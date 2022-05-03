The UK’s All-New Elite Rider Training Initiative from MCIA

What’s worse than a new rider who is overly confident at riding?

An experienced rider who is overly confident at riding; and now, there’s a course for that particular ailment, thanks to the ladies and gents at the Motor Cycle Industry Association (MCIA).

Amidst the plethora of perks of joining a riding course as a newbie during Motorcycle Safety Awarenesss Month, the MCIA has formed an initiative to keep current riders as safe as possible on the straightaways (and everywhere else).

The organization is purportedly working with road safety and training experts, as well as ‘government departments and respected, associated organizations’ to make this Programme a reality.

“As vehicles on the road move to electric, we are also seeing increasing pressure on noise, not just from motorcycles but also high-performance cars,” explains the MCIA.

“it is for these reasons industry and the wider sector have come together to make every effort to improve rider safety and to encourage riders to be more socially aware.”

The Programme will be accessible via an ‘Elite Rider Hub,’ where riders can ‘find a wealth of information and support to improve their skills,’ as well as ‘access information on post-test training programmes that are available across the UK,’ which riders can use to book themselves into training sessions.

It’s a brilliant idea – and the MCIA isn’t stopping there.

“Along with putting the emphasis on riders to improve their own skills, MCIA will continue to pressure the Government on what can be done to improve infrastructure, safe road space and the training of other road users,” continues the report.

We look forward to hearing about the results of this training initiative; be sure to stay updated via our webpage and newsletter, and as ever – stay safe on the twisties.