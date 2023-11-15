Vespa Scooter Goes Head-To-Head With A BMW M3 In A Drag Race

In this Officially Gassed – OG video, a customized Vespa scooter is pitted against BMW’s lone M3 with a naturally aspirated V8, the E92.

The E92 M3 stands out for its impressive performance and handling, thanks to a 4.0-liter naturally aspirated V8 producing approximately 430 hp. When paired with the optional DCT (dual-clutch transmission), the E92 M3 achieves a 0-60 mph time of around 4.5 seconds.

Facing off against this four-wheeled powerhouse is a two-wheeled contender, a Vespa 50 Special featuring a 150-cc swapped air-cooled engine. Initially generating a modest four horsepower, the modified Vespa now delivers a formidable 43 hp. Despite the E92 M3 having ten times more power, the lightweight scooter tips the scales at just 85 kg (187 pounds), coincidentally providing it with the same power-to-weight ratio as the BMW.

How did the modified Vespa fare against the more powerful BMW? Watch the video to find out!