Triumph and Motocross: New TF 250-X Sports a Host of “Good Vibes” Goodies

It feels like yesterday when Triumph announced that they would be entering the motocross industry back in July of 2021; since that date, the brand has released Episode 1, Episode 2, and Episode 3 of their “Vision to Reality” series, where they’ve shown the design, development, and manufacturing process in the pursuit of their new, whoop-worthy off-roader.
The bike’s name, by the way, is “TF 250-X” – and her Hinckley-based builders really went all-out on the “good vibes” package deal.
According to Triumph’s recent press release, the TF 250-X comes in one color – “TRIUMPH RACING YELLOW / BLACK / WHITE” – and rates at a very nice MSRP of $9,995 USD.
That price tag, is backed by a 24/7 online parts supply system, 22 optional accessories, and a series of what Triumph calls “specialist MX dealers,” ready to rev up (or just maintain) your new MX machine in anticipation of the new season.
We’ve also got official eyes on who’s been chosen to provide the TF 250-X’s brake discs.
Galfer will be outfitting Triumph’s new motocross baby with specially-made Disc Wave® brake rotors to align to the Brembo calipers. Are are the sizes and weights:
- Front disc: 380g, size ø260 mm (3 mm thickness)
- Rear Disc: 399g, size ø220 mm (4 mm thickness)
Naturally, Galfer’s Commercial Director is more than a little stoked to be providing componentry to Triumph’s first MX brat and “the most complete package ever to launch into the ultra-competitive 250 segment:”
– Ivo Franz Martini Bristot, Commercial Director, Galfer
While we get in line for a test ride of the thing, what do you think of Triumph’s TF 250-X?