Vance & Hines: Founders to be Inducted into Hall of Fame at Daytona Bike Week

With this year’s Daytona Bike Week only a few days away, the good people at Vance & Hines are raring to make a difference to the moto community proper – only this year, the brand’s contributions will be settling on a shelf at the Daytona-based Motorsports Hall of Fame.

Vance & Hines’s press release tells us that Terry Vance and Byron Hines – founders of the brand – will be inducted into the Hall of Fame alongside other key members of the motorcycle community (Jack Roush, Helio Castreneves, and the founders of Harley-Davidson).

“Few rider/tuner pairings have dominated like Terry Vance and Byron Hines,” comments the Hall of Fame’s press release.

“From the early ‘70s until Vance retired from riding in 1988, they captured 14 Pro Stock and Top Fuel titles. Their popularity prompted NHRA to add motorcycle racing to its national series. Since 1979, they’ve made Vance & Hines a world-leading aftermarket parts supplier.”

“For all of us at Vance & Hines, going to Daytona for Bike Week is like celebrating New Years in Times Square,” admits company President Mike Kennedy.

“All of our riders are on the track, our team is working with customers and the sound of Vance & Hines-powered Harleys is in the air, no matter where you go. What could be better?”

Fixing to take a stroll at the Daytona Bike Week for a fresh tuneup? The press release states that the Vance & Hines trucks will be open daily from March 3 through March 12, ready to freshen up any Harley-Davidson, BMW, or metric motorcycle.

*Media sourced from Vance & Hines’s press release and Competition Plus*