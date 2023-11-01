Triumph Roars into 2024 with Updated Tiger 900 Range

As if our favorite Hinckley-based bike team hasn’t already written themselves in our good books for the 2021 debut of their Tiger Sport 660, Triumph’s reduced Tiger 900 GT, GT Pro, and Rally Pro siblings now sport better punt stats and a nice tweak in the fuel efficiency department… and other areas.

Let’s dive in and see what Bloor Holdings’ child gave us for 2024, yeah?

Per Triumph’s recent press release, the Tiger 900 platform now touts +13% more performance, with the usual 888cc, inline-three heart now rendering 105hp @ 9,500rpm, with yank measured at 66ft-lb (90Nm) of torque @ 6,850rpm. As for the fuel system (Multipoint sequential EFI with electronic throttle control), we’re told riders will be able to save up to 9% more fuel on their scoot through the hills – a happy thing, given today’s gas prices.

Triumph’s new 2024 Tiger range. All media provided by Triumph Motorcycles.

Stoppage is handled in the form of twin floating discs matched to Brembo Stylema 4-piston Monobloc calipers at the front and a single disc at the rear showing off a single-piston sliding caliper.

The whole ensemble means linked brakes – not everybody’s cup of tea, though we hear from Triumph’s Chief Engineer via Troy Siahaan (Motorcycle.com) that “a lot of care was taken when developing the braking maps to ensure a natural brake feel.”

Complementing the brakes is a deceleration warning system; this handy bit of tech will engage hazards when braking hard (and disengage once the bike relaxes).

Other perks to add to this bike include a damped handlebar mounting system, as well as a very nice 7” TFT screen and a bigger saddle with so much adjustability that the ~20mm promised is doubled when using the accessory heated low rider seat (a little over an inch and a half of drop, all-told).

Full LEDs and new bodywork join fresh livery and a list of over 50 accessories on top of the four tailored accessory packs: Performance, Protection, Trekker and Expedition.

Here’s a further list of specifications that have remained the same through the Triumph Tiger 900 family:

Optimised cornering ABS and traction control with IMU

Up to six riding modes including Road, Rain, Sport and Off-Road Rider Configurable for the GT Pro and Rally Pro Off-Road Pro for the Rally Pro only

All-LED lighting, including signature DRL headlight and compact taillight (Position light rather than DRL in US, CN, JP)

Triumph Shift Assist (GT Pro and Rally Pro only)

Heated grips and seats (GT Pro and Rally Pro only)

Illuminated switches

Tyre pressure monitoring system (GT Pro and Rally Pro only)

Brembo Stylema® Monobloc brakes

Model-specific premium specification suspension tuned for maximum road and off-road capability: The GT features Marzocchi 45mm USD adjustable cartridge forks, rear suspension unit with manually adjustable preload and rebound damping (180mm fork travel and 170mm rear wheel travel) The GT Pro features Marzocchi 45mm USD fully adjustable cartridge forks, rear suspension unit with electronically adjustable preload and rebound damping (180mm fork travel and 170mm rear wheel travel) The Rally Pro benefits from Showa 45mm USD adjustable cartridge forks with manual preload, rebound, and compression damping and a rear suspension unit with fully adjustable manual preload and rebound damping (240mm fork travel, and 230mm rear wheel travel)

Lightweight modular frame

Adjustable screen and 20mm / 0.78” adjustable seat height

20-liter / 5.3 gallon gas tank

Of course, Triumph’s Chief Product Officer is proud of the company’s results with their refreshed Tiger 900 rangs:

The Tiger 900 already has an excellent reputation as an award-winner and rally competitor, enjoying success against production motorcycles as well as purpose-built off-road machines… We were focused on raising the game in the middleweight category all over again. As a result, we’ve delivered a significant step-up, with more performance, more capability, more all-day comfort, and an aggressive style and poise.” – Steve Sargent, Chief Product Officer (CPO), Triumph Motorcycles

Expect the following price points (and color schemes) for the 2024 Tiger 900 family:

2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT

$14,995 USD (MSRP, starting)

Color schemes include “Snowdonia White” (standard), as well as “Graphite and Sapphire Black,” and “Carnival Red and Sapphire Black”

2024 Triumph Tiger 900 GT Pro

$16,895 USD (MSRP, starting)

Color schemes include “Snowdonia White” (standard), as well as “Graphite and Sapphire Black,” and “Carnival Red and Sapphire Black”

2024 Triumph Tiger 900 Rally Pro

$17,395 USD (MSRP, starting)

Color schemes include “Carbon Black and Sapphire Black” (standard), as well as “Ash Grey and Intense Orange,” and “Matt Khaki Green and Matt Phantom Black”

Orders can be placed now at Triumph dealers, with bikes available for delivery from early 2024.

What do you think of Triumph's newest middleweight

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION

Tiger 900 GT Tiger 900 GT Pro Tiger 900 Rally Pro Type Liquid Cooled, 12 valve, DOHC, inline 3-cylinder Capacity 888 cc Bore 78.0 mm Stroke 61.9 mm Compression 13.0:1 Maximum power 108 PS / 106.5 bhp

(79.5 kW) @ 9,500 rpm Maximum torque 90 Nm (66 ft lb) @ 6,850 rpm Fuel system Multipoint sequential electronic fuel injection with electronic throttle control Exhaust Stainless steel 3 into 1 header system, side mounted stainless steel silencer Final drive O-ring Chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip and assist Gearbox 6 speed

CHASSIS

Tiger 900 GT Tiger 900 GT Pro Tiger 900 Rally Pro Frame Tubular steel trellis main frame. Fabricated, bolt-on aluminium rear subframe Swingarm Twin sided cast aluminium swingarm Front wheel Cast aluminium, 19 x 2.5 in Spoked tubeless, 21 x 2.15 in Rear wheel Cast aluminium, 17 x 4.25 in Spoked tubeless, 17 x 4.25 in Front tyre Metzeler TouranceTM Next, 100/90-19 Bridgestone Battlax Adventure 90/90-21 Rear tyre Metzeler TouranceTM Next, 150/70R17 Bridgestone Battlax Adventure 150/70-R17 Front suspension Marzocchi 45mm upside down forks, manual rebound and compression damping adjustment, 180mm travel Showa 45mm upside down forks, manual preload, rebound and compression damping adjustment, 240mm travel Rear suspension Marzocchi rear suspension unit, manual preload and rebound damping adjustment 170mm wheel travel Marzocchi rear suspension unit, electronically adjustable preload and rebound damping 170mm wheel travel Showa rear suspension unit, manually adjustable preload and rebound damping 230mm wheel travel Front brakes Twin 320mm floating discs, Brembo Stylema 4 piston Monobloc calipers. Radial front master cylinder, Optimised Cornering ABS Rear brakes Single 255mm disc. Single piston sliding caliper. Optimised cornering ABS Instruments Full-colour 7” TFT instrument pack with My Triumph Connectivity System

DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHTS

Tiger 900 GT Tiger 900 GT Pro Tiger 900 Rally Pro Length 2305 mm 2317 mm Width (handlebars) 930 mm 935 mm Height without mirrors Adjustable 1410 mm -1460 mm Adjustable 1452 mm – 1502 mm Seat height Adjustable 820-840 mm Adjustable 860-880 mm Wheelbase 1556 mm 1551 mm Rake 24.6° 24.4° Trail TBC TBC Wet weight 219 kg 222 kg 228 kg Fuel tank capacity 20 litres

FUEL CONSUMPTION AND EMISSIONS

Tiger 900 GT Tiger 900 GT Pro Tiger 900 Rally Pro Fuel Consumption 60.4 mpg (4.7 litres / 100 km) CO2 Figures 108 g/km Standard EURO 5+ CO2 emissions and fuel consumption data are measured according to regulation 168/2013/EC. Figures for fuel consumption are derived from specific test conditions and are for comparative purposes only. They may not reflect real driving results.

