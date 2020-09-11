Vespa Recieves Honorable Mention at the 2020 Compasso d’Oro Awards

For Its Electric Scooter

Vespa’s Elettrica is the company’s electric scooter and recently it received an honorable mention in the 2020 Compasso d’Oro design awards. The prestigious awards started in 1954 and continue to be an important recognition for design projects that are Italian-made.

Only 18 products made the cut. The Vespa was the only two-wheeled machine to make the list. The jurors for the awards include designers, historians, journalists, and members of the Italian Association of Industrial Design.

In previous years, the Vespa 946 received an honorable mention, so Vespa isn’t new to the award-giving fray, here. The winners will be displayed at the new ADI Design Museum until September 16 of this year.

It’s good to see Vespa’s electric scooter being praised, but the company will have to work hard to keep its levels of innovation high. Electric scooter and motorcycle technology are advancing at an extremely quick pace. The Elettrica is certainly a good electric scooter right now, but it could be made obsolete in years to come, depending on battery technology and electric motor technology.

It will be interesting what electric scooters show up in the design awards in the future and if Vespa and the Piaggio Group will be behind them.