watching the video I gained clarification and more evidence as to why I’m more of an Indian guy myself; to each their own!

I hope you enjoy the video, let us know your thoughts in the comments regarding the Indian vs H-D rivalry.

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *