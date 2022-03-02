Vance & Hines Reveals FP4 Engine Control Module Tuner

Vance & Hines is an American company that’s one of the most famous names for aftermarket performance accessories. Its portfolio comprises everything from air filters to exhaust pipes, and the latest addition is an engine control module (ECM) called the FP4. For now, the FP4 will be compatible only with Harley-Davidson Touring and Softail models.

In its press release, the company has mentioned that the FP4 brings optimum control and performance as its the only app-driven tuner in the market.

“We know riders want the best setup for their Harley-Davidson, just like we do for our race bikes,” said Vance & Hines President Mike Kennedy.

“Think about it, the bike’s stock ECM is set for stock exhaust and factory air intake. When you make changes, like adding a different exhaust or air intake, you need the right tune to get the full performance potential out of your engine.”

What the FP4 does isn’t necessarily groundbreaking stuff. It enables the ability to dial in the motorcycle’s ECM tune to match the performance upgrades on a bike. However, this is one of the few systems to make switching between tunes on a Harley this easy — owners of the FP4 can choose from a vast library of Vance & Hines maps and further develop those maps with several customization options found in the FP4 app. Typically, this would require plugging your ECU into a laptop and using dedicated software to tweak the maps.

The Vance & Hines FP4 is slimmer and more compact than its predecessor, the Fuelpak FP3, which came with a smartphone app. However, the company claims it has made significant updates to the app interface allowing for a much smoother user experience. Vance & Hines says, “The Live Data capability of the app includes a new gauge layout and delivers more data to the rider than any other ECM tuner on the market.”

The press release also mentioned that “The new Performance Data feature is a data logger that allows users to go for a ride, then study the data collected from that ride. This feature also uses the built-in GPS from the rider’s phone to map out and store the ride route, allowing riders to analyze and compare the data collected to the actual road and highway situations at the time.”

The app also allows users to upload their data and have it looked at by the company’s technical support.

“With FP4, it’s as simple as connect, tune, ride. That’s the mantra that guided us in developing the next generation of our industry-leading ECM tuner,” Kennedy said.

“The FP4 is the most intuitive, easy to understand, rider-friendly tuner in the market, and we’re really proud of that.”

As mentioned above, the Vance & Hines FP4 is compatible only with 2021 and 2022 model year Harley-Davidson Touring and Softail motorcycles, priced at a reasonable $459.99.