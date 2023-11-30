Triumph and Motocross: New TF 250-X Sports a Host of “Good Vibes” Goodies

It feels like yesterday when Triumph announced that they would be entering the motocross industry back in July of 2021; since that date, the brand has released Episode 1, Episode 2, and Episode 3 of their “Vision to Reality” series, where they’ve shown the design, development, and manufacturing process in the pursuit of their new, whoop-worthy off-roader.

The bike’s name, by the way, is “TF 250-X” – and her Hinckley-based builders really went all-out on the “good vibes” package deal.

A view of Triumph’s all-new motocross machine: The TF 250-X. Media provided by Triumph.

According to Triumph’s recent press release, the TF 250-X comes in one color – “TRIUMPH RACING YELLOW / BLACK / WHITE” – and rates at a very nice MSRP of $9,995 USD.

That price tag, is backed by a 24/7 online parts supply system, 22 optional accessories, and a series of what Triumph calls “specialist MX dealers,” ready to rev up (or just maintain) your new MX machine in anticipation of the new season.

A view of Triumph’s all-new motocross machine: The TF 250-X. Media provided by Triumph.

We’ve also got official eyes on who’s been chosen to provide the TF 250-X’s brake discs.

Galfer will be outfitting Triumph’s new motocross baby with specially-made Disc Wave® brake rotors to align to the Brembo calipers. Are are the sizes and weights:

Front disc: 380g, size ø260 mm (3 mm thickness)

Rear Disc: 399g, size ø220 mm (4 mm thickness)

A view of Triumph’s all-new motocross machine: The TF 250-X. Media provided by Triumph.

Naturally, Galfer’s Commercial Director is more than a little stoked to be providing componentry to Triumph’s first MX brat and “the most complete package ever to launch into the ultra-competitive 250 segment:”

At Galfer, we feel honored to be part of Triumph’s return to the off-road world with the TF 250-X. We have put forth our utmost effort, collaborating directly with Triumph engineers to create a high-performance product tailored to the characteristics of this spectacular motorcycle.” “Our Wave discs have been developed to consistently deliver top-notch performance in all situations, contributing to the safety and performance of the new TF-250-X.” – Ivo Franz Martini Bristot, Commercial Director, Galfer

A view of Triumph’s all-new motocross machine: The TF 250-X. Media provided by Triumph.

While we get in line for a test ride of the thing, what do you think of Triumph’s TF 250-X?