Vance & Hines Reveals New Slip-On Pipe for Honda Rebel Tourer

If you’re a Rebel-lover, you’re going to want to take a look at the new, understated, CMX1100T-compatible piece of pretty that Vance & Hines has released into the market.

“Honda took one of the best performance cruisers on the market and gave it touring credibility,” says Tom Trobaugh, Vance & Hines’s Director of Business Development.

“The addition of our Hi-Output Slip-on takes it to a new level of style and gives it a great sound, both in town and on the highway.”

The new Hi-Output Slip-on exhaust from Vance & Hines for Honda’s 2023 CMX1100T (Honda Rebel Tourer). Media sourced from Vance & Hines’ press release*

According to the relevant press release, the new Hi-Output Slip-on exhaust features “a beefy 2.5-inch mid pipe with integrated heat shield,” complemented by a matte black ceramic finish and that nice 4.5-inch stepped muffler.

Cap everything off with a CNC-machined billet aluminum unit, and you’ve just added an extra handful of protein to what is already a brilliantly strong tourer.

What is your pipe of choice?

What is your pipe of choice?

Comment in the thread below, we love hearing what y'all put on your bikes