UK Army Joins the Bandwagon in Testing Electric Motorcycles for ‘Air Portability’

Electrification On The Battlefield

Let’s face it – electric motorcycles weren’t chosen by the masses because they were easier to make, better, more fool-proof. That’s the dream, but not the reality.

They do, however, pose a huge potential for the future when it comes to energy efficiency and functional usefulness – and for the UK military, that future is now.

A report from The Defense Post states that the British army has been finding electric motorcycles incredibly useful when it comes to ‘air portability’, or in ‘airdrop’ situations where the bike can be flown in for remote op missions.

They’re not the only ones with this idea; recently, we covered the UAE’s recent project involving electric motorcycles attached to side-carriers on BlackHawk helicopters for a similar tactical purpose, and we’ve also heard from iNews that Denmark and another NATO member have been doing similar tests.

Lauder goes on to mention that the Sur-Ron Firefly trials (the UK army’s electric motorcycle of choice) would eventually shine a brighter light on the military advantages of an electric bike – specifically, how the British army could use them to their benefit in future missions.

“The exercises conducted in France could help the service identify the potential implications for allowing the bikes to operate along with other in-service vehicles.”

The Sur-Ron Firefly electric motorcycle’s got a power that peaks around six kW, with the lightweight machines posing a greater value to a military body, given the lower heat signature and quieter sound.

For the value, soldiers would be getting “47-kilogram (103-pound) motorbike” boasting “a maximum speed of 40 to 45 miles (65 to 72 kilometers) per hour”, with “long-travel suspension and trail tires for rugged off-road riding”

Best part?

We’re told that the Sur-Ron Firefly would be “equipped with upgradable belt kits, allowing the drive chain to be made of a quieter carbon-fiber-reinforced belt for sound reduction.”

Neat.

We’d be curious to see how other electric motorcycles would do on field missions – Zero Motorcycles are the first off the top of our head that would do best for any military situation, given they boast a solid pedigree of quality build and a range of 223 miles (city) / 112 miles (highway) on a single charge to boot.

Be sure to drop a comment below letting us know what you think, hit up other articles similar to this from our archives to keep your brain munching on the good stuff this holiday, and as always – stay safe on the twisties.