Trail Découverte Concept Reveals A Rally-Spec Suzuki V-Strom 650

The middle-weight ADV segment is one of the most exciting spaces in the motorcycle industry. When it comes to off-road credibility, models like the Yamaha Ténéré 700 outshine the likes of other Japanese bikes like the Suzuki V-Strom 650. French custom shop Trail Découverte Concept aims to rectify this with an aftermarket kit for the V-Strom, and the end product is quite promising.

Called the V-Strom 650 Dark Evo 2, the company’s fully-kitted motorcycle features higher-spec hardware and a different paint job, which, at first glance, is the most apparent difference between this motorcycle and a stock bike. More purposeful changes come in the form of a larger 21-inch front/18-inch rear wheel setup in place of the 19-inch front/17-inch rear setup on the stock bike. The wire-spoke wheels are shod in off-road-spec Metzeler Karoo Extreme tires.

RideApart mentions in its report that Trail Découverte Concept has also equipped the bike’s suspension with a cartridge kit. The upgraded suspension setup offers 50mm more suspension travel and offers preload, compression, and rebound adjustability. The monoshock has been swapped out for a custom EMC unit which is also fully adjustable.

Other changes include a Pro Taper Suzuki Factory handlebar and a Rally seat, improving handling and off-road comfort. To further aid ergonomics, the bike is fitted with adjustable footpegs, courtesy SW-Motech. There’s also crash protection all-around (again, from SW-Motech) to keep expensive elements like the engine and forks from severe impact. The V-Strom 650 Dark Evo 2 gets a lightweight lithium-ion battery to reduce weight.

Trail Découverte Concept states that the entire kit, excluding labor, costs 3,900 Euros (around $4,407) — that’s nearly half as much as the cost of the V-Strom 650 itself, prices for which start at $8,904. However, these updates will drastically improve the off-road ability of the bike and are worth considering if you intend on extracting even more from your motorcycle.

Source: RideApart, Moto.it